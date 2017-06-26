Seadrill: Market No Longer Asleep At The Wheel

Sleepy action in Seadrill (SDRL) shares suddenly became more interesting when the stock slid to new historic lows at the end of the trading session on Friday, June 23 on high trading volume. There was seemingly no catalyst responsible for the move – the company did not announce any news, oil prices were in a recovery mode and fellow drilling stocks did not experience anything similar. One can always blame the ubiquitous trading algorithms for whatever "unexplainable" price action, but I'd argue that there is a deeper process going on here – the market continues to adjust the price of Seadrill shares to expectations of what "minimal recovery" will look like.

As I wrote in my previous piece on the topic, the recent decline in oil prices delivered another hit to shareholders' chances to get anything meaningful from Seadrill recovery. As time goes by, the probability of an Ocean Rig (ORIG)-like scenario increases. As a reminder, Ocean Rig declared bankruptcy and has recently gained the right to issue up to 1 trillion shares, giving the market a hint at what the dilution will look like for shareholders. The stock market almost always needs some time to process the available information and adjust the price of any stock. This is what I believe is happening in front of our eyes in Seadrill:

The recent decline in oil prices killed chances of any recovery in the contract activity in offshore drilling space in the second half of this year. Dayrate recovery is postponed to 2019 at best. Seadrill lenders will have to play defensive. The first draft of the restructuring scheme showed the lenders' desire to get their money back as fast as possible. With no recovery in sight, lenders will have to think about keeping the company as a viable operation as their top priority. In my view, their appetite to own meaningful stakes in Seadrill will increase as they will have to make big concessions on the debt side to avoid overleveraging the company. The "new money" which will be invested in Seadrill will also have to protect itself with a significant stake in the company, perhaps, through convertible bonds. It is increasingly evident that the lower Seadrill's leverage will be at the end of the restructuring, the more viable the company will be. Rosy projections of using Seadrill as a distressed cash cow should be long gone by now. The market sees that there is just no place for common equity in this scheme. Even after the latest drop, Seadrill's market capitalization is $175 million - a hefty sum of money not to be left on the table by the company's creditors.

Those who followed bankruptcy/restructuring cases in the oil space know that sometimes equities were able to stage a last-minute rally (short squeeze) before the ultimate result of negotiations with lenders was announced. Unfortunately for those waiting for this scenario to unfold in Seadrill shares, the chances of any speculative rally in the stock decrease day by day. The market had too much time to analyze the company's situation and it's hard to come up with a catalyst that will be able to lift the company's shares even in the short-term period.

While I've stated many times that Seadrill is a firm avoid for long-term investors, I begin to realize that the stock won't offer many opportunities for short-term traders as well. The company's restructuring should be viewed through the lens of its impact on the industry and other listed drillers while more opportunities will hopefully present themselves when the company announces the ultimate restructuring scheme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.