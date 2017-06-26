Apple: Buy Dollars For Less Than 70 Cents

In a market pullback, if Apple returns the cash to shareholders, shareholders can buy stocks for discounts to the dollar.

In a market pullback, the cash is worth more than cash. If Apple keeps the cash, it can buy companies for discounts to the dollar.

We compare the top 5 market capitalization companies to see how Apple's valuation stacks up on a cash flow basis. Apple looks a little cheap.

Apple may have an opportunity to repatriate a large sum of international cash with a US tax holiday.

Over 20% of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) valuation is associated with its cash hoard. Adjusting for the cash, we find Apple to be undervalued when compared to its tech peers at a 7% discount to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and 16.5% discount to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

But we also believe Apple's cash has huge value to shareholders in the event of a market pullback. In a 20-30% market pullback, the cash could help Apple or shareholders buy dollars for 70-80 cents or likely less.

This undervaluation and cash position strengthens our view to remain long-term shareholders of Apple.

Some are speculating a US tax holiday will result in more buybacks and dividends, rather than increased investment.

So we will assess the valuations of the top 5 US market cap companies when stripped of their cash. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), at number 5, is in a net debt position and has minimal technology exposure. This makes it substantially differentiated from the top 4. But we include it for comparison.

As of 2Q17, Apple's cash position has been an envious one. It had $17 billion in the US, $240 billion held internationally, and $99 billion in debt. This puts Apple's net cash position at $158 billion or $30/share. Apple is currently trading at ~$146/share.

Paying out the international cash comes with some tax consequences though. If the US approves a tax holiday for repatriated money at 10%, the $240 billion will become $216 billion. This is much better than the alternative of getting taxed at 35% which would turn the $240 billion into $156 billion.

If Apple were to repatriate all its international cash at a 10% tax rate and return it to shareholders except for $99 billion to cover the debt, it would be worth $22.50/share.

But this is not the question we are trying to answer.

We want to know how Apple's valuation compares to the top 5 largest market capitalization companies in the US.

By market capitalization, Apple edges out Alphabet for the top spot with a value of $761 billion vs $682 billion.

Source: Sec Filings, Author, Google Finance

But Apple has significantly more cash than its peers. Pure cash in the bank, Apple has more than double Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) which is second at $126 billion vs Apple's $256 billion.

And on a net cash basis after debt, Apple has $70 billion more than Alphabet. By our calculation, 21% of Apple's market capitalization is attributed to its cash. Alphabet is at 13%, Microsoft at 8%, and Amazon at only 3%.

We make the adjustment to the market capitalization numbers in the table above, which doesn't change the ranking of the top 5 but brings them into a tighter range.

Source: Sec Filings, Author, Google Finance

Is it fair that Apple and Alphabet are so closely valued when you exclude cash?

Let's walk through the argument. Apple's revenue in 2016 was more than 2x Alphabet, likewise, Apple's FCF generation was more than 2x Alphabet. However, FCF growth at Alphabet has been accelerating at a more rapid clip at 18.3% CAGR in the last 5 years vs Apple at 9.8%.

Source: Sec Filings, Author

We next compare on a price to cash flow multiple. We find Apple is valued at a trailing multiple half of Alphabet and 3.5x less than Amazon. Apple is at 14.3x vs Alphabet at 26.4x and Amazon at 51.4x.

At first glance, this is not a fair valuation. However, when we adjust the valuation for the growth rate of FCF we see that the comparison is much closer.

Now, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon would appear to be evenly valued around 1.43x-1.46x. However, when we make the adjustment for cash, Apple is now being valued at a discount. In the table below you can see that Apple's P/CF multiple (ex-cash) adjusted for growth is 1.16x, a 7% discount to Alphabet at 1.25x and a 16.5% discount to Amazon at 1.39x.

Source: Sec Filings, Author, Google Finance

If Apple and Alphabet continue to grow FCF at the same pace going forward, Alphabet could surpass Apple's annual FCF generation in 10 years. And Amazon at its historical growth of 36% could surpass both Apple and Alphabet in annual FCF generation in 8 years if it can keep the pace.

It should be noted, we don't make any forecasts as to the future growth of the companies in this article. We are analyzing the historical results and the valuation implied by past results. Investors should be aware that historical results are not a predictor of future outcomes. We have labeled Microsoft's P/CF adjusted for growth multiples as "not meaningful" due to the flat growth in the last 5 years. The future outlook for Microsoft may not be representative of this historical analysis.

How much value should we put on a cash hoard?

In the current market environment, cash is "cheap", holding cash dilutes the return on investment. But in the event of a market downturn, Apple's huge cash hoard will serve two very important purposes.

Apple shares should be partially buffered from a market collapse. The 20% of its market capitalization in cash should retain its value when equities fall. Apple will be poised to be a buyer of technologies and companies when markets pull down stock valuations. Cash will be king. Everyone is taught to buy low and sell high, but when markets crash only the most patient investors have any cash. By example, Elliott Management raised $5 billion in early May to prepare for a buying opportunity. Trying to raise cash after the market has already crashed is extremely hard. Apple is in an envious position.

If markets crash 20% investors with cash can buy companies for 80 cents on the dollar. In this scenario, Apple's cash is worth 25% more than today. A 30% drop makes Apple's cash worth 43% more. And a 40% plunge makes the cash worth 66% more.

As long as Apple chooses to invest this cash itself or return it to shareholders, it will have a greater value in a depressed equity market. Someone must use the cash to buy low.

The only situation where it is not worth more is if Apple is like Smaug and just sits on it.

Conclusion

Over 20% of Apple's valuation is associated with its cash hoard. Adjusting for the cash, we find Apple to be undervalued when compared to its tech peers at a 7% discount to Alphabet and 16.5% discount to Amazon. This undervaluation strengthens our view to remain long-term shareholders of Apple.

But we also believe Apple's cash has huge value to shareholders in the event of a market pullback. The cash insulates Apple's stock. And in a 20-30% market pullback, the cash could help Apple or shareholders buy dollars for 70-80 cents or possibly less.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.