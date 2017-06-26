GTT Communications To Acquire Global Capacity For $161 Million

The deal adds more debt to GTT's already debt-heavy balance sheet, and GTT management promises swift integration and synergies, although I'm skeptical of its claims.

Global Capacity has created One Marketplace, an offering that assists enterprises in making the correct connectivity decisions.

GTT is acquiring Global Capacity to expand its network footprint and grow its revenue and client bases.

Quick Take

GTT Communications (GTT) has announced an agreement to acquire Global Capacity for $161 million in cash and stock.

Global Capacity has developed a marketplace and ‘connectivity-as-a-service’ offering that assists enterprises in making the right global connectivity decisions.

GTT continues to add debt to its balance sheet to fund the deal and shows worsening cash flow from operations, so management won’t have much time to prove its decision.

Target Company

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Global Capacity was founded in 2010 to connect enterprises with cloud service providers, network carriers, and managed service providers.

Management is headed by president Jack Lodge, who has been with the company since 2006 when he joined the firm through its acquisition of CentrePath.

Below is a brief demo video about Global Capacity’s enterprise solutions:

(Source: GlobalCapacityVideo)

Global Capacity has developed a significant ‘connectivity-as-a-service’ network footprint, with agreements to provide last mile connectivity to more than 9.6 million commercial addresses, via 41 data center locations and 1,750 Central Office PoPs.

Its flagship offering is called One Marketplace, which provides customers with ‘Information, Automation, and Aggregation’ between the building blocks of an interconnected network, as shown below:

(Source: Global Capacity)

Phoenix, Arizona-based Pivotal Group is the private equity seller of Global Capacity, which it acquired in February 2011 from bankruptcy proceedings.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

GTT has agreed to pay $100 million in cash plus 1.85 million shares of GTT common stock, currently trading at $33.00 per share.

As of March 31, 2017, GTT’s 10-Q showed the firm had $33 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $1.28 billion. (Unaudited interim report)

The company also reported $2.2 million in cash flow from operations for 1Q 2017 vs. $6.3 million in CFFO for the same period in 2016.

Management said it would ‘fund the cash portion of the consideration at close with funds from the debt offering completed in May,’ which added $150 million in 7.875% senior notes due 2024.

So, GTT is stretching its balance sheet significantly to finance the acquisition.

Global Capacity is expected to generate $200 million in annual revenue at transaction close, according to GTT management, resulting in an ultimate ‘post-synergy Adjusted EBITDA of 5.0x or lower, with integration and cost synergies to be achieved within two to three quarters after close,’ which is expected in 3Q 2017.

I’m somewhat skeptical of statements like these trying to portray the acquisition in the best possible light, by quoting ‘post-synergy,' adjusted EBITDA (not GAAP which would be less generous) and with ‘integration and cost synergies’ accomplished within three quarters after close which is quite optimistic.

What does GTT expect to receive for its $161 million? As management states in the deal announcement, the addition of Global promises to,

Grows GTT’s client base, with the addition of marquee clients in the healthcare, application service provider, retail, and carrier markets, adding highly complementary recurring revenue streams Augments GTT’s Managed SD-WAN service with diverse access options, including an extensive on-net Ethernet over Copper infrastructure Expands scale and network reach with last mile connectivity to over 9.6 million U.S. commercial addresses, from 41 data centers and 1,750 Central Office points of presence

Management also says that the deal will push it over the $1 billion annual revenue and $250 million in ‘Adjusted EBITDA’ (Non-GAAP again) milestone, which it previously stated were important goals.

I suppose those are laudable goals, but GTT CEO Rich Calder fails to make the case for significant complementarity or major operating or sales growth potential.

Furthermore, GTT’s balance sheet is loading up with debt and operational cash flow has dropped by two-thirds in 1Q 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

Although public investors appear to like the deal, responding by pushing GTT up by 1.70% in trading, call me skeptical.

It’s possible the real winner in this deal is the seller; it will be left to GTT management to quickly monetize this acquisition to the benefit of shareholders.

