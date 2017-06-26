Still Too Many Banks?

As a consequence, the decline in the number of banks in existence in both the United States and Europe can be expected to continue and be supported by the regulators.

In addition to this, new age financial technology is invading the banking space and the smaller banks are just going to fade into insignificant endpoints of electronic networks and platforms.

The argument is being made that there are way too many banks and this is the major reason why banks are still struggling to become more profitable.

"There are simply too many banks."

This comes from Paul Davies writing in the Wall Street Journal: "Why Failure Would Be A Virtue in Banking."

Note that Mr. Davies is speaking of Europe as well as the United States.

"Profitability is still a struggle for many banks, especially outside the U.S. It isn't just about high capital requirements, low interest rates or poor investment activity. It is also about overcapacity."

Mr. Davies even mentions that the Bank for International Settlements has argued:

"One big reason is that policy makers, perhaps unwittingly, have created barriers to exit." "Support measures and regulations to protect the financial system that have been put in place since the financial crisis are propping up bans that in normal times would shrink, close down or get bought."

The number of commercial banks in the United States has fallen from 7,279 on December 31, 2007 at the start of the recent financial crisis, to 5,113 on December 31, 2016. This is a decline of 30 percent.

Note that on December 31, 2000, there were 8,315 commercial banks in the U.S. and on December 31, 1990, there were 12,343 institutions in existence.

Mr. Davies reports that the number of commercial banks in the European Union has decline by just 16 percent from the end of 2007 to the end of 2015.

However, commercial bank asset in the United States has risen from $11,009.3 billion on December 31, 2007 to $16,117.0 on December 31, 2016, more than a 43 percent increase.

Furthermore, on the December 31, 2007 date, the largest 25 banks in the U.S. controlled 55.9 percent of the banking assets in the country, while on December 31, 2016, they held 57.5 percent.

Even more interesting, foreign-related institutions went from controlling 12.3 percent of U.S. bank assets at the earlier date to 13.4 percent on the latter date. These all were "large" banks.

Combined, these "large" banks moved from holding about 68 percent of the banking assets at the end of 2007 to holding around 71 percent at the end of 2016.

So, the number of banks is falling and the larger banks are controlling more and more of the banking space.

Mr. Davies also remarks that the decline in the number of banks "hasn't necessarily reduced capacity."

He goes on to write:

"The number of physical branches per 100,000 people have barely changed in the U.S. Japan and much of Europe, according to the World Bank. Spain has had a big decline, but still has far more branches than Italy and twice the number per head of the U.S."

Mr. Davies goes on:

"Overcapacity is a problem across Europe, more so than the U.S."

So, Mr. Davies concludes:

There are reasons why there are still too many banks around. First, the United States and Europe have gone through and are still going through periods of mediocre economic growth following the economic upheaval that took place in the 2007-2009 period and beyond.

Central banks are still wary of moving too fast in terms of raising interest rates or realizing bank failures because they don't want to cause any kind of situation that might disrupt the recovery. Past history is their explanation of wanting to err on the side of monetary ease and not closing banks.

In addition, there is the political attitude that "community banks" still need to be supported in order to service "Main Street" while the huge giant banks of Wall Street only serve the wealthy.

But times have changed and the world is different. Furthermore, big changes to banking are on the horizon as far as technology is concerned. I have written a series of posts recently that discuss how the structure of this space is changing. The latest of the three posts I have just written is "Amazon, Klarna and the "Creative Destruction of the Banking System"."

Many areas in the economy are experiencing major changes in how they are structured due to the changes in technology and artificial intelligence. Kai-Fu Lee, the chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures, a venture capital firm, writes in the New York Times about how modern technologies are slowly and steadily replacing even the more ordinary service employees, employees like the ones that work in banks.

As the evolution of the banking system continues, commercial bank branches as we know them are just going to become "legacy" structures. "Community banks" are, in essence, just going to become branches of technology platforms and networks and they, in all reality, are just going to become "legacy" structures.

There is no way that the United States is going to require anywhere near 5,000 banks in the near future.

And, Europe will come to accept this fact as well and will move to a single market in banking and also oversee a substantial reduction in the number of banks on the European continent.

The future of the banking system, as I have written about frequently, is to become electronically networked on financial platforms. And, as I have also written about, here and here, the players may not just be the banks, but organizations that operate in the retail sales space like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

This future is coming. The major questions outstanding have to do with the role that the regulators are going to play in the reduction in the number of banks in operation, the position non-bank banks will play in the market, and the actual way the new networks and platforms are going to be regulated.

Regulators always tend to be fighting the last war. How they are going to deal with the future is anybody's guess.

