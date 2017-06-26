Why You Should Not Panic About Negative National Activity

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) was reported this morning for the month of May. It disappointed against economists' expectations, but it is important to note that measures below zero indicate slower than historical average growth, and not necessarily economic contraction. So, don't panic.

The CFNAI fell to a mark of -0.26, against economists' expectations for a reading of 0.32. April's index was revised higher to 0.57, from 0.49, a high point not seen since 2014.

Because of month-to-month volatility in the measure, the three-month moving average is useful. It, however, also reflects relatively poorly and disappointed investors. The 3-month moving average fell to 0.04, from 0.21 (revised from 0.23).

Looking more closely at the components of the data, we find that three of the four broad categories that make up the index decreased from April. The contribution from production-related indicators (NYSE: XLI) to the CFNAI declined to -0.16 in May, from +0.53 in April. Employment-related indicators contributed -0.02 to the CFNAI in May, versus +0.12 in April. The contribution from personal consumption (NYSE: XRT) and housing (NYSE: XHB) to the CFNAI sank to -0.09 in May from -0.07 in April. Only the sales, orders and inventories category made a positive contribution, of 0.02 in May, up from -0.01 in April.

Despite the weakness in the latest data, it's not telling us something we didn't already know. We saw similar weakness in today's Durable Goods Orders data (see my report iPhone 8, Healthcare or Hopium - Why Durables Orders Drift Doesn't Matter) and in other data during the spring. Still, we know employment, while perhaps softer according to this data point, is strong. I expect improvement in personal consumption and in housing in the months ahead.

It's also important to note that 34 of the 85 indicators used to construct this index were estimates, with data not yet available. This can lead to significant revision down the road. For example, the index for April was revised to +0.57, from an initial estimate of +0.49, and March data was revised to -0.18 from +0.07.

I expect investors are looking forward to better economic activity in coming months, and so the market (NYSE: VTI) reaction is somewhat muted here today. The S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and Nasdaq-100 (Nasdaq: QQQ) are off their earlier levels though.

I suggest investors not panic based on today's data, and certainly not based on this data point alone. A negative measure here simply means growth is estimated to have been less than the historical average for the economy in May. It does not indicate recession is imminent or current. For more of my regular work on the economy and markets, investors are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

