Something Is Really Odd With Citigroup CCAR Results

Citi is a well managed firm (at least when it comes to CCAR).

Most of it was rather predictable (e.g. Credit Card loss provisions).

Citigroup's (C) 2017 stress tests results were released last Thursday and as expected it demonstrated Citi's healthy capital cushions. Expectations are now clearly raised for a healthy dividend hike and substantial buybacks coming this Wednesday.

Having said that, one item really caught my eye in the above-mentioned stress tests results. It was the GMS and counterparty default scenario - Citi has oddly outpaced its peers by a long stretch.

Consider the following table from the recently released results:

As can be seen from above, Citi has obtained the highest common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1) and Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) when compared to its largest peers. This essentially means that quantitatively it fared the best and hence has the largest proportionate capacity to return capital to its shareholders. This is even more impressive given the headwinds it suffers due to Deferred Tax Assets (DTAs) and AOCI excluded from its capital base. These items accentuate the drag on Citi's stressed capital ratios due to non-recognition of DTAs for incremental losses and atypical USD strengthening CCAR scenario negatively impacting AOCI.

Make no mistake about it, Citi has plenty of capacity to return large amounts of capital to its shareholders.

So what is so odd about Citi's stress tests results?

Consider the below table:

As can be seen from above, Citi's projected losses under "Trading and counterparty losses" are $8.3 billion compared with $15.7 billion for Bank of America (BAC), $25.2 billion for JP Morgan (JPM) and $18.4 billion for Goldman Sachs (GS).

What do the "Trading and counterparty losses" comprise off?

It is essentially a market shock scenario where there are sharp moves in financial variables such as interest rates, bond spreads and commodities prices. It is characterized by heightened uncertainty and lack of liquidity in the markets that is broadly comparable to the 2008/2009 global financial crisis. It also culminates in the instantaneous default of Citi's largest trading counterparty.

In terms of quantifying the projected losses from this scenario, there are broadly two aspects to think about; market risk and counterparty credit risk.

Market risks represents the open (unhedged) exposure the bank suffers as a result of the sharp movement in financial variables (e.g. bond spreads) - so simply think about it as trading losses and banks typically have a very defined limits for that type of risk. Whereas Counterparty credit risk is essentially the risk that the bank would not be able to recover from another large bank amounts outstanding due to derivatives mark-to-market and/or repurchase agreements.

What happens if JP Morgan is insolvent?

This is exactly the kind of stressed scenario Citi is projecting in CCAR. In that scenario on the relevant date, Citi would compute its net exposure, say of all derivative contracts, where JPM is a counterparty and would then assume a certain recovery rate of amounts owed.

So in a nutshell, the $8.3 billion projected in the 2017 stress tests comprises of trading losses on unhedged position and amounts Citi cannot hope to recover from its largest trading counterparty (I assumed it is JPM but it could well be BAC or GS).

I am simplifying it somewhat but I hope you get the idea.

So why are Citi's losses so much lower than its peers?

This is a very interesting question.

Perhaps Citi's trading operations are much smaller or less risky compared with its peers?

Well, I doubt it very much. In fact, Citi's operations are probably the 2nd largest after JPM's and given its EM footprint, it is probably just as risky as the others.

Whilst I cannot be 100% sure of it - I suspect the reason for the relative out-performance lays in its counterparty credit risk management. Specifically, given the increased importance of CCAR to Citi, it probably optimizes its net counterparty credit open positions for CCAR purposes. This is a very complex (probably algorithm-driven), multi parameter optimization process that takes a very long time to accomplish. The end result is that Citi is probably not overly exposed to any one large counterparty and this results in lower losses for the GMS scenario.

Final thoughts

It is very clear that Citigroup manages the CCAR process exceptionally well, in fact better than its peers. And most of the credit should probably go to its CFO, Mr. John Gerspach.

For Citi long-suffering shareholders, it is very good news - the capital return narrative is as strong as ever.

Mr. Market, I suspect, will recognize this shortly as well. My 12 months target is $75 with possible upside to $90 should the Trump deregulation agenda persevere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.