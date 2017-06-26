Tesla Grapples With The Gargantuan Regulatory State

Not all regulations will impede Tesla's success as a corporation. Indeed, some regulations may provide an advantage to Tesla over its competitors.

The emergence of an inconsistent patchwork of regulations across sub-national jurisdictions could substantially interfere with Tesla's autonomous vehicle plans.

Tesla faces a mountain of regulations related to its plans to engage in mass production of electric, autonomous vehicles.

Tesla (TSLA) is facing an array of regulatory issues which must be resolved before mass production and commercialization of autonomous, electric vehicles can take place. Slow regulatory progress or the emergence of an inconsistent patchwork of regulations could create spell trouble for Tesla's vehicle program.

This article will begin by describing Tesla's vehicle program and setting out the potential regulatory hurdles which stand in its way. Next, governmental regulations which will assist Tesla's business model will be explored. It will be demonstrated that governmental action will have an enormous impact on the success of Tesla's autonomous vehicle plans.

Prudent investors will keep careful track of positive and negative regulatory developments. Tesla will become an increasingly attractive investment if governments expeditiously design and implement consistent regulations. On the other hand, governments could slowly create an inconsistent patchwork of cumbersome regulations which stifle Tesla's progress. If this occurs, Tesla could rapidly become an unattractive investment.

Tesla's Vehicle Program

Tesla has ambitious plans which could fundamentally disrupt the transportation industry. In 2006, Elon Musk published The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan. This plan described Tesla Motors' long-term intention to create a range of electric vehicles, "including affordably priced family cars". In short, the plan involves the initial production of a high-cost sports car which would fund the gradual production of lower cost cars. The final outcome would be the mass production and commercialization of a range of electric vehicles.

Ten years after the Master Plan was released, Musk published Master Plan, Part Deux which summarized progress made so far and future plans for Tesla Motors. The first part of the updated plan is to rapidly increase vehicle production capacity. Secondly, larger electric vehicles designed for cargo transportation and public transit will be produced. Thirdly, Tesla Autopilot will be implemented in order to provide a degree of autonomy in all Tesla vehicles. Finally, Tesla seeks to implement a ride-sharing program through which autonomous vehicles can be summoned to customers.

Source: Forbes

Tesla will begin production of the Model 3 in July, 2017. Demand for the Model 3 was unexpectedly high and forced Tesla to increase its production plans. By 2018, Tesla plans to produce 500,000 vehicles a year. According to Tesla, annual production will then increase to 1 million vehicles by the year 2020.

The Regulatory Landscape

This section of the article describes the regulatory landscape in the United States. It is important to note, however, that Tesla is planning to expand its production into China and sales in other jurisdictions. As these plans progress, investors should carefully monitor regulatory progress in China and other markets which Tesla attempts to penetrate.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ((NHTSA)) is in charge of enforcing federal traffic laws and vehicle performance standards. State governments, however, have jurisdiction over licensing, vehicle registration, and state traffic laws. In sum, the federal government and each state government will have a role in determining the future of Tesla's autonomous vehicle program.

Corporate Average Fuel Economy ((CAFE)) standards are regulations which were enacted by Congress in 1975. The purpose of the CAFE standards is to gradually increase the fuel economy of vehicles in an effort to reduce consumption of fossil-fuels. Particularly relevant to Tesla are the CAFE credits which benefit companies which exceed fuel standards.

Main Regulatory Issues Facing Tesla

Tesla must grapple with significant regulatory barriers before bringing a fleet of autonomous vehicles to market. This section will describe the aspects of autonomous vehicles which will require governmental regulation.

The first and most obvious regulatory hurdle is state approval of autonomous vehicle operation. Other issues include the regulation of communications emitted from autonomous vehicles and the allocation of liability when autonomous vehicles are involved in accidents.

The first risk to Tesla's vehicle program is that state governments will approve operation of autonomous vehicles at a slow rate that impedes the widespread operation of autonomous vehicles. A second major issue is that individual states may implement a patchwork of disparate and inconsistent regulations on autonomous vehicles. In a prescient analysis, Musk stated that,

Even once the software is highly refined and far better than the average human driver, there will still be a significant time gap, varying widely by jurisdiction, before true self-driving is approved by regulators.

Source: Individual Liberty

The Rand Corporation painted a stark picture in their statement that,

If more states develop regulations to guide technology development, they may create a crazy quilt of different, and perhaps incompatible, requirements that could increase costs and make the technology uneconomical.

In a near-worst-case scenario, some states would allow autonomous vehicles while others would ban them entirely. An autonomous road trip across the United States would be difficult or impossible depending on the geographic nature of the regulations. There is currently no indication that this will occur, although the possibility is real.

In sum, investors must carefully monitor the proliferation of autonomous vehicle regulations. The two main concerns identified above are government lethargy and ineptitude. Governments may become constrained by bureaucracy and fail to approve autonomous vehicles in a timely manner. State governments may also clumsily adopt regulations which are not only burdensome, but inconsistent with one another.

Tesla is Actively Preparing for Regulatory Approvals

Tesla has already begun considering the process which will be required before regulatory approval is achieved. In this regard, Musk stated that

We expect that worldwide regulatory approval will require something on the order of 6 billion miles (10 billion km). Current fleet learning is happening at just over 3 million miles (5 million km) per day.

Based on this logic, if Tesla can gradually increase the rate of fleet learning, regulatory approval will arrive sooner. Investors should carefully monitor the rate of fleet learning and the rate at which various government offer regulatory approval.

Regulatory Progress So Far

Progress is being made on federal and state regulations which will facilitate the widespread production and commercialization of autonomous vehicles. This section will provide a brief overview of the regulatory progress which has taken place so far.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the NHTSA released a joint policy statement in September 2016 titled "Accelerating the Next Revolution in Roadway Safety". Based on the notion that autonomous vehicles will dramatically improve passenger safety, the policy "sets out an ambitious approach to accelerate the HAV (highly automated vehicle) revolution". This policy statement contains guidelines for automated vehicle performance standards as well as model regulations for individual states.

On June 13th, 2017 a bipartisan group of high-ranking members of the Senate released a set of principles meant to facilitate federal regulation of autonomous vehicles. The bipartisan nature of support for autonomous vehicles legislation should provide investors with a significant degree of optimism.

Progress is also being made on the state level. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, for example, proposed a new set of regulations on March 11th, 2017 which will allow the production and commercialization of autonomous vehicles. Arizona issued an executive order in 2015 which declared the state's support of autonomous vehicle development and testing and set out brief requirements for the testing and operation of autonomous vehicles.

In total, almost two dozen states have either enacted autonomous vehicle legislation or issued executive orders related to autonomous vehicles. The graphic below demonstrates the state which have taken action so far. The fact that these states are spread across the country and vary widely in their political opinions should provide a significant degree of optimism to investors in Tesla.

Source: National Conference of State Legislatures

Investors wishing to keep track of autonomous vehicle legislation at the state level should monitor the Autonomous Vehicles Legislative Database.

Positive Effects of Governmental Regulation

The two main beneficial forms of regulation which will be discussed in this article include subsidies for purchasers of electric vehicles and the creation of carbon credit schemes which benefit Tesla at the expense of its competitors. These three forms of regulation will be discussed in turn.

Government subsidies which support the purchase of electric vehicles can benefit Tesla. The Model 3, for example, which is generally priced at $35,000, can be purchased for under $30,000 in some states with generous subsidies for electric vehicle purchases. Another indirect way that government can subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles is by offering tax credits to consumers who purchase this type of vehicle.

Carbon credit schemes can benefit vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla by allowing the sale of unused credits to manufacturers who do not meet CAFE standards. Tesla earns significant amounts of cash from the sale of emissions credits to other automakers.

In sum, regulations are not inherently negative for companies like Tesla who wish to bring new technologically advanced products to the market. Some types of governmental intervention can provide significant benefits to Tesla.

What Investors Should Watch For

This article has described the regulatory barriers faced by Tesla. Prudent investors, however, will recognize that not all regulations are potentially harmful to Tesla's vehicle program. Indeed, many forms of regulation and government intervention will support the growth and implementation of Tesla's vehicle program. Investors should monitor how large jurisdictions are subsidizing the purchase of electric vehicles. Furthermore, the expansion or reduction of CAFE standards should be carefully considered.

Progress made by state and federal legislators should be continually monitored. Investors should be particularly concerned if a patchwork of inconsistent state and federal regulations develops. Investors should keep an eye on accidents involving autonomous vehicles. The involvement of Tesla vehicles in serious accidents may spark public outcry and cumbersome regulatory responses from governments. Political rhetoric which demonizes autonomous driving could translate into negative policy reform.

Actions to be Taken by Investors

Particularly motivated investors may wish to contact their state and federal representatives in order to promote the adaptation of model laws which have been designed to facilitate safe and effective regulation of autonomous vehicles. Others may choose to write articles and letters to newspapers which dispel myths about autonomous vehicles. Investors who are not afraid to become involved in partisan politics will lobby for subsidies on electric cars and increased taxes on fossil-fuels.

Conclusion

It is not an exaggeration to argue that the success of Tesla's autonomous vehicle program depends on government regulation. Based on the regulatory progress made so far, investors should be cautiously optimistic. The gargantuan regulatory state may surprise us all by swiftly and efficiently facilitating the production, operation, and commercialization of autonomous vehicles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any information contained in this article should be considered general information and does not constitute legal or professional advice.