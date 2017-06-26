Don't Let IBM's Cloud's Growth Cloud Your Vision

While IBM (NYSE:IBM) may currently have an attractive dividend which continues to increase, IBM for me is not an attractive investment. It appears to be struggling to adapt to a changing world. IBM is too big a company with an extremely large customer base to be written off. It will need to leverage its existing market position in the years to come if it wants to successfully compete in the cloud marketplace. The turnaround in the business model is questionable at best and I would advise investors to look elsewhere for tech stocks in their dividend growth portfolios.

IBM is one of the large technology companies which appears on our S.A.F.E dividend stock screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on five criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%.

Payout ratio less than 70%.

Current ratio greater than 1x.

At least five years of consecutive growing dividend payments.

And a positive PE Ratio.

The two first elements are the most important ratios in the screener. They ensure that I'm getting a yield which I am content with, without horrifying payout ratios. The dividend streak shows some commitment from management to return cash to investors. Positive PE means the company generated positive net income in the last year, so I know we are not looking at companies that are losing money. The current ratio is a sanity check to only include companies which can cover their short-term liabilities.

This method only gives you a handful of results at any point in time. I like this because I can focus my efforts on a handful of stocks. The obvious shortfall is that some very good dividend growers will be excluded. You can still apply the rest of the framework to any dividend paying stock, this screener gives you a starting point.

IBM fits the criteria nicely as the table below shows:

Company Industry Name Dividend Yield Pay-out Ratio Current Ratio Number of years Price Earnings 1 Year Dividend growth IBM Technology hardware 3.89% 49.3% 1.18 22 15.9x 10%

Source: uuptick

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

As the chart below shows, IBM's revenues have been declining since 2012, with a corresponding decrease in net income.

Source: uuptick

The table below shows the evolution of the decreasing revenues. It looks as if 2016 saw a massive change in fortunes for IBM with a sharp decrease in the rate of decrease in revenues from -11.9% to only -2.2%.

Year ending Revenues ($ millions) % change 31/12/2011 106,916 31/12/2012 104,507 -2.3 31/12/2013 99,751 -4.6 31/12/2014 92,793 -7.0 31/12/2015 81,741 -11.9 31/12/2016 79,919 -2.2

Source: uuptick

First quarter revenues have decreased by 2.8% compared to the first quarter in the previous year. Over the last year the decrease compared to same quarter in the previous year has been increasing:

Quarter Qtr Revenues % Change compared to same quarter previous year 03/31/2015 19,590 06/30/2015 20,813 09/30/2015 19,280 12/31/2015 22,059 03/31/2016 18,684 -4.6 06/30/2016 20,238 -2.8 09/30/2016 19,226 -0.3 12/31/2016 21,770 -1.3 03/31/2017 18,155 -2.8

Source: uuptick

In the first quarter earnings report IBM's management is still not particularly bullish - maintaining previous guidance of "GAAP diluted earnings per share of at least $11.95." Earnings per share were 12.38 for 2016 and so 11.95 down from 12.38 is still a 3.4% decrease in earnings

So the recovery, according to management is still not set for this year.

IBM operates five different segments and all but one of them continue to report reducing revenues:

Cognitive Solutions (includes Solutions Software and Transaction Processing Software) - revenues of $4.1 billion, up 2.1 percent (up 2.8 percent adjusting for currency) were driven by growth in analytics and security. Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Global Process Services and Application Management) - revenues of $4.0 billion, down 3.0 percent (down 1.9 percent adjusting for currency). Strategic imperatives grew double digits led by the cloud and mobile practices. Technology Services and Cloud Platforms (includes Infrastructure Services, Technical Support Services and Integration Software) - revenues of $8.2 billion, down 2.5 percent (down 2.0 percent adjusting for currency) with strong growth in strategic imperatives driven by hybrid cloud services. Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software) - revenues of $1.4 billion, down 16.8 percent (down 16.1 percent adjusting for currency). Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) - revenues of $405 million, down 1.2 percent (down 2.1 percent adjusting for currency).

But I feel like IBM's breakdown doesn't show the whole picture. Right now IBM's business can be better understood if we break it down with legacy business on one side and what IBM calls "strategic imperatives" on the other.

What are the Strategic Imperatives? Well according to IBM Strategic Imperatives means Data, Cloud and Engagement.

In IBM's quarterly reports they isolate cloud revenues from the rest of the strategic imperatives to showcase the impressive growth in the segment.

Source: IBM 1st Quarter Earnings report

As you can see cloud solutions are now 18% of IBM's revenue. The business is growing at a 35% rate. On the other hand the legacy business has been decreasing at a 10% rate.

The overall impact has been negative top line growth.

Source: IBM earnings report

I can only conclude that while IBM is growing its strategic imperatives the rest of the business is still hemorrhaging.

I use these numbers as the basis to review IBM's turnaround. I will project growth and decline of the various segments to forecast an approximate point in time at which the business will turnaround.

If we assume that the legacy business is going to keep declining at a rate of 10% annually, that Cloud will have another great year at 35% before going down to the projected industry growth of 19% per annum. Finally I will assume 3% growth in the remaining segments.

TTM y+1 y+2 y+3 y+4 y+5 Total 79.2 69.3 70.6 73.0 76.5 81.2 Cloud 14.6 19.7 23.5 27.9 33.2 39.5 Strategic Imperatives -excluding Cloud 18.9 19.5 20.1 20.7 21.3 21.9 Legacy Business 33.5 30.2 27.1 24.4 22.0 19.8

Source: Author's data

From these back of the napkin calculations, we can see that cloud is not yet big enough to drive the business back to where it was at its peak a few years ago. Assuming this bullish growth rate is sustainable, the trough would be one year from now. After that revenues would start to pick up, but it would take five years to beat the revenues recorded in the last 12 months.

In short, it would seem as if IBM's top line will remain bleak for quite a while.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO AND OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

Historically IBM have done exceedingly well if you consider that despite a 25% decrease in revenues since 2011 they have increased their dividends by almost 90% while maintaining a payout ratio below 50%. Bearing in mind that their revenues do not show signs of recovering, how much more of a hammering can they take before the dividend (let alone dividend increases) become unsustainable?

In the past couple of years the payout ratio has climbed quickly from 25% to above 45%. As dividends continue to increase despite decreasing revenues, IBM's payout ratio might enter the danger zone.

Is IBM hedging bets - hoping that revenues pick up before they have stop increasing the dividends? This seems to be the case.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical one-year trailing average.

Source: uuptick

The dividend yield has increased in the last 18 months hitting a high of 4.5%. It did drop down to 3% and is now back up at 4%. This is well above IBM's historical range of 2% to 2.5% dividend yield. This means that the stock is valued well below its historical valuations, mainly because of the challenges mentioned above.

As the chart below suggests - the share price has just traded sideways - marking time waiting for some good news.

Source: uuptick

Over the last five years the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has outperformed IBM which has struggled to live up to the expectations of the 21st Century.

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend. Since the stock has a relatively high yield, I want to make sure that the company can continue to pay dividends in spite of decreasing revenues.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (NYSEARCA:DOL) for our security and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations.

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: Here the data is somewhat inconclusive although we see that there are two ranges 15%-35% and 60-80%. We will look at the middle of these two ranges around 40-50% as a reference point. IBM's operating leverage is quite strong, although they have a viable cost structure which can withstand long hits.

I then look at the interest coverage ratio to make sure the company's financial burden isn't too high to sustain a potential decrease in revenues.

Source: uuptick

IBM's operating income has been decreasing over the past few years. In the last year the company had enough to pay its interest 20x. This is very encouraging because we know that the company will likely be able to pay for interest and have enough money left to pay a healthy dividend. IBM's financial burden is irrelevant, what is worrisome is of course the declining operating income.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. IBM has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 22 years by different amounts.

Source: uuptick

As the chart above shows the rate of increase has been at least 10% annually. IBM just announced an increase of $0.10 on their quarterly payments pushing the forward dividend up from $5.60 to $6.00 an increase of only 7%. This is still a nice increase, but is the slowing pace of increase for two successive years eflect lower increases again in subsequent years? I think so.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays 5.6$ in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 7% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyse which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

Source: uuptick

For IBM this gives us a value between $127 and $212, or between 83% and 138% of the current share price. This is above the average of 94% for the SAFE screener. The only quibble I have is that I believe it is unlikely that IBM can grow its dividend 6% for many years in the future. They could grow it at that rate for 6% for 12 years before hitting a 100% payout ratio, assuming constant earnings. But even then, I don't see a recovery in earnings any time soon.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last five years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average five-year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As we can see, IBM has been trading above its average PE multiple for the last three years. Prior to that the company was trading below its average. The fact that the company is trading very close to its highest PE (for the last five years) implies that market expectations are high. The recovery in terms of increasing revenues has yet to appear yet the share price has already recovered and is at the high end of its historical price earnings range.

CONCLUSION

IBM is an attractive dividend payer:

It has increased for 22 consecutive years. It has a low payout ratio.

However, as seen the revenues continue to decline the rate of increase in revenues from the strategic imperatives appears to be slowing. IBM will not be replacing its lost revenues with the new revenue streams any time soon and will have to fight against fierce competition from Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) cloud platforms.

For now, for me IBM is not an attractive buy.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.