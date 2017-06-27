Patterson Companies: As Another Top Executive Departs, Shares Continue Rise

When we last discussed Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), we focused on its announcement that its CEO would step down as its Chairman, President and CEO. At the time, we noted our surprise that such CEO stepped down rather abruptly with little explanation for stepping down. With this said, however, our readers may remember that we had complained previously about the company's setbacks to its ongoing transformation plan which resulted in its languishing share price. Although PDCO indicated no specific reason for its CEO's sudden resignation, investors reacted positively, driving the company's shares higher by a few dollars. Since such announcement, the company's shares have showed strength and have crept slowly towards their 52-week high. A sudden unexplained departure of a CEO can often be seen as a significant negative to a company given such departure lends itself to a new lack of stability or direction of a company as a leader changes. PDCO investors, of course, saw the announcement as a strong positive. We have hypothesized that such positive reaction was due to investors: 1) believing a new CEO would fix/accelerate the company's stalling transformation; or 2) expecting a new CEO to sell the company or break up the company into two pieces along its business lines and sell/spin off the underperforming piece.

While PDCO had made a sudden change in direction given its leadership change, the company in an effort to reassure investors reiterated its previous fiscal 2018 earnings guidance from continuing operations as: 1) GAAP earnings of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share; 2) Non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. (Such guidance assumes North American and international market conditions similar to those experienced in fiscal 2017.) With such recent CEO departure in mind, PDCO announced another surprising top executive departure just weeks after the above-noted CEO departure. In late June 2017, the company announced that they named Kevin Pohlman as its interim President of its animal health business and that the current President John Adent was departing to "pursue leadership opportunity outside the company." Mr. Pohlman, who was serving as the company's Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the animal health division, will report directly to its interim President and CEO. With the appointment, the company noted that it made the personnel change given the Board and management team's focus on taking actions to improve the execution and margin profile of its animal health business.

PDCO's change of its animal health division President was the second major leadership change for the company in June 2017. While the company noted its animal health leadership change was part of its effort to build upon its sales momentum, synergy capture efforts and drive greater profitability from such division, investors know little as to why the company embarked on two major leadership changes in such a short period. As noted above, we believe even greater change may be ahead for the company whether by it selling itself as a whole entity or in multiple pieces. With these two sudden executive departures in mind, let us review the company's outstanding adversities and its transformative efforts. PDCO's latest quarterly earnings exceeded estimates while its revenues were below estimates. The company, which has two businesses (animal health and dental) participating in two markets with long-term favorable trends, continues to face near-term adversities caused by its transformative efforts. Over the past year, the company refocused its dental technology portfolio by electing not to extend its exclusive distribution rights for Dentsply International's (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sirona CEREC technology. Such decision allows PDCO to expand its distribution platform to a wider range of product offerings that will allow it to provide the proper digital solution to any clinical environment.

With respect to PDCO's animal health business, it has created a larger platform for growth through its expansion into the production animal market. The company's animal health business is now exposed to two markets with strong long-term growth catalysts, continuously improving companion animal (pet) trends and the growing global market for animal protein due to major demographic shifts. PDCO believes it has completed its major integration milestones to create a foundation for growth. Despite such belief, however, the company has admitted that its current financial performance has not yet reflected the strength of its transformation. (See our prior article for our discussion of PDCO's supplemental initiatives for its businesses.) Despite near-term adversities, positive trends favor the company's businesses. Such trends include: 1) an aging human population; 2) a growing companion pet market due to strong relationships between pet owners and their pets; and 3) a growing production animal business due to an increased demand for protein. We believe that investors should consider PDCO shares during an overall market selloff to collect a 2.20 percent dividend yield and to harvest share price appreciation from the company's transformation and the likely accelerated efforts by such new company executives.

Our View

In less than a month, PDCO has replaced its CEO and the President of its animal health business. Only the company's dental business President has not been replaced recently, and, we would not be surprised if the company replaced the person at that top post as well. Although the company has provided little commentary on such rapid top executive changes, we surmise as a shareholder that the lack of consistent positive results from PDCO's transformation are the reason. The company's shares have remained stubbornly range bound in recent years while its larger rival Henry Schein Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares have soared. While PDCO has taken steps to drive growth through acquisitions/divestitures, such efforts have adversely affected the company's businesses. Such adverse effects include: 1) its decision to move away from exclusivity and expand the dental sales channel to include new digital technologies beyond CEREC technology; 2) its ongoing acquisition integration efforts in its animal health business; and 3) its enterprise resource planning implementation. While PDCO undertook its transformational initiatives to improve its long-term performance, it also recognized the short-term disruption these choices would likely cause.

Although PDCO knew it would experience near-term adversities, we believe that major investors had become frustrated with its performance and two top executives paid for such performance by stepping down from their positions. We believe that a new PDCO CEO and animal health business President will work to adapt to and overcome any weakness in its animal health business due to animal health manufacturer consolidation which caused significant margin pressure on decreased rebates, product mix issues, and contract renegotiations. We also believe that the company will overcome weakness in its dental business due to market changes resulting from its ending of its exclusive relationship with XRAY. Finally, if such new top executives cannot resolve PDCO's transformational adversities in a timely manner, then the company will be sold off. We believe that investors should purchase the company's shares on overall market weakness as the company will benefit by selling into markets that have long-term trends. PDCO's current price-to-earnings ratio is 26.25 and its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 20.10 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $2.33 and 18.45 based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $2.52. Over the long term, we believe that PDCO's transformation, despite the near-term adversities, will drive long-term growth and will reward an investor with share price appreciation, dividend growth, share buybacks.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on PDCO and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.