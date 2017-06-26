Why I'm Buying This Dividend ETF

Thesis

I recently started automatic monthly purchases of the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), which helps diversify my holdings and which provides ample income relative to what the market is offering right now.

Setting up automatic purchases of a stock, or, in this case, an ETF, leads to a couple of positive outcomes:

First, it enforces the process of saving regularly. Investors do not have to enter their account frequently in order to make new purchases, the process being automated results in purchases being made even if investors have other things on their mind for a while.

Second, automated purchases with a fixed amount of dollars regularly allows investors to benefit from the so-called cost-average effect, also called the effect of dollar cost averaging: If a certain amount of dollars, i.e. $100 a month, is automatically invested, this means that more shares (or units) are bought when shares are cheaper, and fewer shares are bought when shares are more expensive.

For investors it can be hard to determine an over-/undervaluation on their own, thus the cost-average-effect helps investors to profit from cheap valuations (i.e. good buying opportunities) automatically. The effect of dollar cost averaging helps taking advantage of buying opportunities without requiring investors to time the market.

For this savings plan I chose the iShares Select Dividend ETF, due to a couple of positives the ETF offers:

First, the ETF offers a much higher yield than the broad market (and broad market ETFs), with the yield being 110 base points higher than that of the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) and 80 base points higher than the yield of the Dow Jones index (NYSEARCA:DIA). This allows for higher income to live off, and/or for higher amounts of money being reinvested into new shares of the ETF (if investors do not require the dividends as a means of subsistence).

Second, the iShares Select Dividend ETF comes with a relatively low beta versus the beta of the broad market. Since beta is a measurement of a stock's volatility relative to the volatility of the broad market, the iShares Select Dividend ETF's low beta means that its price movements are less pronounced than those of the broad market. During a sell-off the iShares Select Dividend ETF would be more stable than both the average stock as well as the S&P 500 ETF SPY. If the broad market dropped by 30% over the next year, the iShares Select Dividend ETF would drop by about 22%. Adding the ETF to a portfolio thus allows for lower volatility and an overall more stable portfolio.

Both the ETF's high dividend yield as well as its low volatility relative to the broad market are derived through the ETF's composure: The ETF includes stocks that have a history of raising their dividends regularly and that usually have above-average yields.

When we look at the exposure of the ETF, we see that it differs widely from the broad market's composure: The iShares Select Dividend ETF has a focus on utilities, consumer goods, financials and industrials. These sectors come with (on average) yields that are higher than those of the broad market, and they are also, on average, not very cyclical. Both points are especially true for utilities, which have the highest exposure at 30%.

When we look at the ETF's individual holdings, we see that there are many high-quality companies with great dividend growth track records:

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is the biggest holding, at close to 4% of the total. The other stocks that make up the top ten include CME Group (CME), McDonald's (MCD), Philip Morris (PM), NextEra Energy (NEE), Chevron (CVX), Kimberly Clark (KMB), Entergy (ETR), DTE Energy (DTE) and Sempra Energy (SRE).

Not surprisingly, all of these top ten holdings have dividend yields that are higher than the broad market's average, with yields spanning from 2.0% to 4.4%. Due to the dividend growth records of the ETF's holdings, the ETF's dividends are growing at an attractive pace as well:

When we compare this year's March payout with the Q1 payouts from 2016 and 2015, we see a one year growth rate of 11.3% and a two year growth rate of 17.2% (which would be 8.3% annualized). In combination with a yield of 3.0%, this significant dividend growth rate allows for compelling income generation potential. If distributions are reinvested into the ETF, the distribution growth rate is even higher, at about 14% for the most recent four quarters.

Takeaway

The iShares Select Dividend ETF may not be the first choice regarding capital appreciation, but it comes with two key arguments: It allows for significant income generation, and its distributions are growing at an attractive pace, and this ETF also helps make one's portfolio less volatile, and thus more stable during adverse times.

These two facts made be start an automatic monthly savings plan for the iShares Select Dividend ETF, which, I believe, will result in strong income generation and substantial total returns on top of that.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles.