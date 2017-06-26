Tesla Expands Credit Agreement

We are in the last week of June, which means investors and consumers are eagerly awaiting the launch of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3. One of the key issues investors have been worrying about is the company's cash position as Tesla heavily spends on capital expenditures to support its growth. Late last week, the company took an important step to make sure it should have enough funds available to get through the initial stages of the Model 3 launch.

While it didn't make a lot of headlines, Tesla had a filing with the SEC after the close of trading last Friday. It was the latest update to the company's ABL Credit Agreement, with the main verbiage seen in the piece below:

On June 19, 2017, Tesla, Inc. (the "Company") and its subsidiary Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. ("Tesla B.V." and together with the Company, collectively, the "Borrowers"), entered into the Sixth Amendment (the "Credit Agreement Amendment") to the ABL Credit Agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 (as amended, modified or supplemented, the "Credit Agreement"), among the Borrowers, the lenders party thereto, and Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and the other agents party thereto. The Credit Agreement Amendment increased the revolving commitments under the Credit Agreement by $625 million, thereby increasing the total revolving commitments from $1.2 billion to $1.825 billion, and also amended the Credit Agreement to permit the Borrowers to obtain up to $175 million of additional incremental commitments for potential total revolving commitments of up to $2.0 billion, subject to the terms and conditions of the Credit Agreement.

This is effectively a raise of $750 million, because the 5th amendment to the agreement, filed back in December 2016, was for $1.2 billion in revolving commitments, along with $50 million additional. The stated interest rate on this agreement is 1% plus LIBOR, and the company had $934 million of outstanding borrowings under the agreement at the end of Q1 2017, according to its 10-Q filing, page 19.

It's possible that Tesla was approaching the old limit during Q2, thus the need for its expansion. Expanding this facility is a way for Tesla to get access to more funds without having to tap the debt or equity markets. Of course, Musk famously once said Tesla would never need another funding round, and there have been several since then. Musk was right on target, however, with his statement from earlier this year about Tesla's capital needs, stating the following during the latest capital raise:

Musk however thinks that the raise will be sufficient to bring the vehicle to "reasonable production levels," but he also left the door open for raising more money this year. He sees an 80% chance of them not needing to raise any more debt or equity this year and if they end up needing more capital, they plan "a revolver or asset-backed line or warehouse line."

Tesla had just over $4 billion in cash at the end of Q1, but according to guidance still had roughly $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion in capex needs before the Model 3 launch. That guidance left out the final 4-6 months of 2017, so the company will need to spend at least a few hundred million more as it looks to expand production as well as build out superchargers and retail/service infrastructure. Right there, Tesla would be under $2 billion in cash, and that doesn't take into account any other cash needs (cash flow from operations, purchases of solar systems, capex for solar roof, acquisitions, debt repayments, etc.). With Musk and management usually wanting to have at least a $1 billion or so cash buffer, Tesla could easily have need another capital raise before the end of the year, but this $750 million credit agreement increase should reduce that probability.

On the competition front, we recently received the May update from EAFO regarding electric vehicle sales in Europe. The table below shows the top 10 sellers, of which Tesla has two with the Model S and X. However, I've been watching how the smaller cars are doing, given they will be more of the Model 3's competition.

(Source: EAFO BEV site)

Remember, Europe isn't going to see the Model 3 for a couple more quarters. If Tesla doesn't get the Model 3 into Europe until 2018, that seven months could bring tens of thousands more sales to these other vehicles. In the US, the Chevy Bolt had its best month yet in May, while it continues to expand availability into more states. So far, the Hyundai Ioniq is only available to California residents, but it appears the company is expanding production due to better than expected demand.

So as we edge closer to the Model 3 launch, Tesla has raised its credit agreement limit to $2 billion, allowing the company to fund its plans without tapping the equity or debt markets. The company had nearly $1 billion outstanding at the end of Q1, so it was likely reaching the prior limit. Given the company's capex needs moving forward, Tesla might have needed another capital raise in 2017. without the expansion of this credit facility. This news should reduce that possibility for now, which should keep investors happy for the time being.