Do Not Turn A Blind Eye On The Alternative Of Alibaba - Altaba

Altaba’s valuation is pricing in almost 0% chance of a tax efficient outcome for the shareholders. Is this still the lack of trust in management execution.

Altaba ownership shift completed

Last week the former company Yahoo (YHOO) completed the sale of its core business to Verizon and has started trading as a closed-end fund under the name Altaba (AABA). Altaba is now comprised of approx. 15% stake in Alibaba (BABA), 35.5% stake in Yahoo Japan, a large amount of cash, some minor equity investments (like Snap) and a small patent portfolio that Verizon did not acquire.

Last two trading days of previous week clearly show that the trading volume of Altaba's stock has come down due to the end of the ownership shift. This is a consequence of a successfully completed sale and transformation into a closed-end fund, in which some institutional investors cannot hold positions. It will be interesting to observe how the new ownership structure looks after the shift was completed. I bet that there are a lot more shares in the hands of hedge funds, especially because Altaba (Yahoo) was removed from the S&P 500 index and now any return generated by Altaba compared to a benchmark is pure alpha (excess return).

Trading volume of last days:

Source: Nasdaq

We can also speculate that retail investors have been selling their shares as well. A good example confirming this is a popular app called Stocktwits. Previously, the company had under the ticker YHOO 22.132 active watchers – trackers of the stock – and at the end of the first week of trading as AABA, the number was only 212 watchers. This is an exceptionally low number for a popular ex Yahoo and shows how retail investors have started to unfollow the name.

Alibaba or Altaba?

Nevertheless, Altaba stock, in my opinion, has several opportunities investors should not miss. For those who did not follow the name in the past, the biggest challenge Altaba is now facing is how to return the capital to its shareholders in a tax efficient manner. The reason for this is the profitability of its investment in Alibaba, which makes it face a potential hefty tax bill amounting to $15 billion or even more if the decision to sell the stake is made.

If you invest in Altaba you have to be a believer in Alibaba. Since Alibaba represents the biggest holding of Altaba, the correlation between performance is very noticeable (chart below). For an investor, who is looking to invest in Alibaba, I think investing in Altaba is a better option as it will be explained below.

The main reason is the valuation of Altaba. The current valuation, using the sum of parts analysis (including the potential legal penalties arising from the data breach), shows that investors are pricing in almost 36.5% tax bill on the sale of its Alibaba stake. While that may be the case you cannot ignore the fact that there are some scenarios in which Altaba could pay a much lower tax rate or even sell it with no tax burden.

Consider the following.

Tax cut. President Trump announced a tax reform, which should include a lower tax rate for corporations. As it can be seen, the stock market with its current valuation is pricing in a possible tax rate cut even if the market thinks the chances are relatively low. The same should be considered for stocks like Altaba. A 50% cut in the tax rate could represent 15% upside to the stock without the underlying holdings moving an inch. Acquisition of Altaba. There is a possibility that Alibaba acquires Altaba and consequently buys back its own shares. Together with aforementioned, it would probably also sell the stake in Yahoo Japan to Softbank. These two entities already have an established relationship (Softbank is one of the biggest owners of Alibaba) making the sale more plausible. What has to be considered is, whether the acquisition really means no potential tax bill imposed on Alibaba. Management. Their “only” task is to find a tax efficient way of returning the money back to shareholders, therefore we should give them at least some decent chance of finding a proper solution. Management should have its interests aligned with other shareholders since they hold shares themselves. Ownership of ordinary shares. Many investors forget but Altaba owns ordinary shares of Alibaba and not ADRs that investors can buy on the US exchanges. I am aware that this is not the first thing on investor's minds, but if you ask me whether I would rather own ordinary shares or ADRs of Alibaba I would definitely pick ordinary shares. Wouldn’t you?

Keep an eye on arbitrage

Altaba could also be regarded as a good opportunity for traders and arbitrage hunters in the following months. Due to expectations of a lower trading volume, closed-end fund status and associated investment restrictions of institutional investors together with unattractiveness of the investment for retail investors we could see some arbitrage opportunities arising in Altaba when comparing it to Alibaba’s performance. Traders and arbitrage hunters should pay close attention to this stock as it may have a delayed effect on the Alibaba stock price. It is also expected that increased algorithmic trading will be happening around the stock (set on the price of Alibaba and Yahoo Japan), so if we actually see a tax efficient solution being announced there could be a short gap where non-algorithmic traders might get the chance to fill it.

Rolling 60-day correlation of YHOO and BABA since Alibaba IPO

Source: portfoliovisualizer.com

The correlation between Yahoo and Alibaba stock since Alibaba's IPO was 0.84. In the week ending with the sale of Yahoo core to Verizon it jumped to around 0.95 or even more. In the first week of trading the correlation between Altaba stock and Alibaba has stayed at 0.95, but it is a metric to watch in the following weeks for sure.

Conclusion

Considering above turning a blind eye on this name could represent a missed opportunity. We should give Altaba at least some chance of making us believe it could end up paying less taxes. There are of course associated risks but the crucial risk I mentioned before is the stock performance of Alibaba, so an investor, who is thinking about investing in Alibaba, should at least consider owning Alibaba indirectly through Altaba. If Altaba finds a tax efficient manner of disposing Alibaba’s shares or if general tax conditions get more favorable, investors could be substantially rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.