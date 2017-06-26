Under Armour: Negative Signals Still Abound

I have been bearish on Under Armour (UA) (UAA) for a while as I think the stock’s valuation implies growth expectations that are still too optimistic. Under Armour, which still trades at the multiples of a growth stock and a significant premium over peers, has seen comps and sales growth in North America in a constant downtrend for a few years. Last quarter, the company posted its first quarter of declining sales in the domestic market after years of growth, as sales declined 1% YoY, giving a strong confirmation of the negative trajectory of sales growth in the United States:

Source: Author's elaboration from the company's filings

What I have always found strange is that Under Armour trades at a premium over Adidas ((OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY), a much stronger and geographically diversified company that is growing at a higher rate. Adidas’ margins have also surpassed those of Under Armour in the recent past, but the market is still pricing Under Armour at a premium.

The fact that I consider Adidas overvalued surely doesn’t give me many reasons to justify UA’s current valuation. My bearish thesis has been based on two main discrepancies. The stock’s valuation compared to more established and faster growing peers such as Adidas, and the negative trend in sales growth and interest for the brand.

If Under Armour had a solid competitive advantage, we could find some reasons to justify the current valuation – especially the premium over competitors. In reality, Under Armour doesn’t have any competitive advantage and actually suffers from a scale disadvantage and a lack of brand power outside the United States.

As a follow-up on my short thesis, I would like to spend some words on the most recent signs I got from the datasets I analyze. I tell you from now that I didn’t see particularly positive signs in the recent past.

There are several datasets that show ongoing weakness for Under Armour. Let’s start with sales data from SSIData, which tracks athletic footwear sales for a large number of brick and mortar retailers. According to their database, Under Armour continues to show ongoing weakness in this channel, with sales in free fall compared to last year. Last week, sales variation for Under Armour’ shoes was -21.5% YoY vs. -15.7% in the prior week. In the last month, sales have declined 15.1%, while all the main competitors have experienced positive growth rates, with Adidas and Skechers (SKX) growing at double-digit rates. SSIData confirms weakness in the brick and mortar channel, which still accounts for the lion share of total sales of footwear. In order to offset such weakness, the digital channel should report very strong growth rates. That’s why it’s useful to give a look at some valuable indicators such as Google Trends data. Google Trends is a good benchmark to track a brand’s popularity and also a decent one to have an idea of how digital sales are evolving. In the chart below, you can see the YoY variation of an eight-week moving average of the search interest for Under Armour. As you can see, there is a strong downtrend started in mid-2015, and search interest actually became negative since a few months ago.

Source: Author's Elaboration

Another negative signal comes from a recent note from Credit Suisse, published on June 20th. Credit Suisse showed that according to NetBase, which tracks mentions on social networks and the sentiment associated to such mentions, social media users are not very happy with Under Armour’s products. About this topic, Credit Suisse wrote:

Sentiment fell sharply, underperforming the universe average by 18 points, as mentioned growth decelerated into the single digits. Some of this declining mentioned growth could be due to the volatile performance of several key Under Armour products and sponsored athletes, underlining the importance for the brand to build out multiple, credible footwear platforms.

The only problem with this data is that it tracks activity until the end of April, so it could have changed in the last one and a half month. Nonetheless, there is some important information that emerges – the sentiment towards Under Armour’s products is not very strong and actually the majority of comments have been negative in the six months ended in April:

Source: Credit Suisse

If customers are not happy with Under Armour’s products, they are likely to change brand for the next purchases, with a further negative effect on the sales trend. As you can see, all the company's competitors with the exception of New Balance show a more positive sentiment, and the difference is often very large.

I still see that negative signals abound. Brick and mortar sales are declining, the sentiment towards the brand is not positive, and search interest is in a sharp downtrend. At these conditions, I think it’s obvious to question the company’s ability to deliver the healthy growth that the market is expecting. After all, the stock is trading at a growth TTM P/E multiple of 50, and still well above its peers according to any useful metric.

I continue to be highly skeptical about the possibility that Under Armour can deliver the necessary growth rates to justify its valuation, and I don’t see any reason to close my short at the moment. In the current conditions, Under Armour’s position remains weak unless another catalyst generates a new wave of growth. In addition to the doubts about relative valuation in comparison to stronger peers such as Adidas, which still trades at a discount to UAA, I think there is a high probability that the business will face serious operational issues that could affect margins. So many negative signs make me think the company could soon see sales growth in negative territory, fueling the downtrend that started in 2015.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. You can have a 2-week free trial and only for this month, I am offering a 25% discount on both monthly and annual subscriptions.