Is Clovis Oncology A Takeover Candidate?

By S. Mitra, with inputs from Dr. U.K. Maiya

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) kicked off the week for the biotech sector on a very bullish note when it reported positive data from the late-stage study of Rubraca (rucaparib). CLVS shares jumped 50% on the solid trial results. Post these results, Clovis is also seen as a takeover target. But is the acquisition premium already priced into the stock following the surge earlier this week? That is the main question to answer for Clovis investors.

Background on Clovis

I have been following the company for the last three years and this is not the first time it has been seen as a takeover candidate. We saw this once before with rociletinib. Investors were disappointed then as the FDA requested additional clinical data for rociletinib, the company's lead product candidate at the time. The setback led to a huge sell-off in Clovis and the stock only began recovering in late 2016 as its other product candidate, Rubraca, got closer to a regulatory approval.

In December 2016, Rubraca was granted an accelerated approval by the FDA as a monotherapy in pre-treated patients with deleterious BRCA mutation advanced ovarian cancer. The accelerated approval was based on the results the ARIEL 2 (Parts 1 and 2) and Study 10 clinical trials.

Rubraca is an inhibitor of an enzyme found in cells called poly ADP ribose polymerase or PARP. The main function of this enzyme is to repair damaged DNA. PARP therefore plays an important role in healthy cells. But PARPs also enable cancer cells to live and grow. By inhibiting this enzyme, cancer cells can be prevented from growing and dividing. PARP is a backup pathway in normal cells and therefore inhibiting this enzyme does not affect functioning of normal cells - meaning, less chance of off target toxicity. This video from the Dana-Faber Cancer Institute offers a simple explanation of how PARP inhibitors work.

Excitement Surrounding PARP Inhibitors

PARP inhibitors have generated a great deal of excitement over the last few years. AstraZeneca's Lynparza was the first PARP inhibitor to be approved by the FDA. But the PARP inhibitor creating the most excitement was Tesaro's (NASDAQ:TSRO) Zejula (Niraparib) after the company reported top-line data for the drug last year. The data suggested that Zejula could get a broad approval and could be the winner in the estimated $8 billion to $10 billion PARP (estimates from Credit Suisse) market. Given the big biotech companies' need for new blockbuster drugs, Tesaro was seen as a takeover candidate for months. In fact, this anticipation took Tesaro to an all-time high of $192.94 in February this year. Only six months before that, TSRO was trading under $100. In June last year, when biotech sector was out of favor with investors, the stock was under $50. This ascent though may have been responsible for the dearth of takeover offers for Tesaro.

Clovis's data from the Ariel 3 study released on Monday has likely ended the possibility of a takeover of Tesaro. The Ariel 3 study met its primary endpoint of improved progression free survival in all three primary efficacy analysis. More importantly, the data shows the PFS is equivalent to, if not slightly better than, what was seen with both AZN and TSRO's PARPs; in some select population of patients, like HRD negative patients, PFS was about 20% better than TSRO's results.

The data has led to adjustments of estimates for the three major players in the PARP inhibitor market. In September 2016, data compiled by Bloomberg showed that Tesaro's drug was expected to reach $1.7 billion (highest estimate) in 2020. The highest estimate for Clovis's Rubraca was $300 million. Those estimates were revised upwardly after Rubraca's accelerated approval. But like Tesaro, has Clovis climbed too fast too soon, making a potential takeover offer unlikely?

While CLVS does look attractive in terms of valuation relative to TSRO, potential acquirers might still find the valuation a little steep and choose to remain on the sidelines for now. That is the main risk to the bullish case. The surge on Monday was mainly due to speculation that data from Ariel 3 makes CLVS a takeover candidate. But if potential acquirers remain on the sidelines then we might see a pullback. Also, so far as the trial results are concerned, I would have preferred a more robust result. In some populations, PFS was just at par and not markedly better than competing drugs.

Taking everything together, Clovis is still attractive. Peak sales estimate for Clovis's drug stood at $750 million to $1 billion earlier this year. Following Monday's data, an upward revision is likely. But based on the low-end of the estimate, Clovis is currently trading at around 5.5x peak sales forecast. Assuming peak sales of $1 billion for Tesaro's PARP inhibitor, the stock currently trades at 7.4x peak sales forecast. This is after the recent pullback. Clovis certainly looks a much more attractive takeover candidate. But what about the premium? After the surge on Monday, that is the question on the minds of Clovis longs. Remember that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) paid 9.2x peak sales forecast for Medivation (NASDAQ:MDVN), which is also developing a PARP inhibitor. Some of the hefty premium that Pfizer paid was of course for Medivation's prostate cancer drug Xtandi. Even if this is discounted, a takeover offer for Clovis could come with a decent premium.

