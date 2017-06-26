Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Presents at JPMorgan Energy Equity Investor Conference

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

JPMorgan Energy Equity Investor Conference

June 26, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Lawler - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Analysts

Arun Jayaram - J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

Arun Jayaram

Yeah, good morning. And my name is Arun Jayaram and I lead the US E&P effort at J.P. Morgan along with the Michael Glick and Gabe Dowd.

On behalf of the entire J.P. Morgan energy research team, we’re delighted to have our key clients and corporates attend our second annual energy conference in New York City.

We're truly honored to have such strong participation with corporates. We have 150 companies represented at our conference this year, an amazing 76 CEOs and 31 COOs and CFOs. On the E&P side, we have 32 CEOs representing among 40-plus companies.

The most important theme today in energy is probably shale and there’s perhaps no better executive to discuss what is going on with shale in this do-more-with-less mantra than Doug Lawler.

Doug joined Chesapeake in 2013 as the chairman and CEO of the company after a long and distinguished career at Anadarko. He also started his career Kerr-McGee with a group of really interesting oil finders at Kerr-McGee and many of those people at Kerr-McGee have gone on to have some really successful senior leadership positions in the industry along with Doug.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Doug.

Robert Lawler

Thanks, Arun. Good morning, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be here with you. We’re excited to share the continued transformation of Chesapeake Energy and the progress we continue to make as a company.

Obviously, this is a challenging and difficult time as we've seen this pullback in prices and I look forward to sharing with you what Chesapeake is doing specifically with our current program and what we’re thinking about as we go forward with our assets and our continued development.

So, our customary forward-looking statement.

Just want to highlight real quickly for your strategy. As noted, this is unchanged. I consider to be consistent and relevant regardless of the pricing environment we’re in.

The four planks there being our financial discipline, business development, profitable and efficient growth from our captured resources, and continuing to fund exploration for new opportunities in unconventional development across the US as we have that opportunity.

So, where are we today? We have a robust portfolio of six very strong assets. We’re providing some updated breakeven prices for you here, as you can see the oil highlighted in green. The Powder River Basin, that $35 oil breakeven price, is for our Sussex and Turner formations. Both formations, we’re very excited about. In the Eagle Ford, it’s roughly $40 per barrel. Mid-Continent, roughly $40 per barrel.

And then, we’re going to show the gas here as well. Marcellus being the strongest, a world-class asset that we have at $2.10 per Mcf. And Haynesville and Utica, both also strong.

We thought it important today, just given the environment, pullback in prices that we should highlight for you that we have ample liquidity. The financial strength of the company, as I've said a few times this year, is better than it's ever been before. Greater than $3 billion in our liquidity.

We just did reaffirm our revolver in the past few weeks of $3.8 billion. We have signed, or have under PSA, presently $350 million of asset sales to date in 2017. We're still targeting additional asset sales and have great confidence in our ability to meet our stated target of $2 billion to $3 billion of additional asset sales over the next few years.

Obviously, the pricing environment impacts timing of that. We’re focused on driving down our debt further. We have a debt target – our net debt to EBITDA target of 2 times ratio and we have high confidence in being able to achieve that because of the quality of our assets.

And then, just also to note that we're continuously reviewing our 2017 capital plans, how we’re going to spend that capital in 2017, as well as what it looks like in 2018. We’ve not provided any guidance on 2018 capital yet and we don't anticipate to do that anytime soon. But the strength of the capital efficiency in the company, our cash cost, we remain very, very flexible with tremendous optionality on oil and gas across the portfolio.

So, what I’m going to do is just walk through a few of the assets and kind of with the headline of where we’re spending our money this year, to give you an idea of the things taking place in each of the different assets in the portfolio – just a notable few.

In the Eagle Ford, we have seven rigs running at present, four frack crews. We anticipate to spud about 180 wells this year and turn in line almost the same number.

This is our old production growth engine, an EBITDA engine for the company. We continue to push the limits on longer laterals. I’ll share that – more with you on that in just a moment.

And the enhanced completions continue to really drive good performance. So, we anticipate a year-end 2016 to year-end 2017 oil growth rate of 10%. This asset is very, very strong and relatively undeveloped. We estimate at present that we’ve drilled about 27% of the opportunities represented in the lower Eagle Ford, upper Eagle Ford and in the Austin Chalk.

We have greater than 2 billion barrels of net resource potential here. And with that current 185 wells drilled a year, about 25 years of activity. You can see on the right, we've got the blue dots denoting where across our lease position. Dimmit, LaSalle, McMullen County is how we are essentially investing across the entire area, not specifically concentrating in just one asset.

Looking at the lower Eagle Ford, we are averaging, in our 2017 program, more than 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a 30-day IP rate. The longer laterals, as noted, are really performing well for us. We have just completed or just drilled our almost 17,000-foot lateral length. This is a record well for the company.

We’re very, very proud of our capital efficiency performance. If you look on the right, you can see with those longer laterals and with the costs, how we’ve continued to decrease on a finding and development on a dollar per barrel basis, our completion efficiency, with the estimated number in 2017 at $9 per barrel.

Another way to look at that capital efficiency, not quite as common of a metric, is to show the normalized average cum oil as represented in oil per dollar spent. And you can see the green line, how that deviates from 2013 to 2016, showing yet again the Chesapeake machine continues to deliver further capital efficiencies. We’re excited about the program there. Anticipate running five to seven rigs for the remainder of the year.

We also are excited today to share with you the upper Eagle Ford result. This is the first time we’ve shared any results for the upper Eagle Ford at Ches. Just if you look at the upper right corner, you can see that we have a well that we brought online that has produced 1,900 of barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is a roughly 80% oil.

You can see on the upper left, the other zones. Other than the lower Eagle Ford that we are developing, the Austin Chalk highlighted in the orange and the lower – or the upper Eagle Ford in the green. Stars representing where we are investing this year. Some of the pads will be multiple stratigraphic intervals, developed some – particularly focused at one of those horizons.

If you look at the bottom, we’re showing the timeline of when we expect to share the results of these wells.

In the Austin Chalk of the top, we’ve spud a few of these wells, expect to turn in line in the third quarter of 2017. And then we have additional pad development taking place later in the year. The upper Eagle Ford, the first well has been turned in line. As I noted, that’s the 1,900 barrels a day. And we have additional pad development taking place there as well.

We have about 1,000 locations in the upper Eagle Ford and about a 1,000 in the Austin Chalk that we’ll be looking to develop.

Just a little bit – zeroing in a little closer on the upper Eagle Ford, as I noted, we had an 11,300-foot lateral that we brought online that’s doing 1,900 barrels equivalent a day. This is a strong test for us, something we’re very excited about. Those 1,000 locations cover about 120,000 acres.

As we look at other opportunities to further optimize with the Chesapeake experience and expertise in unconventional development, we anticipate that that number could increase, but, overall, very encouraged and excited about all the results we see in the upper Eagle Ford.

Then moving to Powder River Basin, this is another emerging area of great strength for the company. We have two rigs running, one frack crew in the Powder River Basin at present, plan to drill about 30 wells and bring online about 30 wells in 2017.

As we've noted, we believe that from a rock mechanic and petrophysical standpoint, we have a hotspot advantage compared to the rest of the basin. Stacked pay opportunities that we've noted and in a significant resource potential of almost 3 billion barrels on a gross basis and approaching 2 billion on a net basis.

We’ve shared with you the results of our Turner wells, the first two this year. The Sundquist well was our first and the Rankin most recently. On the bottom left, you can see how these laterals have performed versus industry. Outstanding rates that we've seen, significantly different from that of industry.

And you can see that the location of those two wells, roughly 17 miles apart, spanning our leasehold and then you can see the three green dots there on the map on the right and that indicates the areas of where we have been drilling oil completion. These are the additional wells we’ll be bringing online, hopefully, in the third quarter. So, a few more Turner tests you can expect in the third quarter.

And as we continue to look for this opportunity to develop, we have some real exciting things in the Turner.

We have about 300 – hang on a sec. Excuse me. Estimated at 375 million barrels of opportunity in the Turner and we expect that to continue to increase.

So, the Sussex also is an exciting area for us. And we have a big pad – a couple of big pads getting ready to come online there. The Sussex on the right is highlighted in that kind of oblong shape and you can see that the stars in the wells that we’ve drilled so far.

Single well development rate of returns are in the 30% range. And later here, in the third quarter, we’re going to also see several wells we’ll bring online that we’re excited about.

Breakeven price in the Sussex is in the $28-$39 per barrel range. And you can see that's greater than 50% oil.

This is probably the most exciting graph that we have with the Powder River, showing – demonstrating Chesapeake’s performance versus industry. So, Sussex is the wells there, the Chesapeake wells, highlighted in red. And you can see – we’ve got about – comparing that to about 100 industry wells, how we see marked, distinct differential performance in the Sussex.

Similar in the Turner on the right compared to about 300 wells. And we believe that this quality and opportunity is due to that hotspot that I described where we have rock and petrophysical properties that are outstanding in the basin compared to the peers.

We also have noted what we consider to be about $1.5 billion opportunity in the Mowry Shale. This is a world-class source rock overpressured. We’ve taken several cores in it. We anticipate to turn in line a well here in the third quarter. That’s a 4100-foot lateral.

Historically, this has been primarily a gas play in the 60%, 65% range. The core data that we have evaluated in this opportunity, we believe, potentially to be more oily and we’re looking forward to sharing – this is a significant resource opportunity that we have captured it in our leasehold, and we believe could be another major development interval for the company.

Looking at the Powder River Basin just in general, the pending tests here, to sum it up for you, so the Turner and the Sussex results coming in the third quarter with additional turn in lines in the fourth quarter as well.

The Mowry test in the third quarter also, presently sit with about 29 of 36 stages completed in the Mowry, so that's progressing nicely. A lot of questions we get around the permitting environment in the Powder River Basin. And where we sit today, we have approximately 150 permits in hand and additional 100 permits in the process.

We highlight this 5,000-foot interval stratigraphic opportunity in the 2.7 billion barrels of resources, not all of the opportunities are listed here. But you can see that the focus we have with the Turner and the Sussex and the Mowry and then we have additional opportunity in the Niobrara and the Parkman that we’ll be testing throughout the rest of the year and in 2018.

Moving to our capital allocation in the Mid-Continent. This has been also a very strong area for the company, an emerging area. We have five rigs running in the Mid-Continent with two frack crews. Roughly 100 wells will be drilled. The 100 wells turned in line in 2017.

We continue to be excited about Oswego results that we see in the northern Merrimack potential. And we also have highlighted another play in the wedge called Chester that we’ll be investing in and drilling. This is an appraisal opportunity. We believe we have a captured area that’s specific to Chesapeake and we’ll be testing that in the fourth quarter.

Looking at the Merrimack just a little bit more closely. We have estimated 500 locations in this Northern Merrimack in the Major and Woodford County areas. Average IPs are in the 1,100 barrel a day range, with approximately 60% oil and a good acreage position.

We continue to see good results and we’ll be sharing that. We consider the Merrimack and our position to be a strong bridging opportunity for the company as we continue to invest in the Eagle Ford and the Powder River. This is a strong additive, complementary part of our program for the next several years in the Merrimack and Oswego.

So, one of the things that we’re most proud of those, if you look at the improvements in the company over the past several years, you can note sequential improvement in our capital efficiency and in our cash cost structure.

But then comparing that to industry is also very important. As highlighted here from the published 2016 10-K data where Chesapeake sits on an operating cost or production expense cost per barrel in 2016, we’re at $3.05 compared to the peers and we anticipate an additional 15% improvement in 2017 as we continue to look for other synergies, look for other ways to optimize our base production, improving our cycle times and improving our cost synergies across our portfolio.

Similar, on our capital efficiency front, we’re comparing here proved finding and development cost versus our peer group, looking at a 6 to 1 ratio and then also on a 15 to 1 ratio, so comparing a heating value to roughly a pricing type ratio. In 2016, we’re at $2.35 on a heating value ratio compared to the peer group, approximately $3.40 compared to the peer group,1 still leading in a number one pole position with respect to capital efficiency. This is something we’re very proud of. The operational leadership, the technical capabilities, the experience and expertise inside the company is very strong and these cash cost management as well as capital efficiency numbers clearly demonstrate that performance.

So, the investment thesis for the company, we believe that these six assets are very resilient, strong and diverse portfolio, gives us opportunities to direct our capital change, our capital plans very quickly. We have tremendous flexibility.

Eagle Ford will remain our EBITDA engine. Haynesville, the cycle times, we’re excited about that. We’ve shared with you the performance from the long fracks, the reduced cluster spacing and high sand concentration, how those were consistently delivering 40 million cubic feet a day wells there.

We also are testing re-fracks in the Haynesville. We’re excited about that. And what drives that excitement is the fact that when we have drilled some of these wells where you see 35 million, 40 million cubic feet a day of production, you’ve seen frack hits were offset producing wells, in some cases 2,000, 2,500 feet away, have gone from producing 1 million a day to 6 million or 7 million cubic feet a day. So, we know that that potential exists strong based on the rock properties and the position we have there and we’ll be sharing more of that as the year goes on.

Why is that important for the Haynesville? It’s important because, for reduced costs, we can see good strong rates from existing infrastructure, existing wealth and that refract potential we consider to be very strong.

Powder River Basin is our primary stacked oil growth target for the 2017 and 2018 timeframe. The Mid-Continent, as noted, is Oswego, Merrimack and the Chester opportunities that we have.

The Marcellus is our free cash flow machine, with our world-class rock there, and we have a lot of resource optionality in our Utica.

Oil growth is on track for the year. We had shared at earnings that we are approximately 90,000 barrels on daily field spot rate. Today, we are in excess of 90,000 barrels a day, proceeding nicely with the forecast that we provided of our 10% oil growth rate in 2017.

Cost leadership is without question one of our strong competitive advantages and we’ll continue to target opportunities to improve our balance sheet.

I just want to close in saying that our debt focus and reducing that debt is our number one target, our number one priority, that $2 billion to $3 billion through continued asset sales in 2017 and in the next few years to come.

That concludes my presentation, Arun. Thank you.\

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Arun Jayaram

We do have a few minutes for Q&A. Let me perhaps – we’ll start in the corner.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible].

Robert Lawler

Yes. So, the Northeast still is a congested area, as everyone is aware. We were pleased to see the Equitable/Rice transaction. I think that that's a good positive thing for the industry to see some consolidation taking place.

With respect to our position up there, we are – basically, can spend $100 million a year and maintain a 2 or 2.2 BCF a day gas profile, will generate for $400 million to $500 million in EBITDA in the Marcellus area, basically flat for the next several years. So, we’re very encouraged by the quality of it.

As you see existing or new pipelines, the existing infrastructure is basically maxed out, but the new pipelines will afford new opportunities for us, perhaps for greater in-basin sale.

The Utica is an area that we have a lot of confidence in. And I hate to say that we’ve not had the opportunity to fund the Utica in the way we would like just because of the quality of the other opportunities that we have in our portfolio. We expect to see hopefully other deals in the area following off of Equitable and Rice. And we also look forward to testing in the Utica some of the things we've done elsewhere. We have a number of wells that we’re bringing online there in the third quarter and look forward to sharing those results with you.

But the opportunity for us to take what we’ve learned in the Haynesville, what we’ve taken to the Powder River and also doing that in Utica in the next several months and years will give us the opportunity to demonstrate the quality of the portfolio there.

So, good opportunity.

Arun Jayaram

Doug, let me perhaps add a couple of questions. After analyst day a few months ago, you highlighted perhaps $500 million of outspend in 2017 and moving to more balanced in 2018 at a higher deck. You talked about the capital program being something you guys look at on a real-time basis. How are you thinking about for the balance of 2017 just given how prices have underwhelmed expectations?

Robert Lawler

Sure. So, we feel very good about our 2017 program. We have maintained our capital guidance range there. Our hedging program, we have underpinned that capital program and our cash flows for the year.

We are very focused. So, as you look at 2017, the investments that we would be making in the last three or four or five months of the year potentially won’t impact 2017. It's all towards 2018.

We’ve stated that we anticipate to have a 20% oil growth rate in 2018. That was based off of a $60 price deck. What we’ve seen is our continued capital efficiencies allow us to still, at a lower price, deliver good growth, but we also are not going to grow production at all costs.

And so, the opportunity, as we look at 2018 to reduce our program, to reduce that spend is something we’re very focused on. And as I noted earlier, we haven't set – or established the 2018 capital spend yet or shared anything publicly. But we do know that, for somewhere less than $1.5 billion, we can maintain production as is.

So, we’ll be very focused. The efficiency of the machine is – we’re encouraged by. Free cash flow is something – a neutrality is something that’s very important to the company. The outspend this year, we’ll basically be covering with smaller asset sales non-core. And as I noted upfront, $350 million already signed that has relatively no EBITDA associated with it, minimal production as well. So, we basically continue to refine and sharpen the portfolio without sacrificing EBITDA.

And as we look into 2018, we know additional asset sales are going to be required, but free cash flow neutrality is something we still are planning and targeting. And obviously, prices in the capital spend program will influence that heavily.

Arun Jayaram

Doug, can you talk about what are the priorities in terms of the overall program? You are highlighting a pretty unique or exciting exploration or delineation opportunity in the Powder River Basin, how do you force-rank the portfolio today in a lower commodity price environment?

Robert Lawler

So, I will still maintain that our number one priority is to further reduce our debt. The oil growth opportunities that we have in the program, or in the portfolio, we have tremendous confidence in, we’re very encouraged by.

Powder River basin is where we are focusing from the sort of exploitation and appraisal moving to development with the Turner and the Sussex. So, that’s very high. The encouraging results we’ve seen from the upper Eagle Ford tests at 1,900 barrels equivalent, roughly 80% oil, it is exciting for us as well.

So, I would put those two at kind of our top priorities to drive the oil growth in 2017 and 2018, the Eagle Ford and the Powder. The Mid-Continent is also – plays a role in that and the performance there has been steady and predictable and in the Merrimack and Oswego, so we’re encouraged by that.

And then the gas assess, just kind of round that out as we just have tremendous capital efficiency and a free cash flow generating capability up in the Northeast and the Haynesville is just a really, really superstrong asset for us.

Arun Jayaram

Doug, one of the dominant themes that we've seen in shale, you guys have been at the forefront, is the ability to really reduce breakevens. You started today's presentation talking about the ability to get costs and your breakevens even lower. How much more do you think you have in terms of pushing lateral lengths even further or well productivity gains?

Robert Lawler

That's a great question. And what we found inside Chesapeake is that the creative energy and capacity of our teams, as well as industry, has continued to push those breakeven costs lower.

We still see upside potential. Obviously, the service cost environment has not reduced just on the day that you start seeing reduced prices, but we’re working on those synergies with our vendors and anticipate we’ll find other ways to improve.

We have more data than anyone. The number of wells that we’ve drilled and completed give us an exceptional ability to evaluate that data, find other synergies, find other ways to improve our costs, our operations and the things that we’re doing with long laterals, with spacing tests and how we apply that is going to be an opportunity for us. But I hate to put a number on it. But to say that we’ll easily continue to see further improvements, greater than 10% across the portfolio.

Arun Jayaram

And just two other quick ones from me, in recent months, we've heard a lot about the E&P teams talking about big data, machine learning, the ability to use data to an advantage, could you talk about where Chesapeake is in terms of a broad suite of technologies to favorably impact your business?

Robert Lawler

Sure. So, the big data moniker has caught a lot of attention here recently. But I just want to highlight that, even back to our Analyst Day back in October of last year, we shared a lot of information around the number of wells that Chesapeake has drilled, the number of frack stages that we pumped, the ability for – big data has been a part of our program for some time.



So, how we optimize and design our wells, how we look at completions, whether it be company-specific data or the industry-related data, what's available to us, we’ll continue to incorporate that.

There is going to be big opportunity there. No question about it. And Chesapeake, just like any of the other things and other technical opportunities for improvement, will be on the forefront of that.

Arun Jayaram

And my final question is you talked a little bit about $350 million of asset sales where you have kind of PSAs. How would you just broadly gauge the overall A&D market given the pullback in prices.

Robert Lawler

So, that's a good question. The A&D market, we anticipate, will pullback just a little bit with lower prices. The confidence in transactions when prices start – we see this type of volatility, obviously, impacts that market.

Specific to Chesapeake, that’s why we didn't set an exact date on when we would accomplish that $2 billion to $3 billion of additional asset sales, but we will continue to look for opportunities, whether in the current pricing environment or in the near future to continue to sell assets.

We know the private equity still has a lot of money on the sidelines that they are looking to put to work and we know that the strategics are looking for opportunities for bolt-on or larger deals like what we saw with the Rice/Equitable deal. So, I think it’s going to slow down just a little bit, but I think the potential is still there and a significant amount of money out there and available.

Arun Jayaram

Any final questions from the audience? We have one in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible].

Robert Lawler

I didn’t catch the tail end of it.

Arun Jayaram

Could you repeat that on the microphone please?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, the spend level you talk about for 2018 to hold volumes flat, was that off of the 2017 average or a 2017 exit?

Robert Lawler

Just on an annual basis. So, it would be average basis.

Arun Jayaram

Doug and the Chesapeake team, thank you very much for participating in the conference.

Robert Lawler

Thank you. Appreciate it.

