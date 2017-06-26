Pacific Ethanol Stock Value Driven By Oil And Corn Prices

While oil prices might stay depressed in the medium to long term, excess corn production in the U.S. and South America will improve ethanol crush margins starting in late August.

Pacific Ethanol's (NASDAQ:PEIX) stock price is anchored to low energy prices, but will benefit from an expected larger South American corn harvest. PEIX owns eight ethanol production facilities, four in the Western states of California, Oregon and Idaho, and four in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. The plants have a combined production capacity of 515 million gallons per year.

PEIX reported in Q1 2017 an EBITDA loss of 1.9 million driven by low ethanol prices. PEIX's performance has oscillated between small gains and small losses since oil prices dropped 50% in the second half of 2014. The resiliency of the ethanol industry to such a large shock in energy prices should not go unnoticed, and can be attributed to two facts that investors should continue to track.

One, corn prices are relatively low due to bumper crops in the U.S. in the past few years, which allows ethanol produced from corn to compete with petroleum products like gasoline.

US Corn Farm Price Received data by YCharts

And, two, ethanol plants continue to increase the yield of ethanol gallons per corn bushel (>2.7 gallons per bushel), while at the same time extracting more high-value products such as distiller grains, corn oil, food grade CO2, and cellulosic ethanol -- to name a few.

Pacific Ethanol aims to produce low-carbon renewable fuels and profit from carbon credits in California through the Low Carbon Fuel Standard. This extra incentive leads PEIX western plants to be at the forefront of deploying technological advancements in production-scale facilities. For example, PEIX has implemented a novel cogeneration unit at its Stockton plant, a large solar panel array at its Madera plant, and deployed a new process for generating cellulosic ethanol from the corn kernel. The company continues to successfully execute on these plant improvements, but their benefits are overshadowed by the weak energy prices of the current commodities cycle. Energy prices will increase over time as demands builds up and cheap sources of non-renewable energy are exhausted. But this might only happen on time scales longer than investors care to consider.

Low corn prices are critical for the ethanol industry to survive in the current environment, and any clear sign of limited corn supplies will negatively affect projected earnings of PEIX. On the other hand, corn prices could decrease further due to international production. This year, the U.S. corn harvest is not expected to break any records, but will still be very good. The real driver for lower corn prices might come from the international market, where China is no longer a major importer because of a large inventory built through multiple years of incentivizing local production.

The other major factor is this year's corn harvests in Brazil and Argentina, which are expected to break records. In particular, the new administration in Argentina eliminated a 20% export tax on corn, driving a flurry of activity. The Argentina, Brazil, and U.S. harvests are expected to compete starting in late August, driving prices down. PEIX in particular may directly benefit from importing Argentinian corn if at any point it becomes favorable compared to sourcing corn from the Midwest. A similar opportunity presented itself in 2013, when PEIX imported sorghum from Argentina to its Stockton plant.

The current $6 price of PEIX's stock is a reflection of current weak energy prices, which in the long term will increase and drive the stock price higher. A poor 2017 corn harvest would have a strong negative effect on PEIX earnings. However, given current U.S. harvest conditions and expected large international corn production from South America, corn prices might decrease in coming months and drive PEIX earnings positive again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEIX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.