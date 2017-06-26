Nvidia: A Chill Wind Of Change Is Blowing

Market Dominance To Be Undercut

As the subjects of artificial intelligence and human intelligence increasingly converge, with AI development seeking to replicate the structure and processes of human learning, the field of domain-specific processing is developing into disruptive innovation in the markets Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) serves.

The ramifications for Nvidia of this market evolution are increased competition and an undercutting of its overall market dominance, achieved largely through domain-general products, in graphics, AI and autonomous autos, as competitors race to develop design paradigms that serve increasingly narrowly-defined market segments.

Domain-specificity as a discipline evolved as a reaction to domain-general hypotheses in the realm of human thought, like those put forward by Jean Piaget. Advocates of domain-specificity support the concept of evolutionary adaptation in mental processes. Translation of this theory into the field of machine learning places increased emphasis on the self-adaptation of processing algorithms.

Fifteen To Thirty Times Faster

Eminence in the AI field of domain-specific processing has been demonstrated by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) with their development of the Tensor Processing Unit, estimated to be between 15 and 30 times faster than Nvidia's Tesla K80 GPU through utilization of domain-specific processing. The development of their own processor by Alphabet demonstrates the importance the company places on AI, and in particular this technological approach.

While guarded as to their design, Google has stated that TPUs deliver better optimized performance per watt by an order of magnitude in machine learning.

. . Roughly equivalent to fast-forwarding technology about seven years into the future (three generations of Moore's Law) -- Google

The company indicates that TPUs are oriented to machine learning applications and permit the processor to be more robust when dealing with lower computational precision (as low as 8-bit), thereby requiring a reduced number of transistors per operation and enabling more operations per second. This, in turn, allows the use of more refined and powerful AI models.

Implications For Nvidia

While conceptually an ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit), a highly optimized chip that cannot be modified, there remains the clear possibility that TPUs may be reprogrammed, or are self-reprogramming in real time.

In its second generation iteration announced in May 2017, Google's TPU, designed for TensorFlow, has four 45-teraflops processors in a 180 TFLOPS TPU for use in Google Cloud Compute by the end of 2017.

What are the implications for Nvidia? The ascendancy of chips designed to run neural networks is anticipated to be the next wave in the processor market. In an already fast evolving space, this will increase the speed and complexity with which innovation and application-specific hardware must be created. In this rush to increasing specificity, Nvidia's dominance is threatened as competitors race to stake out discrete application segments in the AI market.

Market Enters State Of Flux

The processor market has entered a state of flux. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), having missed the mobile chip wave, has acquired AI assets in processor company Movidius, and also Mobileye. Intel already manufactures the RealSense 3D camera for cars, drones and other applications. In another move, it has bought drone-maker Ascending Technologies.

Further, Intel has announced its Knights Mill AI processor as part of the Xeon Phi brand product group in its campaign to secure a chunk of the deep learning market. Due for launch later in 2017, the chip is believed to offer lower precision modes which, with machine learning normally not requiring high precision, consequently provide greater productivity. Knights Mill is expected to be directly competitive with Nvidia's Tesla range.

Intel's Nervana processors are directed at reducing the time necessary to train complex neural networks. In the form of Lake Crest, the first Nervana chip is scheduled to be launched selectively in 1H17.

AMD Competes In Machine Learning

Increased AI competition is also coming from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). With Radeon Instinct, AMD takes aim at Nvidia and Intel to compete in machine learning, and three Radeon Instinct products are expected in 2017. The MI6 variant will give performance of 5.7 teraflops, 224GBps of memory bandwidth, and consumes up to 150 watts.

Beyond the realm of AI alone, AMD is an ongoing close competitor for total graphics market share, according to the latest analysis undertaken by John Peddie Research. The company's Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 processors have enjoyed success and acceptance. Vega is due in June. Threadripper, AMD's 16-core Ryzen-based desktop processor with a whopping 64 lanes of PCIe Gen 3.0, may help boost AMD's GPU sales among multiple GPU users.

Claiming its APUs achieve in the region of a 50% performance improvement for CPUs, a 40% performance improvement for GPUs, and a 50% lower power draw, these AMD 14nm products putatively represent a clear and present danger to Nvidia's market share in the business segments in which the two companies compete.

Contribute Only Half Of Revenue

The expectations of investors for further growth in Nvidia's share price have been fueled by strong earnings performance and good financial metrics, gaming, and the promise of AI and autonomous automobiles.

Yet it will be three years before autos, an oft-cited reason for investing in Nvidia, contribute large numbers to the company's revenue, with production of autonomous autos by mainstream manufacturers estimated to begin no earlier than 2020. At present, the AI and autos segments combined contribute barely half of the revenue produced by the company's gaming products.

As a consequence of the pricing-in of potential, rather than actual, revenues, Nvidia is not a cheap stock, with a P/E ratio (2018) of 50.37 compared to an industry average of 5.30. Capital draw has been a consideration in prompting many portfolio managers to rotate out of Nvidia to lock in profits, as they increasingly regard the uptrend in share price as overextended.

Shorter Term Reality Of Portfolio Managers

The burgeoning AI segment is in its infancy. A number more portfolio rotation cycles will occur before either autos or AI become major revenue generators. The cash flow lag of these areas is at odds with the shorter term reality of portfolio managers who are required to show returns on a quarterly and annual basis.

Increase in competition, both actual and prospective, has progressively impacted valuation of Nvidia. While the financial metrics of the company show good health, evolution of the markets it serves and of the macroeconomic environment in which it operates are becoming ever more relevant factors in determining fair value.

In the face of insurgent competition, Nvidia has had to increase the application specificity of their products in an ongoing attempt to reduce the bulk of their chips to improve design flexibility, and to improve competitiveness with specialist chips. If domain-specific processing becomes the driving force in the AI market, it will have the effect of undercutting Nvidia's dominance as competitors race to conquer new application spaces.

For Nvidia the topping process has begun, and timing for a short entry is awaited. Citron Research has projected that Nvidia will retreat to $130.00. Citron is known to take short swings. I expect the downturn to go substantially lower than that, once begun. As yet the factors considered in this article are not presently reflected in price.

Conclusion

The drive towards domain-specific processing will undercut Nvidia's AI market dominance, built largely on domain-general products, as competitors race to establish themselves in market segments in which they have developed domain-specific products. Shorting the stock should await a point in the topping process where risk can be minimized.

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha by the same author:

Consider following this author: To receive immediate alerts upon publication of future articles by this author, please click on either of the "Follow" buttons at the top and bottom of this page, and then select "Real Time Alerts".

To improve mobile viewing, please select "Request Desktop Site" in your browser.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.