GE And ServiceNow Invest In Nuvolo For Asset Management

The deal provides GE with an inside position for Nuvolo's next generation asset and maintenance management system and a potential success story for ServiceNow's platform.

GE Ventures and ServiceNow have invested in a $10 million financing round for Nuvolo.

GE Ventures (GE) and ServiceNow (NOW) have participated in a $10 million investment round for enterprise service management company Nuvolo.

Nuvolo has developed a cloud-based enterprise asset management application on ServiceNow’s platform that promises to improve GE’s far-flung operations while providing a potential success story for ServiceNow’s burgeoning platform.

Both investors stand to gain from the deal, albeit in different respects.

Investee Company

Jersey City, New Jersey-based Nuvolo was founded in 2013 to provide a mobile-first asset management tracking, maintenance prediction and analytics to enterprises in the healthcare, life sciences, regulated manufacturing, and the wider spectrum of facilities management industries.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Tom Stanford, who was previously VP, Sales at Eden Technologies, an IT consulting firm.

Below is a brief demo video about Nuvolo’s clinical asset management system for hospitals:

Nuvolo has built its system on the ServiceNow platform and has developed a robust partnership program divided into three areas:

Integration

Consulting

Enablement

The company hopes to persuade firms to replace their legacy EAM/CMMS (Enterprise Asset Management/Computerized Maintenance Management Systems) solutions with its mobile-centric, cloud-based solution.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Investors in the current $10 million Series A round were led by GE Ventures (Noah Lewis) and also included Seed round investors New Enterprise Associates (Chetan Puttagunta) and ServiceNow (Dominic Phillips).

Nuvolo has raised a total of $12 million in disclosed financing to-date. Valuation of the current round was not disclosed.

Notably, the deal announcement described Nuvolo as ‘the world’s largest and fastest growing clinical asset management platform.’ The company says it is currently managing ‘more than 5.8 million clinical devices across more than 3,125 healthcare providers and 3,750 service workers utilizing its EAM platform.

Lead investor GE Ventures’ Noah Lewis also alluded the Nuvolo’s ‘fast growth,' so I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the deal was valued in the $25 million to $75 million post-money range.

What is more interesting is Nuvolo’s focus on regulated industries early in its development and its choice to build its solution on the ServiceNow platform.

As Dominic Phillips of ServiceNow Ventures stated in the deal release,

Nuvolo continues to deliver innovative applications for ServiceNow customers in regulated industries such as life sciences, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Nuvolo's success in the market and commitment to innovating on our cloud platform is why it was recognized as ServiceNow's Breakout ISV at this year's Knowledge17 conference.

I believe GE Ventures and ServiceNow are gaining very different benefits from their backing of Nuvolo.

GE operates in numerous regulated industries that are directly impacted by an improved mobile-first asset management system such as Nuvolo’s. GE Ventures invests in companies that can drive growth for its partners and most importantly for its own operations. So, I imagine it will begin to pilot Nuvolo’s solution in many verticals if it hasn’t already done so.

For its part, ServiceNow is likely investing in Nuvolo in order to boost the visibility of its platform approach to service processes. By investing and showcasing successful, growing companies that are fully committed to its platform, ServiceNow attracts interest from other companies who are looking to scale their business opportunities via its platform.

So, GE gains an inside track with a technology that promises to generate efficiencies across its supply chain and ServiceNow supports a poster child for its growing platform.

Now, what’s left is for Nuvolo to execute in the marketplaces it competes in faster than its legacy competitors can react and create their own cloud solutions.

Advantage Nuvolo.

