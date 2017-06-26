Tesla Has Stiffed New York State On The Riverbend Factory

I. Introduction: Let's Imagine Some Crazy Things

Just for fun, let's imagine some crazy things.

Imagine New York State decided to spend $750 million on building and equipping a one-million square foot factory on 88-acres that it owns, only to allow a Japanese corporation to occupy and use the factory rent free for 20 years.

A question would naturally arise: What shall we imagine the Japanese corporation promised New York in return? How many jobs? How much investment?

Let's imagine the answer is: nothing. The Japanese firm promised no jobs. It promised no capital expenditures. In fact, the Japanese firm doesn't even have an agreement, written or unwritten, with New York State.

Well, you wonder, if we are to imagine the Japanese company has no obligation to create jobs or invest capital, then must we not imagine there is some other company that does? Because surely New York would not give the company free run of New York's factory without some promise somewhere from someone.

Yes, there is someone. And who might that someone be? To answer this, let's allow our imaginations to really run wild.

Let's imagine there's a company (let's call it Silevo) that actually did promise make promises to New York.

Let's imagine Silevo promised New York that its Very Special Technology would create thousands of jobs and result in the investment of billions of dollars.

But let's also imagine Silevo's Very Special Technology turned out to be a complete failure, and it's now clear Silevo won't be hiring any people or investing any money in New York State.

Imagine further that this Silevo is completely insolvent. Worse, Silevo is owned by yet another insolvent company, which in turn is owned by a company that lost $675 million last year and is on course to lose even more this year.

In other words, imagine all Silevo's promises about jobs and investment are 100% worthless because there is no way Silevo can keep the promises and because New York has no way to enforce the promises.

Yes, I know this all sounds crazy. If you're a New York taxpayer, I would love to tell you you're just imagining things. Alas, you are not. This is exactly the situation New York State now finds itself in.

Now I'll tell you something even crazier. New York State had the perfect opportunity to back out of this mess, but gave it away.

And, finally, craziest of all: New York State's governor, Andrew Cuomo, is actually claiming that this is a great situation for his citizens. That all these failures and instances of appalling ineptitude and worse, are actually evidence that the "Buffalo Billion" program is succeeding.

(Aerial view of the Riverbend factory alongside the Buffalo River. Photo by Derek Gee of The Buffalo News.)

II. Let's Back Up a Bit

Let's quickly review where we are and how we got here.

I wrote an article called SolarCity's Buffalo Deal Has Lots of Crooked Bends in the River detailing the history of the Riverbend Agreement between Silevo and New York State. The article explained:

How New York State promised to spend $750 million building and equipping a massive factory on 88-acres in Buffalo;

How that promise was premised on the state's conviction that Silevo's Triex technology would revolutionize the solar panel industry;

How Silevo promised some 5,000 jobs and $5 billion in total investment;

How the promises have very quietly been watered down by amendments to the Riverside Agreement, with some of the key players now either under criminal indictment or subject to agreements that require them to keep their mouths shut; and

How the Triex technology was a total failure, and none of the jobs or promised investment have materialized.

I wrote a second article called More Dark Corners of SolarCity's Buffalo Deal explaining:

How New York State had a perfect opportunity to exit the Riverbend Agreement because the Agreement's Essential Purposes had failed;

But how, instead of itself exiting, New York made it far easier for Silevo to walk away from the deal with absolutely zero enforceable obligations regarding jobs or investment.

So, having picked up the thread, let's continue the story.

III. Enter Panasonic with a Truly Sweet Deal

Last December, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SolarCity signed a series of agreements with Panasonic Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFF) and two of its subsidiaries, Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. and Panasonic Corporation of North America (OTCPK:PCRFY) (for simplicity, let's call those three companies Panasonic).

Tesla and SolarCity have filed only one of the agreements with the SEC, and it is heavily redacted. You can find it here and can read an outline of the deal in my most blog post.

What a sweet deal it is for Panasonic. Essentially, Panasonic now has use of a massive manufacturing facility on an 88-acre site for at least 10 years.

Panasonic will manufacture solar cells and modules, and Tesla (and various "Authorized Purchasers" designated by Tesla) will resell the panels. If Tesla cannot commit to buy all of Panasonic's output, then Panasonic can sell the panels to whomever else it wishes.

IV. Governor Cuomo and Czar Zemsky Spout Utter Nonsense

New York State politicians reacted to the Panasonic news by doing what politicians do best when engaged in crony capitalism. They completely ignored the earlier promises and spoke as if Panasonic's arrival was evidence their plans were working splendidly.

In a statement Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and economic czar Howard Zemsky praised the plans. Cuomo pointed to it as another sign his embattled Buffalo Billion economic development plan is working. “After more than 50 years of stagnation and decline, we have seen the trajectory of Western New York trending upward, with transformational momentum across a range of industries. Our investments across the region continue to bear fruit, and this agreement further cements Western New York’s position as a national leader in clean power technology and cutting-edge innovation,” he said. Zemsky, who as the president of Empire State Development and now oversees the bidding process for all state development contracts, said Panasonic’s manufacturing expertise will strengthen Tesla’s competitiveness in the market. “By bringing Tesla and Panasonic together, this innovative partnership will transform Buffalo into a national leader in the production of affordable, reliable clean energy. This is a far-reaching agreement that will keep the momentum moving forward in Western New York for years to come,” he said.

Not a word about the failure of Silevo and Triex. Not a word about the absence of the jobs and private investment. Instead, a lot of baloney.

The claim that New York State brought Tesla and Panasonic together is laughable. The Tesla-Panasonic relationship dates back to 2006.

As for keeping "momentum moving forward," what momentum did New York State and SolarCity have? (And, does momentum ever move backwards?)

V. Tesla Took New York to the Cleaners with the Panasonic Switch

Sorry, Governor Cuomo and Czar Zemsky, but you guys have been taken to the cleaners in this deal. Let's take a closer look at the implications of the Panasonic deal.

A. Panasonic has not assumed SolarCity’s obligations to New York State

Did Panasonic, as Governor Cuomo's announcement implies, assume the obligations owed by SolarCity to New York State?

No, it did not. Panasonic has no obligations at all to New York State regarding employing a minimum number of state residents, or spending a minimum amount on capital expenditures and operations, or anything else.

The only Tesla corporate family entity that has signed the Riverbend Agreement is Silevo, LLC, which is the successor to Silevo, Inc. Silevo is a thinly capitalized subsidiary of SolarCity, which itself is kept solvent only by downstream infusions from its parent, Tesla.

Panasonic has not executed any amendment to the Riverbend Agreement. Panasonic is, in effect, a subtenant of Silevo. Thus, New York State will have no remedy against Panasonic in the event SolarCity defaults under the Riverbend Agreement.

In its agreement with Tesla and SolarCity, Panasonic took pains to make clear it is not assuming any of Silevo's obligations under that Riverbend Agreement:

It is understood that (Panasonic) has no direct obligations or rights under the (Riverbend Agreement). If SolarCity is required to reimburse, refund, or otherwise return any financial benefits received under the (Riverbend Agreement), Tesla will have the sole obligation to pay such amounts directly to (New York State).

B. Panasonic will pay nothing to New York State

Panasonic will not pay a single cent to New York State for use of the $750 million factory.

Remember, under the Riverbend Agreement, Silevo pays rent to New York State of only $2 per year.

But here's an interesting fact: Panasonic has agreed to pay rent to Tesla and SolarCity. How much? A "mutually agreed" amount under a to-be-signed lease agreement.

So, it could very well be the case that Tesla and SolarCity will collect large rental payments from Panasonic, but that New York State is stuck with its measly $2 per year.

Nice going, Governor Cuomo and Czar Zemsky.

C. Panasonic’s hiring obligations are contingent upon Tesla’s purchase of a minimum number solar panels each year

SolarCity's most significant obligation under the Riverside Agreement is to hire and retain 4,900 employees in New York State.

Panasonic's hiring will help satisfy this obligation. Panasonic has promised Tesla it will hire some minimum number of New York State residents.

What minimum number? It's impossible to tell because the number is redacted.

Moreover, that promise is subject to this important qualification:

(Panasonic)'s obligations to employ a minimum of (redacted) (Panasonic) employees at the Buffalo Factory, and to retain such employees, are contingent upon Tesla and/or its Authorized Purchasers ordering Goods with an aggregate energy of (redacted) MW or more on an annualized basis.

D. Panasonic has not committed to any minimum level of expenditures in New York State

Silevo's other major obligation under the Riverbend Agreement is to spend in New York State at least $5 billion in combined capital, operating expenses, and other costs during the 10-year period beginning once the factory has reached full manufacturing output.

In the Panasonic Solar Agreement, Panasonic promises to use "commercially reasonable efforts to procure materials from suppliers based in the State of New York."

Obviously, any Panasonic spending that counts toward SolarCity's $5 billion obligation will be helpful. However, in its Solar Agreement, Panasonic makes no promises about how much it will expend in the state.

It's been reported that Panasonic is "investing" $250 million in equipment at the Riverbend factory. It's likely that some of the investment is actually the shifting to Buffalo of equipment Panasonic already owns in Asia.

In all events, assuming New York is serious about enforcing the Riverbend Agreement, then none of the Panasonic investment should be credited against Silevo's $5 billion spending obligation. That's because the terms of the agreement credit Silevo with investment only after "Manufacturing Facility Completion," and such completion obviously has not yet occurred.

E. Tesla and New York politicians keep the taxpayers in the dark

Candidly, I don't understand why the SEC would allow Tesla and SolarCity to redact either the minimum number of employees Panasonic has agreed to hire or purchasing threshold Tesla must meet.

There is nothing proprietary about that information. However, the information is highly germane to holding Tesla and the New York politicians accountable for their promises to taxpayers.

I find those redactions to be a huge abuse of the SEC rules. It is disappointing, though not surprising, that no New York politicians are demanding more transparency about the Tesla-Panasonic arrangement.

F. There’s no evidence Panasonic will manufacture solar roof tiles

Tesla's favored media outlet, electrek.co, reported last March that Panasonic will manufacture solar roof tiles at the Riverbend factory.

Electrek later had to walk the story back. At most, Panasonic will manufacture only the solar cells that will be incorporated into the solar roof tiles.

(Elon Musk shows off a solar roof tile at last October's unveiling. None of the houses in the unveiling, which were part of the Desperate Housewives television set, had a working solar roof tile system. There is, to my knowledge, still no house anywhere with functioning Tesla solar roof tiles.)

Tesla has indicated production of the solar roof tiles will begin in California. Will the manufacture of those tiles ever be shifted to Buffalo? Possibly, but I very much doubt it will ever happen.

Why? Because it takes a huge leap of faith to imagine the product will ever succeed.

G. The solar roof tiles are likely to be, at best, a marginal niche product

EnerTuition has set forth his expert views about why Tesla's solar roof tiles are a deeply flawed product.

Andreas Hopf has weighed in as well:

Apart from recognizing that the sheer diversity of roof geometries and roof orientations would require a plethora of shapes and "blind" tiles, it is the efficiency and cost arguments that are truly bizarre. In order to achieve the "mock slate" or "mock terra cotta" look of PV solar roof tiles, the solar cells must be overlaid with a densely pigmented film to achieve the desired appearance - an additional factor that will inadvertently diminish absorption of incoming radiation, rendering the tile less efficient than an equivalent "bare" area of conventional solar panel.

The quote from Hopf is taken from his recent masterful article called, The Big Tesla Swindle. I highly recommend that Governor Cuomo and Czar Zemsky read every word of it.

For that matter, the Hopf magnum opus should be required reading for each member of the business news and editorial staff at every New York State newspaper because up until now, reporting in New York about the solar roof tiles has been highly credulous.

An example is here. This account, and many others like it, fail to mention the immense complexity of the electrical connections, and the fact that others who have attempted to manufacture such tiles have abandoned the effort as too costly and impractical.

There are hopeful signs, though. Some skepticism has started to seep into recent reporting.

The solar roof tiles are likely to be yet another disappointment for New York taxpayers hoping to see the promised benefits of the $750 million state spending spree.

H. Where is Silevo?

The only company with rights to use the Riverbend factory is Silevo. Neither SolarCity nor Tesla is a party to the Riverbend Agreement.

And yet, it is SolarCity and Tesla that have granted Panasonic the expansive sublease rights. Silevo is not a party to the Panasonic Riverbend deal.

That is quite odd, and suggests there are other agreements not yet disclosed.

VI. Summary

New York's $750 million investment in the Riverbend factory, measured by any objective standard, is a complete catastrophe. (Not unlike every other New York State spending boondoggle that is supposed to increase employment.)

The essential purposes of the deal have failed. New York has repeatedly watered down the employment obligations. Neither the employment nor the spending obligations begin to run until the factory is fully operational, which is now said to be at least several years away.

The Japanese corporation actually occupying the factory owes absolutely no obligations to New York State.

The only obligations are owed by an insolvent company which is itself the insolvent subsidiary of a parent corporation that, despite ongoing massive taxpayer subsidies, loses hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

Because of misleading publicity about the deal, New York residents and taxpayers remain largely ignorant of these vital details.

Let's end with a report from a Seeking Alpha member who lives near Buffalo and observes the developments at close range:

Heard through the grapevine that there are about five Panasonic employees hired so far. Japanese engineers are reintegrating the equipment shipped from Malaysia. As is common in these situations, things are going much slower than planned. What surprises me is that the Japanese are doing this on their own without American hires watching and learning. There is no better way to learn the intricacies of solar cell manufacturing process than hands-on integration and acceptance testing of the line. It makes me wonder even more about the quality of the jobs that will be offered at Riverbend. Both the promised number of jobs and job expertise have been ratcheted down continually over the past few years. We know that Tesla is doing all their solar R&D in California, and has manufacturing capability there too. Buffalo was supposed to be a solar engineering hub for the nation, or so said Cuomo. Hundreds of millions later, with luck, it might be a low-volume assembly factory.

VII. A Note of Thanks

I have had many helpful emails and private messages from Seeking Alpha members. They know who they are, and I am deeply grateful to them.