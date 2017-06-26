ACADIA: Is It The Right Time To Buy?

By S. Mitra

The biotech sector is back with a bang. Reports that Washington might go soft on the whole drug pricing issue has propelled the iShares Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) to above $300 for the first time in 18 months. One promising biotech stock that seems to be missing out on the party though is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Ups and Downs

Since the approval of NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis (NASDAQ:PDP) in April 2016, ACAD has seen a period of ups and downs. ACAD was one of the biggest casualties in the biotech sector sell-off of early 2016. For those with a risk appetite, this presented an opportunity though. Investors that got hold of ACAD at its February 2016 lows would have profited handsomely post the approval of NUPLAZID. ACAD saw another sharp dip after that only to rebound again to around $40.

There was another sharp sell-off in the stock post the release of first-quarter results in May. That sell-off would have disappointed ACAD bulls considering first-quarter revenue beat consensus forecast and commercial coverage of NUPLAZID grew to more than 90% of commercial lives. In addition, pimavanserin remains on track in Alzheimer's disease psychosis (NASDAQ:ADP), which is a much bigger opportunity for ACAD.

The reason for ACAD's troubles: the company's worrying SG&A expenses.

Cash Burn Worries

ACAD's R&D and SG&A expenses rose very sharply in the first quarter of 2017. R&D expenses rose from $22.8 million in Q1, 2016 to $35.4 million in the previous quarter. SG&A expenses rose from $27.5 million in Q1 last year to $65.7 million. This nearly $40 million jump in SG&A expenses is what has had investors worried.

ACAD attributed this sharp increase to NUPLAZID's commercialization. The increase is certainly justified as the company ratchets up its efforts to commercialize NUPLAZID. SG&A and R&D expenses are expected to be between $90 million and $100 million in the current quarter. The concern is that at this pace, ACAD will burn through its cash quite quickly. But is it really a concern or an overreaction?

ACAD ended last quarter with almost $470 million in cash. Meanwhile, sales of NUPLAZID have been encouraging. The consensus forecast for 2017 sales is $91.2 million currently. The high end of analysts' estimate is $101 million, while the low end of the estimate is $81 million. Even if I take the low end of the estimate, ACAD will see cash inflow of another $66 million in the next three quarters. Assuming the company continues to burn cash at the same pace in the second half of this year, it would end this year with $200 million plus the $66 million in sales in the remaining three quarters. That means ACAD would start with $270 million in cash.

Essentially, the numbers suggest that investors' concern about a dilutive secondary offering are overblown. This is not to say that the company may not come out with a secondary offering. With the sentiment on the biotech sector finally starting to improve, clinical and early-commercialization stage companies would look to take advantage of this. But ACAD does not have any immediate cash needs. Also, if sales of NUPLAZID continue to evolve in the way they have over the last one year, ACAD is in a position to fund itself from its operational cash flows.

So back to the main question: is it the right time to buy ACAD? On all three measures that we evaluate biotech companies on, ACAD looks attractive. First is the valuation. While the consensus forecast for sales this year is around $91 million, sales are expected to rise to over $200 million next year. The bigger opportunity of course is in ADP. If approved for ADP, which looks likely, NUPLAZID could generate sales of more than $1 billion. The peak sales forecast for the drug currently is $1.4 billion. That could end up as being conservative considering the size of the PDP and ADP market. Based on the current peak sales forecast, ACAD is trading at just under 3x sales. The IBB currently trades at roughly 6x sales. Based on this simple, back-of-the-envelope valuation, ACAD looks attractive.

The second measure is the product portfolio. NUPLAZID is already approved in one major indication and there is a strong chance that ACAD will expand the label. On this measure, ACAD definitely is a buy.

The final metric, and perhaps the most important one for clinical and early-commercialization stage companies is cash position. As I discussed above, on this front, there are no near-term worries. The cash burn rate has gone up sharply but it is mainly to ramp up NUPLAZID sales. Importantly, those efforts have shown results. If sales continue to ramp up then I believe investors' outlook would start to change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.