A Small Bank With 27% Earnings Growth

Moving Forward, I'd like to see these small mergers continue. I think the income growth of 2016 is the first part of what could become a strong long term play.

While a much smaller play than something like Bank of America, it offers a 2.5% yield, with a growing business through conservative acquisitions.

I've been following First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) since college. The small bank offers a steady play for any portfolio. There's never any huge excitement with this one, and that's a good thing. Through acquisitions and improving rates, the bank has recovered interest income that was lost through 2013-14 while simultaneously driving down interest expenses. This has resulted in solid net income growth with a nice dividend to boot.

A recent pullback off the financial momentum of the election in November is opening up cheaper opportunities in First Commonwealth. Large institutions like Bank of New York Mellon have increased their positions this year. This type of confidence from the big boys helps make my point that this bank offers long term opportunity.

Financials

The bank has done a number of things to improve value for shareholders amidst a time of low interest gains for banks.

First Commonwealth 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Interest income $ 219,080,000.00 $ 206,360,000.00 $ 201,850,000.00 $ 202,020,000.00 $ 217,610,000.00 % change -6% -2% 0% 8% Interest on loans $ 187,260,000.00 $ 176,130,000.00 $ 170,870,000.00 $ 170,770,000.00 $ 185,340,000.00 % change -6% -3% 0% 9% On deposits $ 6,000.00 $ 7,000.00 $ 12,000.00 $ 14,000.00 $ 27,000.00 % change 17% 71% 17% 93% Net interest income $ 188,930,000.00 $ 184,650,000.00 $ 183,350,000.00 $ 186,430,000.00 $ 199,040,000.00 % change -2% -1% 2% 7% non interest income $ 62,970,000.00 $ 56,580,000.00 $ 61,190,000.00 $ 61,540,000.00 $ 64,310,000.00 % change -10% 8% 1% 5% Net income $ 41,950,000.00 $ 41,480,000.00 $ 44,450,000.00 $ 50,140,000.00 $ 59,590,000.00 % change -1% 7% 13% 19% Diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 0.56 $ 0.67 % change 7% 12% 17% 20%

The bank has taken part in quite a few small scale acquisitions through the past few years. Mainly in the fragmented Ohio market, these purchases have helped the bank increase its scale without paying an arm and a leg. Improving conditions for banks in terms of rates have also helped. 2016 was the best full year for the bank in more than five. Revenue growth finally found its stride with interest income growth of 8% to $217.61 million. Interest on loans grew 9% to $185.34 million; and interest on deposits while small, grew 93% to $27,000. These are stark changes to the otherwise iffy annual results the bank has had.

Outside of interest income, the bank has been more consistent in producing gains. Non-interest income for last year was over $64.31 million. The important piece for investors is how these results play into shares. Throughout the strife of volatile interest income, First Commonwealth has turned growing profits. The last three years have produced strong gains of 7%, 13% and 19% consecutively. Q1'17 results were a good sign that this trend will continue through 2017. Net income grew 27.42% year over year to $15.89 million; resulting in 28.57% growth in diluted earnings per share to $0.18. Interest income continued its improving trend with a 5.6% increase year over year.

Moving Forward

As long as interest rates continue in an upward direction, First Commonwealth's interest income should improve along with it. I expect this to play into their ability to post even better numbers for shareholders moving forward. With over $96 million in cash, I'd like to see FCF make another acquisition in the near future.

Small purchases seem to be the banks niche, and it will serve well in terms of bolstering their portfolio in a diversified way. The stock has come back down off the speculative highs instigated on the market by Trump's election, and at a P/E of 17 it is fairly priced in the financial industry. With the ever improving net incomes, I think this is a great long term play with a nice 2.5% dividend as well.

