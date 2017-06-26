If there was ever an indication that things have gone too far in global financial markets during the post crisis period, this is it. Last week, Argentina sold $2.75 billion in bonds that will mature in 100 years from now with a coupon of 7.125%. For global central bankers that remain intent on flooding the financial system with liquidity, hopefully, they are taking notice of this latest farce in global markets.

That’s Great, It Starts With An Earthquake

That’s great for Argentina that they were able to tap financial markets to borrow $2.75 billion. After all, if people out there are willing to lend you money on terms you may deem acceptable and you need to borrow the money, why shouldn’t you take it?

Instead, what is highly questionable are those that were willing to lend $2.75 billion to Argentina.

What’s wrong with lending money to Argentina for 100 years no less? Quick review. Argentina is a country that has spent more than a third of its history over the past 200 years in default. This includes eight defaults in the last 80 years, four since 1980, two since the start of the millennium, and one that just took place three years ago in 2014.

So, let’s get this straight. A borrower that has a serial track record of default, including a legendary default back in 2001 and its most recent episode just three years ago, has gone to capital markets and cut a deal to borrow money that it is going to pay back 100 years from now while promising to make each and every interest payment along the way? And, it is doing so for effectively the same coupon rate that I could have received on a AAA-rated U.S. Treasury note (IEF) that was maturing in just 10 years when Argentina hit the big default button back in 2001. Where do I sign up?

Except here is the thing. Even if I did sign up, I wouldn’t have had a fighting chance to get any of these bonds at issuance. This is because the bond sale was more than 3.5 times oversubscribed, as nearly $10 billion in global investor capital lined up for the chance to get their hands on these single B rated bonds. Holly wow!

A Century Ends

“Everything I seen,

Everything that I heard,

Ain't even the tip of the iceberg

Fire down memory lane

So pass me my rose tinted glasses again”

- A Century Ends, David Gray, 1993

So, let’s boil this down even further. Lenders were climbing all over each other for the chance to lend money to a borrower that, let’s just face it, is never going to pay them back in full. I know that new President Mauricio Macri has made great progress in enacting reforms since taking office in December 2015. But his time in office is still being measured in months, not years, and his new administration has only scratched the surface in making the types of reforms that are needed to ensure long-term financial prosperity. Moreover, while Macri’s initial progress is promising, there is no telling whether he will be in power a few years from now or if someone else will be in control with an entirely new mandate. Heck, maybe former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner may find herself back in control in a few years. Who knows? So, while I genuinely hope that Macri can pull it all off and more, he is only at the beginning of a very long road, and to say that we’re ready to lend the country money with a 100-year term is grossly premature.

Now, I get it that the effective duration on a 100-year bond is not that much more than a comparably yielding 30-year bond. I am also the first to recognize that just because you are the initial lender on a bond that is not going to be paid back in 100 years does not mean that you are going to be the one holding the note for the entire 100-year period. After all, the volatility in the price component of a bond as attractive for capital gain generating purposes as the interest payment is for income generation.

But let’s get down to what’s happening here. Argentina has borrowed money for 100 years that has virtually a zero percent probability of being paid back in full to the lender. This isn’t a knock on Argentina, but instead simply a statistical reality given the two centuries of historical data with which we have to work. Lenders are willing to give this money away in order to get the higher than average yield now and are making the bet that some other lender will be willing to show up along the way and pay just as much if not more for these bonds before the music inevitably stops and Argentina defaults once again.

Is this the type of prudent financial decision making that global central bankers are interested in promoting as part of a healthy and properly functioning financial marketplace? Is this the type of prudent decision making and quality lending activity that makes for sustainably healthy conditions over time? Because from where I am sitting, when I break down to its core elements what took place last week with lenders giving money to Argentina for 100 years, this is a type of “investment” activity that has been known to give financial markets a bad name in the past.

The Bottom Line

So, why does all of this matter to the average U.S. investor? Because this is the type of thinking that exists within an asset class in emerging market bonds (EMB) that has come to make up a decent size of the portfolios of many income seeking investors that are thirsting for yield wherever they can find it. And, for those investors that hold the iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Market Bond (EMB) or PowerShares Emerging Market Sovereign Debt Portfolio (PCY), this is the type of activity that is taking place in the same neighborhood of the holdings that make up these income generating products. To this point, Argentina (ARGT) is the third largest holding in the EMB at 3.9% and the second largest in the PCY at 3.6%.

But in the end, this is not an Argentina issue but a broader emerging market bond issue. For most investors have not been allocated to this asset class to remember the days of the mid to late 1990s or during the financial crisis in the late 2000s, as things got ugly for a while during both of these time periods. And, while the idea of lending money for 100 years to a country that has struggled to go any longer than 20 years without going into default may seem dandy when the liquidity is flowing, it’s an entirely different ballgame when liquidity has suddenly dried up.

And, if central bankers ever needed a reason to think that their monetary excesses might have gone too far, the 100-year loan to Argentina last week might be a good poster to put on the conference room wall at the Marriner Eccles building.

DIY Investing Summit 2017 – Special Online Event on June 27-28: Please join us for the Mid-Year DIY Investor Summit coming up soon in late June. Seeking Alpha has partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family once again to bring together nine top investors to share their best strategies and investments for finishing strong in 2017. I am honored to be taking part in this latest Summit with a group of leading contributors that includes Brad Thomas, Bret Jensen, J Mintzmyer, William Koldus, Mark Hibben, Ian Bezek, Lawrence Fuller and Double Dividend Stocks.

Free registration for this special online event starting on Tuesday, June 27 is now open. Please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit

Thanks and I look forward to meeting up at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.