GNC Holdings: Picking Through The Trash

Technical analysis of recent stock moves reveals that GNC may be at or near its bottom.

The former CEO made a major corporate finance snafu that got the company into trouble, but the resulting 85% decline in share price is an overreaction.

With markets at all-time highs, you know what time it is!

It's time to go dumpster diving!

Like any good deep value investor, I love a good bargain. Even if the markets are flashing green lights for all the momentum investors out there, I still like to practice my analytical finance chops.

My first target is GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC).

I found this stock just chilling out in the dumpster beside all these protein supplements that I bought but did not get to use before their expiration date.



Why did GNC get thrown into the dumpster?

It's selling for 1/5 of its revenue. Now, I don't work out at all anymore. When I played basketball in college, I envisioned each extra push translating into more points and rebounds. These days I get completely bored after 5 minutes. But that kind of statistic excites my investor lizard brain! One fifth of revs? How does a company with as recognizable a brand as GNC sell for such a low price-to-sales multiple? As far as I can tell, there are two main reasons.

First, GNC has gotten caught up in the stock market downdraft that has been called "the retail apocalypse" or what I like to call Amazonopoly. Many savvy investors have seen this coming for years like Mark Andreesen, who went public with his thesis in January 2013, or Jeff Bezos, who left a cushy six-figure Wall Street job in 1994 after reading a statistic stating that internet usage was growing at an annnual rate of 2300 percent. But the market has only recently gotten gun shy about anything that touches traditional American retail.

Because GNC outlets have traditionally been located in the great malls of America, the company has been affected greatly by this market trend. GNC stock has fallen 85% since August 2015, when it traded for around $47.50 a stub. Though this reaction is rooted in sound logic, I believe we are now firmly in the overreaction phase. Thus, I have recently made some purchases in Under Armour (NYSE:UA), Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) trying to profit from contrarianism. I believe GNC could be in the same boat.

Second, the "throwing the baby out with the bathwater" phenomenon that we are seeing across some of the quality retail names does not fully explain an 85% decline in share price in less than two years. Nope. As we like to say where I'm from, that takes "a special kind of stupid."



There is certainly much more to this story of valuation atrophy. Did company leadership stop working out regularly? No, but they did initiate an ill-fated corporate finance policy that may be the biggest reason for the sputtering stock.

Two years ago, GNC was a solid $3 billion company. At its all-time high in November 2013, it was nearing a $4 billion market cap. Then its Board of Directors authorized nearly $1 billion of stock buybacks. That's right! Within range of all-time highs for the stock, the company wanted to buy back nearly a third of its stock. One third. 33%! Management was so confident in its decision that it decided to fund the share repurchase plan entirely with debt. In my twenty-plus years of investing I have never seen such a case of well-intentioned financial engineering gone so horribly wrong.

Of course, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had great success in the past five years utilizing this exact same trick - borrowing at historically low rates to fund stock buybacks - over and over and over again. But GNC is no Apple. Apple's retail stores have the highest revenue per square foot of any retail operation in the world. Plus, Apple has never tried to buy back one-third of its stock in one fell swoop. One-third! The scale of the GNC 2015 share repurchase authorization is so unprecedented that it never fails to amaze me. Business school students will be scrutinizing this case study for years to come as an example of exactly what not to do if you are a CFO. The Board should have never let it happen.

At the time, CEO Mike Archbold was quoted in a company press release stating:

At current levels, we believe the share price does not reflect GNC's intrinsic value and, consistent with our stated objectives, believe now is an opportune time to increase our share repurchases.

This quote came at a time when GNC had approved the last $200 million in its billion-dollar hare-brained scheme. Why did they do it?

For a measly two cents! Two cents.

That same press release adjusted 2015 EPS guidance upward from a range of $2.85-$2.90 to $2.87-$2.92.

I mean you can't make stuff like this up. That's why HBR has to do a case study entitled, "Too Many Protein Shakes: The Dark Side of Financial Engineering." When it comes to managing your corporate balance sheet, GNC is a perfect example of what not to do. Yes, Apple has funded its fabulously successful capital return program by issuing nearly $100 billion over the course of five years in low-interest long-term debt. But today Apple's market cap is more than $750 billion, meaning that the company has gradually leveraged its own value by less than 15%. By contrast, GNC borrowed more than twice that amount in less than a year! Apple still trades at a P/E ratio about half that which GNC had at its peak valuation.

So why is GNC a value now?

You're probably wondering why exactly I currently consider GNC to be a deep value play. After all, if you are interested in buying the stock for its turnaround potential, wouldn't you have to believe that the same stupid management that authorized such a massive and ill-timed buyback is able to execute a very precise and exacting strategy to navigate America's overall retail malaise as well as increased online competition from the Amazonopoly?

Yes. That would be a good criticism, but thankfully, CEO Archbold is no longer leading the company. On July 28, 2016, GNC named board member Robert F. Moran as its Interim CEO, sending Archbold to the showers. Even from day one, Moran has demonstrated that he recognizes the need "to move with urgency to change the trajectory of the business." In October 2016, he indicated that this process was underway, noting that "we are moving forward with urgency to implement necessary changes, but there is no silver bullet or quick fix solution."

Actions speak louder than words. In his most powerful testament to his own ability to turnaround what he has called GNC's "broken business model," Moran purchased over 600,000 shares of GNC on February 21, representing nearly $5 million of his own hard-earned capital. On the same day, another board member Michael Hines invested another $1 million.

So according to those who would know, the new strategy seems to be working. Three of these initiatives that bear watching are reinvigorating their focus on China, a realigning of product pricing, and a revamped loyalty program called myGNC Rewards.

As far as China, the new GNC Tmall store looks good and is earning about 600 unique visitors per day. The new pricing schemes have seen transactions rise by 9.3 percent. The new rewards program seems to be slowly gaining traction. However, revenues and margins are still declining due to the big price cuts deemed necessary by management to compete with intensifying online competition. But the initiation of an upward trend seem to be in place.

Is GNC worth investing in right now?

I return to what initially caught my eye with this company. GNC is trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 0.2! With revenue above $2.5 billion for each of the past four years, I am very excited about its current valuation of $515 million (closing market price on June 24, 2017).

From a technical analysis perspective, the shares seem to be making a firm stand at their 50-day moving average (50 DMA). On June 24, the stock made a 4.00% move to $7.54, reversing course from a prior closing price below its 50 DMA to close about 20 cents above its current position of $7.33. For those thinking of initiating a position, this might be the time to do it. Moreover, when the market reaches screaming highs, I always look for a little shelter in low-beta stocks. My low beta portfolio has always served me well in times thick and thin. GNC's current beta as reported by Yahoo! Finance is 0.45. A low P/S ratio, decent support at the 50 DMA, and a low beta are exactly the kinds of technical indicators I look for when I am considering buying a stock.

The reason for the persistence in mispricing related to these shares has to do with market fears about the company's ability to service its debt. There is always the option to refinance their bonds and gain some additional runway, even though this might lead to significantly increased interest expenses over time. But if the turnaround efforts start throwing around their muscle, a refinancing might not even be necessary. On the most recent GNC earnings call CFO Tricia Tolivar stated that their 2017 cash-flow projections of more than $250 million are "sufficient to meet our needs and don't give us any concern with our existing agreement."

Though these projections might end up being a little too optimistic, if they are even close to their results this year, there is significant room for upside in the name. As a recent Zacks article also intimates, GNC is at an inflection point.

If your portfolio needs to add a little muscle this summer, you might consider GNC Holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.