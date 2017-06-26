Align Technology: A Reason To Smile

Introduction

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), the designer and manufacturer of Invisalign System, has been a top performing stock this year. Since the start of 2017, the stock price rose over 70% based on rising bullish sentiment amongst investors and analysts. Recently, Align Technology has been added to that the Standard & Poor's (S&P) S&P 500 Index including the S&P 500 GICS Health Care Supplies Sub-Industry Index. Being added to the Standard & Poor's 500 index is a big coming-of-age for Align Technology. The index is one of the most-watched standards of tracking the largest 500 companies’ moves and becoming a member is a major status symbol for any corporation. Looking at the numbers, I am very optimistic about Align Technology and will further breakdown the latest earnings report.

Earnings Summary

Align Technology operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment. The clear aligner segment consists of its Invisalign System, and several smaller products. While the scanner segment consists of intra-oral scanning systems including the iTero scanner and OrthoCAD services. On April 27, the company reported their first quarter earnings with revenue at $310.3 million, up 30% year-over-year. The increase in revenue was due to Invisalign case shipments hitting 208,100, a 27.1% jump from 2016. A further breakdown shows international and North America Invisalign case shipments were up 41% and 20% respectively. At the same time, clear aligner revenue accounted for $282.4 million and increased 28.5% from the previous year. The company’s scanner and services revenue was $27.9 million up 46.9% year-over-year with the iTero’s scanner revenue increasing 47% from 2016.

In the quarter, the company added 3,260 new Invisalign doctors worldwide, of which 980 were new North American doctors and 2,280 of which were new international doctors. In total, gross margin reached 75.9%, up 0.2 points while clear aligner gross margins were down 0.4 points year-over-year, primarily due to increased aligners per case, as Align Technology treats more complex cases. Overall, net profit was $69.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, up $0.35 per diluted share compared to the same period in the prior year. Investors should note that Q1'17 EPS included the benefit of $21.3 million, or $0.26, from excess tax benefits on stock based compensation in accordance with the new accounting guidance. As of March 31, 2017, Align Technology had $644.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $700.0 million as of December 31, 2016.

Conference Call Highlights

The conference call started off with CEO Joseph M. Hogan discussing first quarter revenues, volume, gross margin and EPS that exceeded expectations. The strong Invisalign case shipments in North America and international regions were driven by higher than expected teenage cases across the board. 49,000 teenagers started treatment with Invisalign clear aligners, up 31.6% year-over-year in North America. International case shipments of teenage patients increased year-over-year as well, with Q1 teen shipments representing about 30% of total teenage cases. In the quarter, the company introduced Invisalign Teen which straightens teeth without the restrictions of metal braces. Invisalign Teen is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Asia and still pending approval in the United States.

In Q1, the company expanded their marketing efforts to further increase the customer base. First, Align Technology started adult-focused media buying to target both men and women with specific segment focus. As a result, management saw increasing sales continue with adult females, and also significant growth with adult males choosing Invisalign treatment. Secondly, Align Technology started the Made to Move campaign. The multi-channel national consumer campaign reaches potential patients through TV and digital advertising, social media and PR programs. Launched first in North America, the company expects to extend the Made to Move campaign in other key country markets beginning in May. Lastly, Align Technology launched a national campaign marketing to teenagers. The national campaign will utilize key social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat and YouTube to raise awareness of clear aligners with custom programming for teens.

Align Technology remains focused on developing new technology to attract customers. In the future, management believes consumers will want digital experiences to provide them with more insight to the available treatment and options. To satisfy this demand, management plans to combine technologies including iTero scanning, Invisalign treatment plans, progress tracking application and time-lapse features. This will give dentist service organizations a modernize way to present dentistry and orthodontics solutions to their customers.

On the international front, Align Technology completed the acquisition of their distributor in Brazil. This is an important step as Brazil is estimated to have approximately 1.4 million new orthodontic case starts each year, and employs nearly 20% of the world's dentists. The company also completed the acquisition of their EMEA distributor, which includes opening their first office in the Middle East, which gives Align Technology direct access to customers and distribution partners across Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States, the Baltics, Turkey, Monaco, Israel, Cyprus, the Middle East and Africa. Finally in South Korea, Align Technology transferred all Invisalign practices currently managed by their network partner to a direct coverage model. This gives the company 100% direct coverage of the Korean market.

Bottom Line

Looking towards the future, I am satisfied with management’s guidance of Q2 net revenues between $340 million to $345 million, an increase of 26% to 28% year-over-year. It seems the company expects Invisalign revenue and volume growth to rise with CFO John F. Morici stating “On revenue, what we've seen in the first half is you saw great performance in the first quarter. We continue to see that as we head into the second quarter. Strong performance and we're guiding to the high side of what we had in our long-term model of case shipments on our high side of 27%.” For years to come, I see the international markets playing a big part in Align Technology’s growth. As noted earlier, the company has closed several distributor deals that will expand volume in several regions. Specifically, there seems to be a lot of opportunities in the Asia Pacific and parts of EMEA where volume growth is currently at 45.2% and 38.8%. I am also excited about the TimeLapse software developed by Align Technology. The software is included in the iTero Element intraoral scanners and provides improved visualization to compare patient scans over time. So far, TimeLapse software has seen positive interest from dental professionals and management is excited about its future.

Right now, the biggest risk to Align Technology is their heavy reliance on Invisalign. In total, Invisalign accounted for a large amount of revenue for the company. If the high demand from dentist service organizations, orthodontists and general practitioners slow down, Align Technology’s most significant revenue stream could significantly decrease. Also, there are competitors such as ClearCorrect that develop similar solutions and could hurt Align Technology with a better product. In February 2017, ClearCorrect lost a multiple patent case to Align Technology that was related to transparent dental aligners. This was a major victory for the company in the ongoing fight against patent infringement. So in conclusion, I believe Align Technology has a promising business with real potential to grow.

