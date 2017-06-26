Chasing The Next Chipotle, Part 1: The Habit Inc.

Young Chipotles don't come along every day. This is the first in a multi-part series on the theme of fast-growth, early stage restaurant stocks.

The report concludes by placing a value on The Habit's stock.

Considers every key financial measure, from sales growth, to profits, to returns, to valuation.

For comparison purposes, the report benchmarks Habit against Chipotle up to a similar stage in its development (2009).

Fast-growing restaurant stocks can be hugely rewarding, especially if one invests during the early part of development.

The purpose of this article is to enable investors to better assess whether The Habit (HABT) has the potential to sustain the rapid growth it’s demonstrated thus far. I will do this by benchmarking it against a ‘young Chipotle’ (NYSE:CMG), and highlighting the companies’ differences.

Figures for HABT are partly based on my forecasts for 2017, its third full year post-IPO (2014), against Chipotle at a similar point (2009) following its 2006 IPO.

Each company employs a mainly corporate-owned unit model in the quick-casual dining out segment. But that’s where most similarities end.

Sales & Growth

Organic demand and overall sales growth is the most important metric in judging an early-stage restaurant stock.

Average annual unit volumes (AUV’s) at the typical Habit Burger Grill are currently trending around $1.85 million, or roughly 7% ahead of Chipotle in 2009.

Source: Company SEC filings

Source: Company SEC filings

Habit’s lead in AUV’s has begun to narrow with slower recent growth, however. Moreover, HABT consistently underperforms Chipotle over the multi-year period in terms of same-store sales – the most critical measure of demand growth.

Source: Company SEC filings

Yet HABT finishes ahead in restaurant-count growth – helped partly by starting public life from a much smaller unit base.

Source: Company SEC filings

Profitability

Successful restaurants can be extremely profitable, even in the early stages of their life cycles, while also having the ability to grow these profits rapidly.

The key measure here is restaurant(-level) profits, or cash profits at the unit – before costs such as depreciation, general & administrative, pre-opening, etc.

These 2017 estimated restaurant contributions at Habit of about 20%, while solid, are firmly below Chipotle’s nearly 25% level in 2009.

Source: Company SEC filings

Moreover, as (a) restaurant (base) matures it often becomes more profitable. But as you can see Habit’s profit margins have fallen to this current 20% level from around 23% pre-IPO (2012), whereas Chipotle’s steadily climbed 2004-09.

A Few Words On Costs

Rapid growth helps overcome most cost concerns at a relatively young company. Yet at some point all must be judged on profitability.

(Costs as % of sales) HABT CMG 2017E 2009 Food & Paper 28.9% 30.7% Labor & Related 33.7% 25.4% Occupancy & Other 17.4% 19.0% Restaurant-Level Profit 20.0% 24.9% General & Admin 10.3% 6.5%

Source: Company SEC filings

As can be seen, labor costs are relatively high at The Habit. At least half of the difference is staffing, where the average Habit Grill requires 25 employees compared just 21 at Chipotle (in 2009). A burger joint simply requires more kitchen personnel than Chipotle’s “front-line” set-up.

There are potential restaurant expense offsets, however, if Habit is to approach Chipotle-like profitability. Costs for food, sourced mainly by Habit from a single distributor (Performance Food Group) is an advantage that can be pushed further vs. Chipotle, which sources from numerous local, largely organic farmers (via regional warehouses).

The other operating expense that HABT can further exploit is rent – based on HABT’s smaller spaces (typically ~2,300 sq. ft., vs. CMG at 2,600), a lower proportion of costly stand-alone units, end-caps and fewer urban centers. (Though in fairness, CMG's structurally faster customer 'turns' limit the amount by which HABT can leverage its relative occupancy advantage.)

Finally, general and administrative expenses will fall (as % of sales) as The Habit’s restaurant count climbs. Currently, with fewer than 200 units HABT’s overhead is around the same level (10%) as CMG at 400 restaurants (in 2004 – pre-IPO).

Returns

The restaurant-level margins discussed above are an industry proxy for cash contributions (from the units).

Restaurant owners / operators are driven by “cash-on-cash” returns – operating unit contributions as a percentage of capital spending, before tenant allowances.

Source: Company SEC filings

Disclosure: Complete, verifiable data for cash-on-cash returns is unavailable. Thus, I compare a) the total restaurant contributions in the numerator (rather than units open > one year) with b) their respective gross capital outlays (instead of netting out tenant allowances). The preferred method would have resulted in at least 8 to 12 percentage point higher levels at both companies.

Valuation

Based on forecasted 2017 restaurant-level profits (RP in the chart below) HABT’s current valuation is cheaper than CMG’s (at yearend 2009). But, the further you go down the P&L the more expensive Habit’s stock becomes – both relative to Chipotle’s and of course on an absolute basis.

Source: Company SEC filings, market data

Conclusion

(The young Chipotle is admittedly a tough benchmark - but that's partly why I chose it.)

I value HABT at $19, based on the comparable measures above. The implied return, at just under 20%, is about half the level I would need to buy a stock with HABT’s high risk/reward profile.

Its ‘runway’ for new-store openings is attractive given that more than three-fourths of its system is still within HABT’s core California markets. Restaurant-level profitability, while trending softer, is attractive for an early-stage company – as are AUV’s approaching $2 million.

My chief concern is around same-store growth, where comparable sales at Habit are currently trending only at around flatt-ish, and could easily turn negative (a potential first at HABT). For now, I am willing to risk ‘missing’ the stock by waiting to see if Habit can get back to at least 2-3% same-store growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.