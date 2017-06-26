Sibanye Gold: Strong Buy At Current Levels

We believe that such decline is not justified due to recent updates that aren't reflected in the stock price.

Sibanye stock declined 28% after the rights offering used to fund the Stillwater deal.

Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) stock has been unfairly punished over the last few months. While the company's planned rights offering worked out better than expected, there was a lot of confusion among many retail investors- the ones who own 94% of the company- regarding the offering, which pushed the stock to 3-year low.

For more info, you can read: Sibanye Rights Offering Explained

Note: All numbers are from Sibanye's website and Stillwater's last 10-K.

What also pushed the stock to its 3-year low is the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company. Like every acquisition, investors are worried about the company overpaying for the other company's assets (or as known as goodwill). This goodwill results in creating a gap between asset value and acquisition price, which the shareholders of the acquirer pay for. The higher the goodwill (or the premium), the bigger the gap, and the more shareholders are diluted (which naturally results in a lower share price).

In Sibanye's case, it offered SWC a ~30% premium when compared to Stillwater's price one-month before the announcement of the acquisition ($14/share vs. $18/share offer price). It also happens that $14/share was the high-end of Bank of America's DCF value of Stillwater Mining.

So, at first glance, it seems that Sibanye stock deserves to be down 28% since Dec. 9-2016, the day of the acquisition announcement, knowing that it paid a premium of 30%.

However, that's not the case.

What the market has been overlooking is that the average palladium price since Jan.2017 has been $798/oz., which is 30% above 2016 levels, 15% above 2015 levels, and nearly in par with 2014 levels.

Keep in mind that our focus is on palladium and not platinum since 78% of Stillwater's annual production and reserves in 2016 are composed of palladium.



So, Stillwater's price per share and BofA's valuation didn't include this huge increase in palladium price. This means that there is no goodwill associated in the transaction! So, there is no reason for the stock to be down.

If palladium price stays the same over the year, then this year would be similar to that of 2014 for Stillwater. What was the price for Stillwater on June 2014? It was ~$18/share, exactly the same price that Sibanye paid for Stillwater (the stock price later declined due to decline in palladium and platinum prices). Also, the average stock price for SWC in the two quarters which had near palladium prices as of today was $17/share, just 5.5% away from the $18/share offer price.

Stillwater's stock-count nearly remained flat over the period.

One would argue that the company's structure at that time may be different, which justified the high stock price in 2014. Well, that's not the case.

Actually, Stillwater is in better shape now than it was in 2014, which deserves a higher valuation (or at least a similar one, I'm okay with that).

Here are some changes between today's SWC and the one operating in 2014.

SWC's ASIC per PGM ounce produced improved 20% from $784 in 2014 to $622 in 2016. (Great improvement). Palladium production increased 27% from 338.5 MM ounces in 2014 to 430 MM ounces in 2016. (Great improvement). Platinum production decreased 30% from 168 MM ounces in 2014 to 119 MM ounces in 2016. (A setback, but not as bad as it looks since the platinum division accounted to just 32% of 2014 production and 23% of reserves) Proven reserves are just 4% lower than 2014 levels and that's without including the reserves of the Blitz Project. (A great improvement knowing that the Blitz project may start production this year). Platinum price is 28% lower when comparing YTD price average to 2014 average. (This turns us back to point 3). Palladium price is nearly in par with the two-quarter average in 2014. (A good thing knowing that the stock price for SWC in 2014 was in par with the recent buyout price). Debt levels slight decreased. Stockholder's equity slightly improved.

Looking at the points above, it's clear that there are many improvement made at Stillwater. However, the decline in platinum production and price may completely offset these improvements (making a conservative assumption). This means that SWC should be valued today at $17/share if it were a publicly traded company.

It's worth to mention that palladium price need to stay at least constant over the coming quarters for SWC to remain valued at $17/share.

So, going forward, if palladium price remained at current levels then it means that Sibanye hasn't paid any goodwill for SWC, which means that Sibanye stock should have made no reaction to the SWC buyout.

If PLD price remained at current levels, how much Sibanye-Stillwater is worth?

Sibanye's current market cap, including the 304 million shares issued after the rights offering, is $2.73 billion at $5.1/share with total shares outstanding at 536 million (we calculated market cap manually as most platforms have not adjusted the number of shares outstanding, yet).

However, at $17/share for Stillwater, the Montana-based company is worth alone $2 billion (SWC had 121 million shares outstanding).

This means that the market is valuing Sibanye at just $730 million.

For a company that produces annually; 1.5 million gold ounces, 238.6 thousand platinum ounces, 136 thousand palladium ounces, and 123 thousand pounds of uranium, that's ridiculously low.

While Sibanye is not a low-cost producer - which explains its depressed valuation- gold prices are high enough to let Sibanye generate a high amount of money that suits its valuation.

For example, management guided for an AISC of $1,100/oz. (taking midpoint) for the gold division, with 1.52 million gold ounces expected to be produced this year.

The second quarter's average for gold price is nearly $1,257/oz. This means that from the gold division alone Sibanye should generate ~$60 million this quarter. At a 27% effective tax rate, Sibanye should generate ~$44 million this quarter from its gold division.

From its platinum and palladium divisions (excluding Stillwater), Sibanye should generate ~$20 million in AISC margin (difference between AISC and price). It's worth to note that platinum and palladium prices as a basket is nearly the same as platinum is down while palladium is up and Sibanye nearly produces equal amount of both commodities from its platinum division in South Africa.

So, overall, Sibanye should generate $64 million in free funds ($256 million on an annualized rate), before spending on growth projects, this quarter. For a company that is valued at $730 million, that is ridiculously low.

Conclusion

We believe that the 28% decline after the SWC acquisition is unjustifiable as the increase in metal prices should have filled this gap. However, Sibanye is not reacting positively to any of this. We believe that it's a matter of time before the market start recognizing Sibanye's value, especially after the Stillwater acquisition as that will add tremendous value to the company.

The vast majority of Sibanye's holders are retail investors, which means that there is a huge possibility that the gap between value and price is wide as retail investors are the less sophisticated than institutional investors and are more controlled by fear (as a result of the rights offering confusion).

We give Sibanye a minimum potential return of 64% based on the last stock price before December 9, 2016, the date of the acquisition announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.