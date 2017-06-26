Coffee, Crude Tea Or Me?

Discussion, critique and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital and asset markets regarding the following:

Last Time Out

QE purchases ending in October 2014, were telegraphed in the July FOMC minutes release, which precipitated a 75% collapse in oil prices. This was the last time a death cross (50 dma crossing below 200dma) was seen in Brent or WTI Oil, until last week that is, when it's howling was heard again. - Fed Devil In The Details?

Coffee, Tea or Me?

Coffee, Tea or Me? is a book of alleged memoirs by the fictitious stewardesses Trudy Baker and Rachel Jones. The book depicts the anecdotal lives of two lusty young stewardesses, and was originally presented as factual.

Published to great fanfare in 1967, this piece of adult fiction went on to become a national and international best seller. Together with three sequels, Coffee, Tea or Me? sold more than 5M copies and was translated into a dozen languages.





Interesting codicil, this adult fiction series was actually written by a male American Airlines PR rep in NYC. One Donald Bain was inspired via a ghostwriting session with two Eastern Airlines stewardesses whose reminisces of their escapes were a bit thin. Bain managed to amply fill in the blanks and let the stews take all the book tour and TV glory.

After his initial anonymous success, the "Murder She Wrote" books were published with the "author" identified as the fictional character "Jessica Fletcher", played in the adapted TV series by Angela Lansbury, "with Donald Bain", who wrote them all by himself.

Proving that one thing can oddly lead to another and sometimes, things aren't quite what they seem. Along those lines...

YTD WTI oil has plunged -22%, and since November, coffee futures are in a 38% nosedive. Are these and other signs pointing to something other than the Fed and MSM narrative of a robust economy with tame inflation and minimal unemployment? Moving West...



Crude Mottled?

A crude model for Oil, pun intended… Economy minus ; Oil demand growth equal or minus vs last year; /CL and /RB Inventory plus vs. last year ; Price minus ; DUH. Jeffrey P. Snider points out similar logic here. Baring exogenic shock, oil is lacking upside impetus for prices until demand growth substantially shrinks inventory growth.

Since Jan 1st, Crude has traversed from $54 to $42 or 22% and is at the price seen early last November. This was when OPEC and 10 other oil producing countries agreed to production cuts to combat a growing supply glut and push the market up.

Funny thing, OPEC just met again to extend those production cuts. Coincidence? Invoke Leroy Jethro Gibbs Rule 39. And last weeks resulting declines in oil? What do you expect when the Iranian oil minister opens his mouth about production cuts of 1.8Mbp, and says "reaching an accord to deepen the cuts would be difficult".

Why would he say that? Last week's appointment of new Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known for his combative political and economic policies against fellow OPEC member Iran, placed the future of the supply cutting plan under increased uncertainty.

Dissension in the OPEC ranks, they should know better, as everyone knows this axiom holds true.



Faux Inflation and EU Banks?

Little Iceland is sending a clear contraction in GDP signal, while the UK inflation, is sending a massive false positive. The Nattering One was amused with the MSM spin put on last weeks UK inflation:

"The increasing cost of computer games and package holidays helped push up inflation to 2.9% last month"

Spinning negative news into a false positive for robust productivity and GDP earns a Goebbel's MSM Spin award. All that "inflation" is because since Brexit ruminations back in 2015, the sterling has taken a POUNDING by the King (Dollar), pun intended. Along with the post commodities flash crash $25 rebound in oil, this has raised the cost of imported goods to the emerald island, while wages are not keeping up, which you can bank on...

With the 1st and 2nd tier subordinated debt holders getting wiped out in Spain, this brings more concern for bail outs or ins with Italian banks Banca Monte dei Paschi, Veneto Banca and Popolare Vicenza. At the moment I am writing this, Banca Intesa San Paolo has offered to buy the latter two Venetian banks for 1 Euro, if they are stripped of all NPL's and legal risks... comic tragedy unfolding for some?

First Novo Banco in Portugal, then Popular in Spain. Hope your not holding deposits or invested in Liberbank or Cajamar, as the wheels also came off their bonds and stock. Pimco took a nice hit in this Iberian scare in which seems to be a bit of a lid being put on by the US MSM, what's the word? And much like some commodities and economic indicators at the moment, it ain't this.



Ro-BUST Economy?

Adding to the recent retail bloodbath (Payless Shoes going BK, when Americans can't afford cheap Chinese shoes, what can they afford?), discretionary, auto, GDP, CPI and IP. Aside from declining real household income and wages, Jeffrey P. Snider astutely and cogently observes GDP since...

Q1 2012 – 6 quarter avg. 1.20%

Q3 2013 – 5 quarter avg. 2.89%

Q4 2014 – 4 quarter avg. 2.21%

Q4 2015 – 6 quarter avg. 1.55%

With the "recovery" narrative seemingly going in reverse, one step forward, two steps back, the new norm? The overextended US consumer whose credit life line has run out, is continuing to tap out... Headline retail sales fell 0.3% in May vs. expectations for a small rise. It's the weakest print since January of 2016. Sales ex-autos and gas were flat vs.+0.3% expected.

Martin (Macronomics) points out BofAML's observe.... Since 1957 there have been 722 overlapping two month periods. As core CPI prices almost always go up, in only SIX of these (722), or less than 1%, have we seen core CPI DEFLATION – but that now includes the most recent March-April period this year.

Much like the fat lady warming up, that giant sucking sound coming from the vortex is starting to hum. Q2 Atlanta GDPnow has come down from 4.3 to 3.0. Based on all the above, TNN will be generous and raise est. Q2 GDP from 1.0 to 1.75 which will probably be the high for the year.

Where's the demand? Industrial Production which creates demand, is still short of the 2008 pre crisis level. Worse yet, the current "recovery", if one want's to call it that, remains short of the 2002 recovery from the dot com implosion.

Now that's what the Nattering One calls, Ro-BUST-a enough economic momentum to justify further central bank rate hikes and tightening. Proving the oxymoron, truth in marketing?



Contango and Corrective Correlations?

Here is the climate change and low supply high demand pump for last week. To no avail as /KC dumped out. Here's why.... Robusta in backwardation as weather in Vietnam is a concern. Arabica in contango.

Recent lows could have triggered stops and caused liquidation. Net shorts doubled in the last three weeks. Brazil is entering Winter, and cold snaps could damage crops and cause abundant Arabica supplies to diminish.

Despite impending Brazilian Winter, not even Jessica Fletcher can't predict or control the weather. Voila! Forecasts of DRY weather in Brazil, the world's biggest coffee and sugar grower, for at least the coming week are expected to allow farmers to speed up their harvests. More supply? DOH!!!

Lets get technical… A move below key levels triggered chart based long liquidations at 1.18… The move pressured the arabica premium over robusta, on a continuation chart, to 0.25c lb the smallest since 2008.

Traders pointed to the $1.20/$1.25 September options put spread that saw around 4,000 lots trade prior to the sharp move lower, which possibly led to long liquidation in futures as prices extended losses.





Above, since November, July coffee futures went from $182 to $113 in a 38% nosedive. Falling coffee prices are favorable for coffee retailers (JO) like Starbucks (SBUX), Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN), McDonald’s (MCD), and Green Mountain Coffee (GMCR).

Speculative selling, against ample global supplies, have caused oil, sugar, coffee and cocoa markets to extend losses. Wonder why?

Algorithms and correlations. Coffee and Oil dropped, sugar is used to make ethanol for fuel, and with cocoa, chocolate, so everything drops in unison viz. a herd momentum mentality partially enforced by algo bots.

Despite the Fed and MSM happy daze mantra, the not so cheerful economic correlations are manifesting in commodities, and have been amply reflected in Eurodollar futures and the bond yield curve for quite some time.

Silver lining? Chocolate and candy makers, along with coffee purveyors and refineries will have higher profits. Cheaper candy, cup o joe or gallon of petrol? Don't count on it even if your rock candy.



The Death Cross?

And coming full circle... First death cross (50 dma crosses below 200 dma) since late August in 2014.. after those fateful FOMC minutes in early July 2014 which defined October as when the punch bowl of QE would be taken away.

As previously Nattered, this June's FOMC minutia indicated who, what, where and how the current punch bowl of Fed roll overs and excess reserves (balance sheet reduction) would be gradually taken away, but this Naybob noticed something missing, temporal proximity.

In 2014, $15B monthly came off the table, this time the MONTHLY ante is Q1 $10B, Q2 $20B, Q3 $30B, Q4 $40B, Q5 $50B. Again, we suspect the final piece of critical information is coming July 5th in the release of the FOMC minutes. viz. temporal proximity as in WHEN.

The players already know what they are going to do, they just don't know WHEN, upon which they will put their forward plans into action. For a possible future, one might pay heed to a chart of oil from July 5th, 2014 on.







In closing, with the YTD performance in commodities, the title above might come to mind. Our efforts are not intended to resemble, so please don't shoot the messenger. Let's be careful out there folks and hedge baby hedge.



Happy Trails?

Hope you folks enjoyed yourselves, catch you later on down the trail. Would like to thank you folks fer kindly droppin' in. You're all invited back again to this locality. To have a heapin' helpin' of Nattering hospitality. Naybob that is. Set a spell, take your shoes off. Y'all come back now, y'hear!

This is our 122nd in a series of thematically related missives which will attempt to identify the macroeconomic forces with potential to adversely effect capital, commodity, equity, bond and asset markets.

I wish to dedicate this missive to one of my mentors, Salmo Trutta, who is a prolific commenter on SA. Without Salmo's tutelage, and insistence on not masticating and spoon-feeding the baby ducks, as in learning the hard way by doing the leg work and earning it, this missive would not have been possible. To you "Proximo"... "win the crowd and win your freedom" - Spaniard.

