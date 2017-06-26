ROTY Edition 1 Volume 7: Proteon - This Failed 2014 IPO Could Be A Big Winner

Several risks are involved that shouldn't be discounted, and penny stocks are not for the faint of heart.

Welcome to the seventh entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

For new readers, I recommend reading the first post, where I outline the strategy and explain the model trading account. Basic guidelines can also be found here.

In short, I strive to cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose price could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000, and trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500), with cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion. For the sake of transparency and developing a track record, I am keeping a running tally of ideas and their performance.

Of our five current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and two positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Today's Idea: Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO)

PRTO data by YCharts

I know what you´re thinking- this 2014 IPO has an ugly chart. Hear me out though.

The stock first popped on my radar June 22nd, when the tiny firm announced a $22.0 million private placement, consisting of 22,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock sold to certain institutional investors and led by none other than an affiliate of Deerfield Management. Just who might these investors be be? A few standout names include Perceptive Advisors and RA Capital.

Here are some of my short hand notes related to the financing:

Proceeds to be put to good use, completing PATENCY-2 pivotal trial with topline data expected in the first half of 2019

Extends cash runway into fourth quarter of 2019

Over 60% of stockholders have voted in favor of the transaction, which should close in the third quarter

Holders of preferred stock are entited to elect one director to Board of Directors, expected to be Jonathan Leff (a partner at Deerfield)

Deerfield has been invested since 2014 and leading such a financing indicates strong conviction

Preferred Stock convertible into 22,112,775 shares of common stock equating to conversion price of $0.9949 per share (as long as conversion would not result in holder owning more than 9.985% shares issued and outstanding)

Another bit of game-changing news was that the company announced receipt of the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA on May 10th for its lead candidate vonapanitase for increasing arteriovenous fistula secondary patency and use for hemodialysis in patients on or expected to initiate hemodialysis.

The FDA previously had confirmed that the PATENCY-2 trial combined with data from prior studies would be sufficient for submitting a Biologics License Application (BLA) if PATENCY-2 shows statistical significance on each of co-primary endpoints, which are secondary patency and fistula use for hemodialysis. The BTD designation was supported by prior data from the company's first phase 3 trial that did not meet its primary endpoint, but still showed clinically meaningful improvements in secondary patency and use for hemodialysis.

Figure 3: First phase 3 trial results (source: corporate presentation)

Investors should keep in mind that the PATENCY-2 trial should complete enrollment in the first quarter of 2018, which I believe could spur a significant runup into top-line data to be reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Other Information

Another medium-term clinical milestone will be the enrollment of 24 patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in a phase 1 study by the end of 2017. This is a multi-site, randomized, double-blind placebo controlled dose-escalation study in which vonapanitase or placebo will be delivered to the arterial wall following successful angioplasty, with the primary outcome measure being safety and the secondary measure of technical feasibility of study drug delivery via the catheter.

Another interesting point is that this tiny firm has a very strong executive lineup, with several having backgrounds at Genzyme.

Final Thoughts

Some of my best winners have been revaluation plays, and this one appears to have unique promise. Many investors might be scared off by lack of near term catalysts, but I believe Breakthrough Therapy Designation combined with a bevy of heavy-hitter institutional names showing conviction in the private placement could result in analyst upgrades. There could be some weakness as the convertible was priced at a steep discount, but with these lower dollar stocks that can be expected I'd argue. Additionally, there could be takeover chatter concerning players hoping to get a leg up in the dialysis market, although I doubt management would be open to discussion until this one goes much higher.

Overall, I see this as a uniquely undervalued late-stage biotech play that could benefit as the overall sector is on fire. Risks include disappointing data, regulatory downthumb, clinical setbacks, and competition, to name a few. Lack of near term catalysts could result in continued weakness, in which case my bullishness would be tempered.

To get an idea of the potential here, I remind readers that the company once had a deal worth up to $550 million with Novartis. That the large pharmaceutical company let their option to acquire Proteon or license PRT-201 is concerning, but not a deal-breaker. From a prior article in Xconomy, it appears that the drug wasn't simply jettisoned, but that instead discussions were ongoing but the two parties couldn't come to an agreement. I infer that possibly Proteon management simply didn't want to get shortchanged and hence chose to take on the risk themselves in hopes of hitting the big payday.

At market close the day this article is published, the ROTY model account will establish a quarter position in the stock at the day's close price. From there, I will look to add if the stock shows signs of strength and more institutional buying, especially toward the end of the year.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher, namely ROTY (Runner of the Year) ideas. If that interests you and you would like to learn more about this strategy, consider clicking the follow button at the top of the article next to my name. For my real-time followers, I also write a weekly blog post for discussion of other ROTY ideas as well as strategy and other useful topics. My sincere appreciation to those of you who join our discussion in the comments (especially bears) as well as readers who share my publication with others who might benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX, MTFB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.