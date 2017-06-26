Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Updates On Merger Agreement with Spectrum - M&A Slideshow

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Updates On Merger Agreement with Spectrum - M&A SlideshowJun.26.17 | About: Repligen Corporation (RGEN) The following slide deck was published by Repligen Corporation in conjunction with this event. 111 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Biotechnology, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts