Capital One Could Drop Much Further

We believe that such a probable loss should be punished with a lower valuation of book value.

Capital One Financial can lose part of its assets, which are 10x bigger than its market cap.

Since when we first published our article on Capital One Financial (COF), the stock has been down 11%, significantly lagging the Financials ETF (XLF) which has been up 3% in the same timeframe.

Investors who chose to stay long COF not only suffered from an 11% loss, they also missed the opportunity in invest in the stock market (SPY) which is up 8% since our first publication.

Today, we remain bearish on Capital One Financial as its credit card business is in serious trouble that it may be stuck in for many years.

The Credit Card segment is the biggest in the company. As 41% of the company's assets (loans) are invested in the CC segment, 61.5% of the company's revenues are generated from this segment, and 34% of the company's net income is sourced from the CC segment.

Our main worry is the assets part. As of 31 March, $91 billion are given to credit card holders. This means that any 1% increase in the net charge-off rate can wipe out nearly $650 million of the company net income (at a tax rate of 30%), or 17% of the company's net income.

The charge-off rate for the CC segment was 5.02% in this year's first quarter (it increased to 5.23% in May). That is 65% higher (!) than the national average charge-off rate for credit cards.

And the national net charge-off rate is at 20-year low. So, if that rate increases over time, and there is a huge possibility it will as the chart shows, Capital One's net charge-off rate would also increase (knowing that 37% of the company's clients have a FICO score below 660, which is between the "fair" and the "bad" category).

That isn't much a problem when interest rates are low and it's not a problem when the company has market power on its borrowers. However, both cases are invalid in current market conditions.

Higher interest rates

With respect to the first, it's well known that the Fed is committed to increase interest rates further, which would put pressure on COF's net interest margin as the company would be forced to pay its depositors to let the money stay in the company's coffers.

One of the main strong points for Capital One is its deposit base. The company barely pays any interest (nearly 0.66% per annum) on its huge amount of deposits that covers two-thirds of its assets. It lends 41% of that money to credit card holders at rates that are as high as 20%, and lends 20% of these deposits to automobile buyers at mid single-digit rates, making a decent amount of profit.

That's a great thing when interest rates are low as the opportunity cost of the deposited money is also low.

However, when interest rates go up, COF would be forced to compensate its depositors with higher rates, which will squeeze margins.

That's not a problem as long as COF can pass the interest rate increase to its borrowers (or in our case, credit card holders). Which takes us back to the second point:

Capital One Financial doesn't have market power at this point

We believe that Capital One is in deep trouble. The company invested 41% of its assets in a segment that charges the highest bearable rate. Capital One charges 18% per annum for credit card holders. If interest rates increase and COF is pushed to pass the increase to the credit card holders, then the credit card portfolio could suffer from higher charge-offs. Also, if COF decides not to pass the rate increase to its borrowers, then it will barely make any profit in this segment. That's because even at current low interest rates, COF makes a low profit when compared to the risk it takes. A 2.88% profit on every $1 lent means that there is a decent probability that all profits will be wiped out if the charge-off rate increases from current levels.

Note: We made a 9-month lag between loans held for investment and revenue/income, since most of the credit cards issued by COF carry a 0% interest rate on the first nine-months.

If the national charge-off rate increased more than 2.88%, and history suggests that's very possible in case of any recession, then Capital One will lose money on the assets it holds (a 1% loss of assets for COF wipes out 10% of market cap). For example, between 2002 and 2006, the national net-charge off rate (as shown in the chart above) averaged at 5%, 2% higher than current rate of 3%. If the national charge-off rate increases from current levels - which will happen once interest rates are higher - then there is a huge possibility that COF will lose money from the credit card segment since it already makes just 2.88% when the national average charge-off is at 20-year low.

After 10 years of economic expansion, a recession is highly possible in the coming year. COF is now trading at 14% premium to its book value. We believe that such a highly probable loss of book value should be compensated by lower valuation. If COF is valued just at book value, then the stock price would decrease by 12%.

Remember, we are just talking about the credit card segment. The auto segment is also having its own worries due to the weak customer base the company has. For example, 31% of auto borrowers have a FICO score below 620, which is very bad.

Technical Analysis

Capital One Financial is now trading below its 200-day exponential moving average (blue line). The stock highly respects this level as it dropped/increased sharply and for a long time whenever the stock settles below/above the average.

Conclusion

We believe that COF could lose a significant portion of its assets in case of any recession taking place, or even if interest rates go higher. The credit card segment is in really bad shape. The company can't pass higher interest rates to its borrowers and will be forced to pay its depositors a higher interest rate, which will squeeze the already depressed margins. Year over year, CC's net income decreased 55% due to higher provision for credit losses. This means that the company expects further losses. While the stock price decreased 20% from its March 2017 peak, we believe that there is still a probable 10% to 15% decline over the coming months. We recommend investors, again, to stay away from COF as the opportunity cost of investing in this stock is high.

Cautious Investing to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.