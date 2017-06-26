eBay: This Is A Game Changer

It has been well over a year since I initiated coverage eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). I want to remind you that in the past I used the site to sell a ton of old sports cards and memorabilia, as well as some random items including printer cartridges, video games, unopened posters and more. PayPal, its once subsidiary has now been separated into its own standalone company. I want to be very clear. As a stock, to me, it's never been reliable as an investment, however, you can always cherry pick a time frame to argue against this assessment. I personally view it as a trading vehicle. In fact, it is one of the best trading vehicles out there. When I last reiterated how much of a trading vehicle this was the stock proceeded to drop 12-13%, only to rebound to new 52 week highs, all in a matter of a few months. Hence the trading power. From a longer-term investing perspective, the stock has mostly traded sideways since I opened coverage. Today the stock has caught my eye with major news that it is launching a price matching guarantee, to help it compete and improve upon its earnings power.

That is right, eBay, which already has deals which are genuinely lower priced or equal to its competitors, is now going to offer price matching. This will cover more than 50,000 listings, in its eBay Deals section. Obviously the guarantee doesn’t work with auction items or items from third parties that are being bid on. This is a big step as the eBay Deals selection has grown exponentially since being launched in 2011. To qualify, it must be in this section and be identical to another competitors item in every way. The competitors that eBay will match are Amazon.com (AMZN), BestBuy.com (BBY), Jet.com (JET), HomeDepot.com (HD), Sears.com (SHLD), Target.com (TGT), Walmart.com (WMT) and Wayfair.com (W). This move is eBay’s way to guarantee that its users aren’t going to go to a competitor for the same item over price. It’s a smart move, especially when the deals are open to everyone and ships for free, unlike Amazon and others, which require a membership in many cases to access these benefits. But will it be enough to bump up earnings?

Well in the most recent quarter there were somewhat impressive results as the company outperformed expectations. Guidance however, was a touch light in some areas. eBay's first quarter revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year to $2.22 billion, and this was above estimates by $10 million. GAAP earnings came in at $1 billion or $0.94 per share, which is a strong performance for this period. Much of this was driven by a non-cash $695 million income tax benefit related to the continued realignment of its legal structure, primarily impacting its foreign ‘Classifieds’ platforms. If we look at adjusted earnings we see these rolled in at $538 million, or $0.49 per share.

Of course the headlines only tell us so much. I think a good place to check the health of the company is eBay's gross merchandise volume. This metric saw growth on a constant dollar basis. If we exclude the negative impact of currency related issues which are plaguing all domestic companies, the gross merchandise volume increased 5% year-over-year. Of course absolute year-over-year comparisons are complicated because foreign currency movements continued to have a negative effect, impacting the revenue growth rate of the eBay Marketplaces and of course StubHub.

One place of year-over-year disappointment was the operating margin. Operating margin dropped precipitously to 24.6% versus 28.7% last year. However, this is a rise from last quarter's 24.4%. Adjusted margins also dropped to 30.0% from 33.4% last year. Cash flow was higher, coming in at $582 million of operating cash flow and $447million in free cash flow. What is important to also point out, and this is good for long-term investors, the company bought back $350 million in stock in the quarter. I think however that these repurchases are best made when the stock is slumping, when shares are truly undervalued, if the goal is to create shareholder value. Early January 2017 was a prime example of a good time to buy. David Wenig, President and CEO of eBay said:

"The first quarter was a strong start to the year with accelerating growth in active buyers, revenue and our core U.S. business. We are on the right path as we continue to evolve our shopping platform for consumers, leverage our technology advantages and market a sharpened eBay brand globally."

The stock is getting a bit of momentum now, with shares back above $35. The price match guarantee could help revenues, but may impact margins slightly, and will impact margins when we look solely at the eBay Deals section. Guidance was a touch light looking ahead, so I would wait for a nice pullback before getting long this side of the trade. This is because for Q2 the company sees $2.28 to $2.32 billion in sales, while consensus was $2.32 billion. For all of 2017 the company still sees $9.3 billion to $9.5 billion of sales, while consensus is $9.4 billion. Let the name pull back to the $33 to $32 range before getting in. I will say this. All things considered, this is the strongest the company has looked in years. An investment is compelling here, but wait for the right price.

