Is The Fed Trying To Stop Stocks From Rising?

But as you'll read, there is no 'right' answer for policymakers at this juncture.

Myself and others contend that they are trying to deliberately pop the what some see as an equity bubble.

There's a vociferous debate raging about whether the Fed has essentially put the economy on the road to recession by adopting a needlessly hawkish policy bent.

I'm reasonably sure that most readers understand the rather unpalatable choice the Fed had to make this month, but just in case, I wanted to take a few minutes to share some thoughts because it's pretty important as these things go.

There's a pretty heated debate going on right now about whether the Fed made a policy mistake to hike into a backdrop characterized by lackluster inflation.

It is, as I've variously described it, a "who you gonna believe" scenario wherein the labor market is saying one thing ("I'm overheating") and the incoming inflation data is saying something different ("one part of your mandate hasn't been met").

The simple interpretation of this is that the Fed is siding with the labor market in an effort to get out ahead of what the committee assumes will be wage inflation. "We don't want to fall behind the curve," etc.

But what's become abundantly clear is that in reality the Fed is simply responding to financial conditions that have steadfastly refused to tighten despite multiple rate hikes.

(Bloomberg, Kevin Muir)

In other words, they're trying to burst what they think are bubbles in financial assets like equities (SPY).

As my buddy and former Bay Street derivatives trader Kevin Muir pointed out earlier today, Bill Dudley explicitly acknowledged as much in a speech at the BIS's annual pow wow:

As I see it, financial conditions are a key transmission channel of monetary policy because they affect households’ and firms’ saving and investment plans and thus influence economic activity and the economic outlook. If the response of financial conditions to changes in short-term interest rates were rigid and predictable, then there would be no need to pay such close attention to financial conditions. But, as we all know, the linkage is in fact quite loose and variable. For example, during the mid-2000s, financial conditions failed to tighten even as the Federal Reserve pushed its federal funds rate target up from 1 percent to 5¼ percent. Conversely, at the height of the crisis, financial conditions tightened sharply even as the Federal Reserve aggressively pushed its federal funds rate target down toward zero. As a result, monetary policymakers need to take the evolution of financial conditions into consideration. For example, when financial conditions tighten sharply, this may mean that monetary policy may need to be tightened by less or even loosened. On the other hand, when financial conditions ease — as has been the case recently — this can provide additional impetus for the decision to continue to remove monetary policy accommodation.

Honestly, it doesn't get much clearer than that.

"The FOMC wants stocks to stop rising, and they will keep raising rates until they stop," Kevin writes, in the piece linked above.

But this is a dangerous game to be playing in an environment where inflation is stubbornly subdued and oil prices have careened into a bear market.

The market's concern is readily apparent in the collapsing curve and there is perhaps no better illustration of how oblivious equities are than the disconnect between the flattening 2s10s and bank stocks:

Well, BofAML was out on Monday with a pretty interesting note that suggests a "stubbornly hawkish" Fed combined with a PBoC that's intent on tightening could effectively turn what has so far been a supply concern-driven collapse in oil prices into a demand-driven decline.

That transformation would make it more likely that the "oil spill" (so to speak) would spill over into things like equities and ultimately imperil the global recovery. Here's BofAML:

As ever, the underlying driver of lower oil prices matters: supply-driven declines typically have less impact on broader risk assets than negative demand shocks. The former has been the narrative so far with higher OPEC output driven by Libya and non-OPEC output driven by the US being the proximate driver of weaker oil. It should therefore be no surprise that equity markets have held up reasonably well. The tighter policy bias in the US and China against a backdrop of weaker data adds to the downside risk to oil demand and prices. Spillover risks would heighten against this backdrop. Chart 1 shows the six-month rolling correlation between weekly returns of global equities and oil. The negative correlation observed year-to-date is consistent with the supply-focused narrative around oil prices. Yet, unfazed by the roll-over in activity and inflation and lower growth expectations, the Fed and the PBOC are sticking to a stubbornly hawkish path. Tighter money at a time of weaker activity poses deflationary risks and a spill-over into the real economy.

Again, this is a tough choice. As I wrote over at HR, "a Fed that isn’t stubbornly hawkish risks allowing asset bubbles to inflate further by keeping financial conditions far too loose."

So you either prick the bubbles at the risk of pushing the economy into recession, or allow the bubbles to inflate even further and risk another spectacular collapse down the road.

But wait! There's more.

As Goldman wrote last week, "the most frequent contributors to modern recessions have been monetary policy tightening and oil price shocks, with the former in response to inflation that often gained momentum from the latter" (full note here):

(Goldman)

So let's say the Fed is right that inflation pressures telegraphed by the labor market eventually do manifest themselves in the headline prints and oil prices do indeed recover.

Well that could create a scenario wherein the Fed is still essentially operating with crisis-era rates (let's not forget, rates are still absurdly low by historical standards), as inflation moves sharply higher. If history is any guide, that virtually guarantees a recession if they move to panic tighten.

Anyone see a "right" answer to all of this? Because I sure don't.

