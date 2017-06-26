Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Back In Single Digits

CNBC: 12:30 EST

The bullish overnight movement seen on the US index markets kept up in early trading, but reversed roughly a half-hour into the session after failing at the 2450 milestone once again. Though the Nasdaq (QQQ) was the first market to fall off, the Dow (DIA) has since followed suit as well. It is worth noting that even though the S&P has fallen about 10-points from its daily highs, it is still up slightly from Friday’s close.

Gold (GLD) futures are off roughly 1%, after a seeing a bit of a flash crash during London trading. In one five-minute period overnight, gold saw a drop from roughly 1254 all the way down to 1236. The Japanese Yen is showing much more tempered movement this morning, trading about 0.20% weaker against the US dollar.

After closing last week essentially on its lows at 9.90, and settling into single digits early in today’s session, the spot VIX has popped bounced back slightly and is flirting with the 10-handle.

CNBC: Friday Close

After a second consecutive day of range-bound action (or arguably the 20th?), US stock indexes closed mixed on Friday as the Dow (DIA) just barely failed to put together a positive end to the week. The S&P (SPY) rose slightly, led by rebounds in both energy (XLE) and technology (XLK), and the Nasdaq (QQQ) gained nearly 0.50%.

Source: The Balance of Trade

On a weekly basis, the S&P gained 21 basis points as only health care (XLV) and technology (XLK) were able to gain meaningfully over the last five trading sessions. Though it let up slightly towards the end of the week, losses in crude oil (USO) futures were felt throughout the energy sector, leading to a loss of nearly 3% on the week.

Source: Bloomberg

The news flow begins slowly this week, with only Durable Goods and Dallas Fed Manufacturing slated for Monday, and the CB Consumer Confidence report coming out on Tuesday before Fed Chair Yellen and a flurry of other Fed speakers hit the microphones. Weekly crude oil inventory numbers come out on Wednesday, along with Pending Home Sales for the month of May. News events pick up slightly heading into the end of the week, with Q1 GDP numbers before market open on Thursday, and the Chicago PMI after market open on Friday.

Shout-Out

To begin the week, we highlight work from Elk Grove Investor for an article he produced at the beginning of June: A Tale About Market Valuations. In a well-done bear vs. bull analysis, the author breaks down both sides of the argument using metrics such as P/E ratio and earnings per share estimates.

Steady gains over the long-term highlight the bull case, with a 6.7% CAGR during the period from 1960 to 2016, and an even better 9.9% CAGR when dividends are included. The author claims that investors should not expect double digit returns moving forward, but for the most part, 6-7% compounded annual growth rates are solid.

Source: Elk Grove Investor

Arguments from the bear side include the fact that we are in an extended period of abnormal interest rates, and abnormally accommodative monetary policy overall. Valuations are well above their historical averages as well, with the S&P 500 trading around 22 times earnings, compared with 16-17 for the historical average. It is worthy of mention that there are many versions of what constitute earnings; for example, the trailing-twelve-month PE is currently at 25.8, while the forward operating P/E is closer to 17. That is a very large range for as supposedly as simple a concept as “earnings”.

Source: Elk Grove Investor

Across different time periods, P/E ratios have been fairly consistent, with trends of higher ratios across more recent years. Critically, the author mentions that if S&P P/E were to contract from 22 to 16.5 tomorrow, we would witness a 25% market decline. The argument is even stronger if taken in the context of the Shiller P/E ratio, which is currently higher at around 30, with a historical mean around the same 16-17.

Source: Elk Grove Investor

Market participants would see a 45% decline in markets if Shiller P/E were to revert to its long-term average tomorrow. The author then continues to make the case for both sides, noting EPS by sector, including the struggling energy, materials, and telecommunications sectors over recent years.

To conclude, the Elk Grove Investor re-states that while markets are at the higher end of their historical valuations, an analysis of both bull and bear cases yield a mixed review with no clear winner. For us, the author’s work demonstrates the need to expand your investor toolkit beyond simple buy-and-hold strategies that may have done well in the past. Whichever side of the bull/bear argument you’re on, it will likely pay in the future to have more tools at your disposal.

Thoughts on Volatility

After a Sunday night run-up in stocks, potentially spurred on by some combination of a rebound in crude oil prices and a heavy gold sell-off, spot VIX is hanging around 10-flat.

The VIX futures term structure, while remaining strictly in contango, is beginning to see a flattening out of the front-end of the curve. While our F1-F2 months aren’t yet approaching a move into backwardation, the contango as a percentage of price over those months has been looking downward over the past few months.

Towards the end of last week, we discussed a reader comment from Eric Peterson, who noted the higher contango slightly farther back on the futures curve makes long futures spreads more attractive for those inclined to play the long side.

Organic at-the-money vol tells a story of apathy. We’re once again seeing sub-8 vol for a monthly contract, sub-10 for a quarterly. Notably, vol has not stayed here long when it has reached these levels, even over the smooth period of the last couple weeks. Depending on one’s level of experience and the size of one’s trading account, taking a long position in a straddle ranging from a month to a quarter could make good sense here.

At this point, “buy the dip” seems to be holding quite well for monthly straddles below 7.5 and quarterly straddles below 9.6. One must consider that weekly volatility is far more calibrated to either recent past levels of realized vol, the holiday calendar (4th of July next week) or some “known unknown” such as a Fed meeting or a French election. As such, our “trust level” in weekly vol, no matter how high or low, tends to be higher than our trust level in further-dated vol horizons such as quarterly, where past is far less likely to be prologue and “unknown unknowns” and/or even simple changes in sentiment can cause prices to have to reset rather quickly.

Any way you want to slice it, vol is cheap across the board.

Tracking the Trade

Last Tuesday we will began a new trade to keep an eye on over the next couple weeks. The trade summary is as follows:

Strategy (laid out June 20 - this segment will largely stay the same so readers can see what we were thinking at initiation)

Remember, these are thought experiments, not real trades. It's less important that you actually agree with thesis. A lot of learning takes place from the vantage point of imagining that you did agree!

Volatility is basically in its bottom 1%. For perspective, from a percentile standpoint this is the polar opposite extreme of say October 2008 when spot VIX was around 80. This is the "anti GFC".

Buy the dip has become the order of the day. There may be quite a bit of upside left in the ES' most recent move. We think there may be a dip lower that allows us to do some modification; but if there's not, we want to own some potential upside up into the 2525 region. Maybe we've got a blow-off top in store?

The market sure seems to want to push higher; as such, we'll put on a trade that positions accordingly. That said, we want it to flatten out in the event of a drop, at least for a time.

Because no dip has become too small to buy, we will supplement our call butterfly with a put sale. Now, we are not looking for anything too exciting on this front; just a way to add on a little extra time value. Also, we want something to "trade around" in case this market does indeed march higher.

As a final point - this is more of a "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" kind of trade; it's going with the flow rather than fighting it. That said, the spread represents a relatively low-risk approach to going long the S&P (at least over a certain range of values).

Note: the ES currently trades at 2438, just 4 points below where we discussed this trade at last week’s initiation.

Tactics

We will trade the following overall structure (this view is on the Jun20th initiation day):

There are a number of ways to pick this trade apart. The individual legs are as follows:

Sell the Jul31 2425 call

Buy two Jul31 2465 calls

Sell the Jul31 2525 call

Those are the ingredients of the call butterfly: sell one, buy two, sell one.

As mentioned, we will supplement this spread with a (conservative) put sale:

Sell the Jul7 2300 put

If you observe this trade, it looks almost halfway between a long futures (a 45-degree diagonal line) and a call option (hockey-stick shape that is flat up to a corner point and then rises).

We will follow this spread until Jul 7, when the 2300 put expires. For now though, observe that theta is quite mild on this, as is the delta profile.

"How is the initial position looking"?

We broke the trade into two different segments:

A strangle (Jul7 2300 Jul31 2525) and a call 1x2 (Jul31 2425 2465).

The strangle (which was always cheap given how far the strikes are and the low-vol environment we currently inhabit) has traded from a mid credit of $2.65 to a current mid credit of $1.30, for a $1.35 gain.

The call 1x2 has not been as kind. We initiated at a credit of $9.50, and the current mid is $13.50, for a $4 loss.

Net loss to date is $2.65

“If the initial theta was so low, why is the loss $2.65”?

Thus far, the thesis we outlined was for a potential breakout to the upside. Over the last week, we have traded in a range-bound fashion, and the “breakout” has become less believed by market participants.

They have responded by “taking time” out of the Jul31 upside calls (i.e. reducing the associated implied volatility on that expiry and strike).

Look at the “Initial Trade” panel above: theta is positive 1.41. That positive vega (the spread’s sensitivity to changes in implied vol) obtains a positive reading from the Jul31 2465 calls.

Interestingly, it appears that the downside is becoming more “believed”. The Jul31 2425 implied vol is 8.2, in contrast to the Jul31 2465 upside call’s implied vol of 6.5.

Mechanics - trade monitor

This is a reasonably hands-off trade. We can let this one run awhile longer. Note that the downside put (Jul7 2300) that we sold is all but dead, which gives us more flexibility to the downside. Perhaps tomorrow we’ll tighten up our far strikes

Conclusion

That's a wrap - thank you for reading. We appreciate it when readers share their thoughts. These are big markets, and different individuals trade their own pet products using their own strategies. Please do add what you are doing (or thinking about doing) in the comments section.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.