BlackBerry: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 62nd installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

BlackBerry's (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares were deep in the red Friday, ending down 12% after the company reported Q1 2018 earnings results. Overall revenue continues to hemorrhage, growth in other key markets has been slow, and the stock's valuation looks a little stretched. Despite these negatives, I still see the potential for a turnaround in BlackBerry due to the company's target markets and substantial cash resources. With these two offsetting scenarios, I think BBRY is not stable or promising enough to warrant a Buy rating and not hopeless enough for a Sell rating, so a Hold rating seems the most appropriate.

I'll assume that readers have either read the earnings report themselves or have heard the points from some other source, and so I will only discuss what I think are the key points to investors.

First and foremost has to be the ongoing decline in revenue we are witnessing, which, while not surprising, can't be encouraging for investors to endure:

BBRY Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Tack on another "-39%" to the year-over-year ("YoY") revenue growth and you'll have the entire picture. Obviously, this is not a completely apples-to-apples comparison considering BlackBerry's withdrawal/disappearance from hardware, but even looking at revenue by segment provides little reason for optimism:

The 12% YoY growth for Enterprise software and services is fine and adequate, but is really nothing to get too excited about. The revenue base remains small, and I am still skeptical whether BlackBerry will be able to maintain even a double-digit growth rate once the revenue base expands a bit. Licensing revenue was up 28% YoY, which again sounds good, but considering it was over a base of $25 million, I'm not impressed. Yes, these are good first steps, but 1) I'm not optimistic these growth rates are sustainable as the revenue base grows and 2) I don't think BlackBerry's valuation supports revenue this small. More on 2) later.

Another important thing to note is that the BlackBerry Technology Solutions segment, which of course includes the much-hyped automotive operating system QNX, increased a miniscule 3% YoY, which is disappointing for a technology that supposedly holds so much promise for more technology-integrated and autonomous driving.

While we're discussing the things that could be (and need to be) better, I think now is a good time to mention the four apparent growth markets that BlackBerry and BBRY bulls frequently bring up: enterprise software, embedded software (think automotive), Internet of Things ("IoT"), and licensing. As of right now, these are all hot markets, yes, but BlackBerry is currently borderline irrelevant in all four. This is not a prediction of the future, but simply a reflection of the present. BlackBerry talks about the potential of these large, expanding markets often, but let's not forget that the company has a very long way to go before it can claim success or declare itself a winner in any of these industries.

Considering the current growth rates of BlackBerry's various segments and its market capitalization, I think there is a disconnect between perception and reality here. It could be two years, or even longer, before BlackBerry can return to consistent annual revenues above $1 billion, yet the stock is currently valued above $5 billion. Yes, margins are recovering now that the company has gone lean, but profit margins are still negative on a GAAP basis and revenue is still cratering.

BBRY Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In my estimation, those were the primary negative aspects of the Q1 earnings report and of BlackBerry's situation. With these aspects in mind, there are undeniably positive aspects to this story as well.

Regarding design wins, CEO John Chen announced on the conference call that in Q1, BlackBerry secured wins to include its Hypervisor security feature in one of Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) automotive offerings and to include its QNX OS on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Drive PX2 platform. While these aren't groundbreaking, I think they demonstrate the kind of potential BlackBerry has if it positions its technology correctly in the four target markets it often discusses. I encourage readers to take a look at the company's conference call, which I linked earlier in this paragraph, in order to get a sense of these market opportunities and BlackBerry's plans for them.

Another spot of undeniable strength is of course BlackBerry's balance sheet. The arbitration win against Qualcomm totaled $940 million (including legal fees and other related expenses), which helped to boost the company's cash position to a whopping $2.6 billion at the end of the first quarter. Including debt, the net cash position comes out to around $1.9 billion. Net cash therefore totals more than a third of BBRY's market cap, providing a solid floor to the share price, assuming BlackBerry doesn't do something stupid with the money.

However, I believe the company took a misstep by following the buyback route, which calls for 6.4% of the float or 31 million shares to be repurchased. BlackBerry is struggling for growth, will almost certainly need significant investment in these areas to survive and compete, and it's repurchasing shares? I very much dislike this move and think the funds could be better spent elsewhere. Excluding the Qualcomm arbitration award, BlackBerry's fiscal-year 2018 guidance is essentially "we'll be cash flow positive". This is not the type of company that should be using its significant cash reserves for buybacks because generating more might not be that easy.

What I think BlackBerry should be doing with its cash is going after favorable M&A opportunities that align with its strategic goals (basically the four markets I mentioned before) and of course investing in current products and technologies. This cash is essential to BlackBerry's survival in the coming years and how the company utilizes it could make or break its future.

Ultimately, there are positives and negatives here investors must take into account. In my opinion, BlackBerry has too much potential upside from here to justify selling shares, yet has too much downside risk and growth concerns to justify buying them. Overall revenue is declining, key segments are underperforming in terms of growth, and the company has yet to firmly establish itself as a significant player in any of the four market opportunities it often cites.

On the positive side, BlackBerry is well positioned from a technology and TAM standpoint, and has the cash reserves to add to its current portfolio and revenue through M&A or to invest further in its own products and technologies. Because of the valid points, in my opinion, on the bull and bear sides of the BlackBerry discussion, I rate the stock a Hold on the drop.

