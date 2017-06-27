Tesla Overvalued On Diminished Prospects Of Profitability

*This report was released exclusively to Cho’s Investment Research subscribers first.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) continues to rally unabated, though we continue to question the scope of gains, as our research suggests that even in the most aggressive growth and margin scenario, it’s difficult to justify the current valuation.

While Tesla continues the perception of being a tech-focused auto franchise with various capabilities within the solar, battery and car automation segment. The scope of gains from here become more difficult to justify.

The stock has traded upwards on news/speculation, which has often been the case with this specific stock. While we acknowledge Model 3 contribution should be meaningful, we’ve already backed in assumptions of meaningful Model 3 sales into our model, and have concluded that the business is dangerously overvalued even with an aggressive growth forecast.

Model revision

We’re revising our gross margin figures lower as we believe the cost of certain components and expected contribution to financial performance should be questioned. Our initial expectations on gross margins have been lowered to be comparable with high-end luxury automakers like Audi, Mercedes Benz, and so forth. As such, we’re expecting GAAP gross margins of 15% or so from our prior 20% GAAP gross margin figure, which suggests meaningful downside to our initial valuation model.

The BEV-segment has heightened cost, and is priced comparably to the high-end German automakers. What offsets the pricing discrepancy? Perhaps vehicle deliveries may fall below expectations, but battery sales alone could become a higher margin segment than the vehicles themselves. This suggests that margin-mix could skew favorably on battery contribution, though margin compression when pertaining specifically to Model 3 offsets the impact from selling lithium-ion cells into an under-supplied market.

Keep in mind, historical figures may differ from the reported due to changes in accounting policy. We readjust our forward analysis to conform with accounting changes pertaining to ZEV-credits, SBC and so forth. However, we don’t modify our prior historical to conform with accounting changes.

We’ve revised our estimated FY’20 Dil. EPS figure lower from $22.68 to $12.81 (non-GAAP), whereas our GAAP figure was revised to $10.39 from $20.26.

We value the business at 29x FY’20 Dil. EPS then discount the forward multiple by 11% using the firms WACC, which suggests a valuation of $201 versus our prior PT of $306.

We believe expectations on profit ramp will disappoint. While Tesla is great at bolstering expectations, we’ve already modeled a scenario of full-capacity utilization from Gigafactory 1 and 2. We believe the expected revenue ramp from FY’20 onwards will slow, which suggests a valuation that hovers between auto industry comps, and tech-like multiples.

Not the best environment to short shares though?

Tesla has set new records over the months of April to June. We think we’re nearing the upper-extreme of euphoria, mostly driven by an unwind of short positions following broad reports of Model 3 ramp meeting bullish expectations.

Our thesis unfolds following the production of Model 3, and we generally believe that in the most optimistic scenario, the stock underwhelms expectations. In the most pessimistic scenario, the valuation would crater even further.

While we acknowledge that selling short into current price action sounds very risky, there’s hardly any justification to price shares this aggressively when compared to automakers. Furthermore, the announcement of earnings could put a damper on expected gross margin contribution as we expect TSLA’s upper management to revise their margin commentary lower, as it’s a stretch to anticipate Model 3 gross margins to be superior in comparison to high-end ICVs at similar pricing.

Therefore, traders/investors should expect a meaningful pullback soon. The selling could accelerate upon a more severe correction in high beta technology names.

Final thoughts

We acknowledge the quality of Tesla’s products and understand the fanfare. However, the scope of gains is not sustainable. Tesla is over-priced even with Model 3 contribution and aggressive capacity utilization. We think margins will fall below investor expectations, and TSLA’s share price will soon follow fundamentals as the dust settles.

We think Tesla should be valued on tech/auto multiples or a blend of both. We don’t think the technical edge conferred to Tesla translates into a tech-like premium, because the business of selling cars as opposed to electronic/software components into the auto-supply chain have differences in scalability and constraints.

