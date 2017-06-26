Why I Bought Shares Of Vecima Networks

I think Vecima is trading around fair value, and it has many investor-friendly options: special dividends and go-private bids among them.

Recent revenue weakness is the result of end-of-life products; the next big thing is currently being tested by customers.

Vecima is an overlooked company with little debt, lots of cash, supplying an industry teeing up big expenditures on new tech over the next few years.

It has been a while since I've written an article. This is a function of two things: my wife and I had a baby (leaving me with little time for myself) and I've found it difficult to find good investment ideas lately.

Well, I think I've found something.

The company

Vecima Networks (OTC:VNWTF) is a provider of technology solutions to cable system operators. Primarily, it looks to provide cost-effective last-mile solutions for video and broadband access, focusing on the business services segment.

Vecima is exactly the type of company I look for: small, good margins, solid balance sheet, good cash flow, pays a decent dividend and is generally overlooked by the market. To top it all off, it's trading in line with what I think is fair value and I believe it has solid growth prospects in the near future.

(Note: dollars in this article are CAD. Vecima's primary ticker is on the TSX under VCM.)

Let's dive in.

Cable versus fiber

If you're like me, you may think cable companies are dinosaurs. Why would I be interested in a company that supplies a dying industry? Sure, people still pay for cable TV, but subscriber numbers are in secular decline. Sure, people have cable internet, but isn't the future in fiber?

That's how I thought until I started reading about DOCSIS 3.1 technology. In a nutshell, DOCSIS is a standard that allows data transfer (e.g. Internet service) through your typical coaxial cable. Currently, most companies have deployed DOCSIS 3.0 technology, which allows for roughly gigabit download speeds; DOCSIS 3.1, however, allows for speeds up to 10x that. This comfortably allows cable networks to compete with fiber.

The added benefit for companies that already have cable infrastructure is DOCSIS 3.1 is backward-compatible with existing networks. That is, cable companies will be able to compete with fiber networks without having to replace all of their cable.

Where Vecima fits in

As mentioned, Vecima is a provider of technology to cable system operators. The company's newest product, called Entra, is a next-generation node to support the move from radio frequency to all-digital Ethernet, allowing for the deployment of DOCSIS 3.1 ("D3.1") technology.

(Source: Entra product video)

I said above that cable companies don't have to replace their cable networks in order to deploy D3.1; however, they do need to replace the nodes within the system. (A node is basically a device sitting between the cable operator's fiber backbone and the coaxial cable running to homes.) Entra is backward compatible, meaning existing non-node devices can be left installed.

This is huge for cable companies, because everybody is racing to increase data speeds. Replacing nodes is much faster and cheaper than replacing the cables themselves. Desjardins estimates the cost for cable companies to upgrade their networks is up to $300 per home, versus up to $1500/home to lay fiber to the home.

In fact, many cable operators have already come out saying they'll move to D3.1 technology, with Comcast leading the charge. In Jan. 2017, Comcast rolled out D3.1-based service to business customers in a handful of cities, adding it plans to launch the service "in the majority of its service areas throughout 2017 and 2018." Others are not far behind: Charter Communications has sent out an RFP and Shaw, Cox, Rogers and Liberty Global are already testing or have tests planned. Generally speaking, the cable industry is expected to roll out D3.1 technology over the next three years.

Jefferies & Company predicts 2017 will be "the year of cable access network spending." Comcast plans to add an additional one million optical nodes to its networks (over the next five years; versus the ~300k nodes today) and Cox plans to add 200k optical nodes (over the next decade; versus ~25k today). Both of these companies show up on Vecima's customer list (as do most of the other listed above).

(Source: Apr. 2017 investor presentation)

While Vecima's investor relations department couldn't confirm numbers reported by cable operators, "the general direction that the number of nodes could be multiples of what exists today seems like a reasonable estimate of where things are going."

Speaking of Comcast, it has historically represented 30 to 40 percent of Vecima's business. Customer concentration cuts two ways; however, based on Comcast's rollout plans, I believe this concentration will work in Vecima's favour over the coming years.

For the techies out there, Entra is also a distributed access architecture (DAA) platform. While I don't understand all of the technical details, I've convinced myself the market is moving this way. According to Cisco's VP of Cable Access, DAA is a "once-in-a-lifetime, generational change," adding, "DAA is in full swing."

Why I'm overlooking recent weakness

If you look at the headline numbers, you'll notice Vecima's revenue in the LTM period is down nearly 20% from FY 2016 and EBITDA and CFO are down over 30% and 40%, respectively. Vecima is guiding for continued weakness into the end of the year (which ends in June): FY 2017 revenue is projected between $70MM and $72MM, with adjusted EBITDA between $19.5MM and $21.5MM. These figures are well below the LTM values of $89MM and $25MM, respectively.

Weak results for YTD Q3 2017 (and presumably the rest of the year) are due to a combination of a strong 2016 and a number of legacy products reaching the end of their lifecycles. Given I have my eye on the future, this recent weakness doesn't concern me. I believe Entra can be the company's next big product, and it is still being testing by customers (i.e. not commercialized).

Over the past decade, Vecima's revenue has been range-bound between $80MM and $120MM. Maybe this doesn't bode well for a long-term buy-and-hold strategy; however, with revenue projected to be $70MM for FY 2017, an increase back to $120MM is a 70% increase.

What is Vecima worth?

I don't think Vecima is cheap, although I don't think it's too expensive, either. Price/earnings is around 17x and P/FCF is around 11x. That said, continuing weakness may push up these metrics by the end of the year.

When I'm trying to determine value, I usually pay the most attention to cash flow metrics; my favourite two techniques are a dividend discount and a DCF. I find in recent years DDMs almost always give me valuations well below the market price (Vecima is no exception).

Discounted cash flow models are always tough because they depend so heavily on the inputs. I find it's even more difficult in Vecima's case due to a weak current year and the ramp up to commercialization of a new product. While I took a stab at some inputs (which resulted in an estimate around the $9.70 mark - see below for an overview of my assumptions), I have lower-than-normal confidence in the output.

I'm flying somewhat blind here, valuation-wise, which is breaking my normal rule of paying below what I feel is fair price. Here is where I gain some comfort:

$4/share of cash on hand - this represents 40% of the company's market cap. The company mentions share buybacks and possibly going private as options (although, according to investor relations, it will likely focus on organic product development and possibly value-enhancing M&A).

History of cash generation - over the past five fiscal years, the company has added an average of $0.60/share/year of cash (and securities) to the balance sheet. (This is despite the large special dividends paid in 2013 and 2014.) FCF as a % of revenue has averaged 31% over the past five years.

Dividend - 2.2% yield on a ~25% payout ratio (payout to FCF in the LTM Q3 2017 period). The company paid special dividends of $1/share in both 2013 and 2014 and mentions they may do it again.

Strong margins - the five-year average EBITDA margin is 27%, indicating customers want what Vecima is selling and they are willing to pay for it.

Conservative capital structure - cash and securities of $92MM vs. total debt of $2.5MM.

I'm not holding my breath for special dividends or a potential go-private bid; however, insiders own ~70% of outstanding shares, which provides added incentive for good dividend payments. And maybe at some point they decide the requirements of a public listing aren't worth the benefits. These are good options to keep in the back pocket, even if they may not be immediate catalysts for the stock.

What about the bad stuff?

I've shared what I think are the positives for this company; however, as always, there are negatives:

Small company that is tightly held - two insiders own 72% of outstanding shares, which provides little influence for external shareholders. Also, the float for Vecima's stock is minimal; about 6MM shares. A day where 10k shares trade hands is a big day. This makes it more difficult to open and close positions.

Entra is a flop. Like I said before: I'm not a techie. I've convinced myself Entra has the ingredients to be successful, but a lot of this is reading about generalities of the market and banking on Vecima's track record of successful product launches. Entra is undergoing customer testing now, so it is not yet a commercial product.

Much of my comfort comes from cash, but nobody can say what will happen with it. Perhaps a bad acquisition? Maybe the dividend increases never come.

Customer concentration is high: the top three customers accounted for 64% of FY 2016 revenue. That said, over the past decade, average customer concentration (top 3) is 63%, so this is nothing new.

Conclusion

So maybe cable isn't as dead as I thought - with the help of Vecima's products, cable networks can be given new life. Large companies - many of which are customers of Vecima - have stated they're putting real money behind network expansion over the next few years, which I think can boost Vecima's performance and add to its cash pile. This company has a number of shareholder-friendly options in its back pocket, but in the meantime I'll collect the dividend and wait to see what happens.

DCF assumptions

Revenue growth assumptions starting in 2017: -34.5% (this puts 2017 revenue around the midpoint of guidance), 15%, 15%, 10%, 5%; 2% growth thereafter.

COGS % of sales starting in 2017: 47.5%, 46%, 44%, 42%, 40%; 38% thereafter. (38% is the average value from the past two years.)

SG&A % of sales starting in 2017: 15%, 17%, 17%, 18%, 19%, 20%; 21% thereafter. (20% is the two-year average.)

R&D % of sales starting in 2017: 9%; 10% thereafter. (10% is in line with the past few years.)

Stock-based comp % of sales: 0.5%. (In line with past few years.)

Interest rate starting in 2017: 4%, 4%, 5%, 5%; 6% thereafter. (Random assumptions re: rising interest rates.)

Tax rate: 26%. (Canadian corporate rate.)

Capex: $4MM/year. (In line with past few years.)

All assumptions for 2017 are consistent with the latest guidance: revenue: $71MM (guidance: $70MM-$72MM); gross margin: 52.5% (51% - 54%); EBITDA margin: 28% (28% - 30%).

Revenue growth rates are a little tougher to nail down. Revenue growth in 2007 and 2008 was 17% and 29%, respectively, so I think two years of 15% growth on the introduction of a new product (and in the context of a low starting point and increasing industry spending) is reasonable. Revenue growth tapering is more debatable, although I don't feel I'm being too bullish here (again, in the context of a low starting point and the industry build-out expected over the next few years).

What do you think about the future of cable? Are you a techie who can help shed light on this conversation? Feel free to comment below. Also, if you liked this article and want to be notified of my future posts, click the Follow button at the top of the article beside my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNWTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not intended as investment advice. You are responsible for deciding whether an investment suits your investment style and portfolio.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.