Buffalo Wild Wings - Marcato Has Won The Battle, But Not The War

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) has seen its shares come under a lot of pressure in recent weeks despite the fact that activist investor Marcato got what it wished for - the resignation of CEO Sally Smith. The company furthermore announced the sale of 83 owned restaurants in order to shift to a franchise-based model requested by Marcato. But investors are not impressed yet.

I think Buffalo Wild Wings is a decent concept, and shares have been de-risked in a big way following a near 20% decline so far this year. While the valuation does not look compelling based on the current earnings power, as shares trade in the mid-twenties while leverage has been on the rise (although it remains low), the potential is certainly there. If shares drop further to levels at $120 or lower, I will start initiating a stake in anticipation of capital being freed up in the coming years and of improvements in operations.

A Growth Concept With Issues

Buffalo Wild Wings has been an incredible creator of value for investors who bought into the IPO back in 2003. Ever since, those investors have increased the value of their investment by a factor of ten times, yet shares have not seen any gains over the past four years. As a matter of fact, at the current $127 per share they are down substantially from a high of $200 in 2015.

As of the end of Q1, the company had some 1,230 restaurants, split pretty evenly between company-owned restaurants and franchises. Following a period of impressive growth that lasted a decade, Buffalo has hit some rough spots. The company faced more competition for its restaurant/bar concept for those loving to watch sports, as the company has not been running its operations very efficiently as well. As other peers started offering chicken wings and craft beers as well, as more sport fans were watching from the comfort of their home, trends have really put a lot of pressure on comparable sales.

Investors furthermore did not like the diversification into the R taco brand and PizzaRev. The international development route has not been the most logical either, as it is focusing on Saudi Arabia, India and Vietnam, among others. To improve the situation management laid out initiatives to improve (speed of) service and improve beer education while making a bet on take-out. At the same time, of course, they have engaged in share buybacks in order to leverage up the balance sheet in a move to satisfy the activist investor, which Buffalo has ¨attracted¨ following the diminished performance.

A Track Record Of Growth Has Gone Bad, Marcato Steps In

Buffalo Wild Wings has delivered on impressive growth over the past decade. Over the past ten years, sales have grown from $330 million in 2007 to $2 billion on a trailing basis, which translates into a very decent compounded annual growth rate of 20%.

While the much larger footprint resulted in exploding sales, there have been some concerning trends. Gross margins averaged at 24-27% in the period 2007-2014, but those margins have collapsed to 21% on a trailing basis. This pressured operating margins from an average of 8-9% of sales to just 6% on a trailing basis, and sales growth has flattened out as well. As a matter of fact, comparable store sales have fallen by 2.4% in 2016.

These sluggish operating trends attracted the interest of activist investor Marcato, who put two directors on the board in October of last year. The activist shed a light on the underperformance of Buffalo Wild Wings in 2016 by pointing towards declining same store sales growth rates and rising costs of labor and wings, as well as a questionable capital allocation track record - that of acquiring franchises at steep multiples. Marcato proposed that the company focus heavily on franchises, after having operated with a 50-50% split in terms of owned and franchised stores. It furthermore called for a shutdown of non-core restaurant concepts, a formulation of a decent capital allocation framework and realignment of management incentives.

The activist even laid out the franchise thesis from Burger King (BKW) and Domino´s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to make a claim that earnings per share could double from $10 in the status quo case to $20 per share by the year 2021 if its plan was adopted. This would be the case even if earnings came in at just $140 million that year, as capital would be freed up from re-franchising of stores and those proceeds would be used to buy back undervalued stock.

That would mark a speculator improvement from the earnings power of earning $5 per share in 2016. Marcato believed that the market would award the business a $400 valuation by 2021 on the back of the improved earnings power, and perhaps just as important, the lower volatility of those earnings.

What Has Happened Since?

Since Marcato has gotten involved in the second half of last year, Buffalo Wild Wings has obviously been under attack. In August of last year, when the stock was still at $160, management announced a $300 million buyback program. When the stock fell into the $150s again in January of 2017, the board announced another $400 million program as the dispute with Marcato increasingly became a public discussion. A few days later Buffalo was forced to report a 4% decrease in same stores sales for Q4 of 2016, marking a 2.4% decline for the year.

While the company managed to keep full year earnings flat at $95 million as a result of unit openings, fourth quarter profits plunged from $25 million to $15 million. The company did guide for comparable store sales to recover to 1-2% in 2017, as share repurchases would result in a leverage ratio of 1.5 times EBITDA, allowing for earnings per share of $5.60-$6.00 per share in 2017.

The company furthermore hired an investment bank to market some of the company´s owned stores in order to free up capital. Following the popularity of Half-Price Wing Tuesdays concept, same store sales growth recovered to +0.5% in Q1 of this year. Higher labor costs, wing costs and costs related to proxies put earnings under a lot of pressure. Adjusted earnings fell from $1.78 per share to $1.44 per share. Reported GAAP earnings even fell to just $1.25 per share.

As a result of this pressure on earnings, GAAP earnings are now seen at just $5.20-$5.50 per share this year, driven by competition, higher costs and proxies. Adjusted earnings are now seen at $5.45-$5.90 per share, and the comparable sales growth outlook has been reduced to 1%.

The company ended Q1 with $39 million in cash and $430 million in debt and deferred lease credits, for a net debt load of $390 million. In the meantime the fight with Marcato continued, involving a lot of investor presentations and claims about solid long term performance. The fight came to a conclusion in June when CEO Sally Smith informed the company that she would resign before the end of the year, probably tired of the fight with Marcato; whether the move was voluntarily is not very important.

While the recent performance can and should be debated, we have to recognize the importance of Ms. Smith to the company as well, as she has been leading the business since 1996.

Final Thoughts

In recent weeks shares of Buffalo have come under more pressure amidst the open battle between Marcato and the firm, and while the stock jumped to $157 on the back of the resignation of Ms. Smith in early June, shares have since dropped to $127.

Can you blame investors? Investors are expected to see GAAP earnings power of just $5.35 per share this year, and adjusted earnings are seen at around $5.70 per share, for a 22-24 times multiple depending on your favorite accounting metric.

Net debt has now risen to $390 million; the company has traditionally operated with a net cash position. The adjusted earnings guidance pretty much calls for full year earnings of around $95 million. After adding back $10 million in interest costs, and a 30% tax rate, EBIT is seen around $145 million. With depreciation charges seen at little above $150 million, the EBITDA number is seen around $300 million. This means that while leverage remains manageable at 1.3 times, and while further buybacks could be supported from a balance sheet point of view, management has thrown a lot of money into buybacks over the past twelve months.

Appeal obviously has to come from a recovery of margins and (partial) implementation of Marcato´s plans. If margins can recover to an average of 8% of sales on a $2.2 billion revenue base, earnings power could improve to $6-7 per share. That should be able to support the current valuation, even if that awards the business a modest premium compared to the market.

The company is the leader in an interesting subsegment of the market in which it has no direct competitors of its size. This means the company has the potential to deserve premium valuations as do Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) or even the reinvigorated Burger King.

In September of last year I looked at the company's prospects following the developments that took place at the time. At the time I calculated potential for earnings to hit $12.50 per share in 2021. That was above the base case of $10 per share as laid out by Marcato, but far lower than the $20 earnings per share number that the activist came up with. If I attach a market multiple to that earnings potential, which already seems stretched given the continued disappointments over the past year, shares might be worth $225 in 2021 with an 18 times multiple. Those potential returns work out to 77% over this 4 year window, equivalent to 15% per annum.

Applying a 8% CAGR in terms of sales between 2017 and 2021, revenues might hit $3 billion, which combined with 9% operating margins yields a net profit number of $180 million. That is equivalent to nearly $11 per share, or perhaps a dollar higher as a result of continued buybacks between now and 2021.

While double-digit to 15% returns look reasonable, as the company is ready to execute improvements following the CEO transition, I am looking for slightly higher potential returns. A 20% required return per annum (in part to reflect for the execution risks) translates into a targeted entry point at $110. As such, I will be looking to add on dips if the shares fall below $120 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.