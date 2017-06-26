Pfizer: Negative Signs?

We believe that the company will be able to keep up with the pace of the industry in terms of sales’ growth.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is a leading producer of pharmaceutical products. While the industry is believed to be on the rise, the company reported a decline in sales for 1Q17. What were the reasons for that and how sustainable this decrease is? Is the business effectiveness expected to improve? How is the company doing in terms of business continuity in the face of generic drug producers that are challenging its patents? Answering these questions may help to assess how stable the income to shareholders will be in the near term.

The pharmaceutical market in the United States (from which PFE derived about 52% of its revenues in 1Q17) has bright prospects. The reasons for that are favorable demographics (aging population) and high income per capita allowing people to pay for more expensive drugs. Average sales growth rate for pharmaceutical companies is estimated at 5-6% up to 2020 by PwC. Although 20% of the revenues are earned in emerging markets which are having a difficult time now, they do not have a significant negative impact on organic revenues growth.

Despite all this, PFE reported revenues declined by 1.7% in 1Q17 YoY. Why? While the “innovative health” (IH) segment showed solid growth of 5.4% YoY, “essential health” (EH) fell by 10.2%. We should adjust both figures as they were largely affected by M&A activities. The reason is that PFE includes or excludes revenues from acquired companies into consolidated figures from the date of acquisition. The figures net of this effect were 3.6% growth and 9.3% decline respectively.

So about 0.6% of the reported revenue decrease was attributable to the total acquisitions and disposals effect – but there’s still an unexplained decline. Another 0.9% sales drop was caused by the negative foreign exchange effect in markets outside the U.S. In addition, a difference of 2.7% in revenues was due to 1 less selling day in 1Q17 vs. 1Q16. After taking all these factors into account, we estimate actual organic revenue growth to be 2.0% instead of the reported 1.7% decline.

Sales stability is supported by a well-diversified product line the company has. The drug with the largest sales, “Prevnar 13”, had only 10.9% of total revenues and the next, “Lyrica” is closely following with 10.0% in sales. This means that the company is not largely dependent on expelling or expiration of any single patent which is generally the biggest threat for pharmaceutical companies. For example, in March 2017 a generic drug was launched in the U.S. for PFE patented “Pristiq“ brand. But the latter was responsible for less than 1% of PFE revenues in 1Q17 so no material effect is expected. The closest of the best-selling drugs to the patent expiration date is “Lyrica” whose U.S. patent expires in late 2018 only.

Despite the reported decline in revenues the bottom line even grew slightly (by 2.7%), due to the decrease in cost of sales by 13.4%. This was due to restructuring activities Pfizer is undertaking constantly looking for the ways to improve its effectiveness. A new restructuring plan announced in early 2017 is expected to cost the company $0.9bn and should be completed by the end of 2019. Another reason for the reported earnings increase was an on-off growth in other income due to $132mln gains on asset disposals.

Regarding the restructuring, it should also be considered that the company was looking for ways to split its IH business from less marginal EH but decided not to do so in 2016. While such split is viewed as beneficial by some market participants, we believe that if EH is divested the company should become too reliant on the success in finding new drugs. The advantage in the operating margin (62.7% for IH vs. 56.0% for EH in 1Q1) is not that large to justify the increase in risk.

Some risks may arise from the fact that Pfizer has a vast amount of intangible assets and goodwill - $107.1bn reported at end-1Q17 or 63.4% of total assets. These amounts fluctuate greatly with acquisition activities. For instance, after the purchase of Medivation, Inc. in FY2016, PFE recorded $13.1bn in intangible assets and $5.5bn in goodwill (a 21% increase). It should be noted that these amounts are largely based on estimates and may have a big effect on financials. For instance, in FY2016 the company reported $3.2bn of expense related to assets impairment (44% of net income).

The stock offers 3.8% dividend yield and in FY2015-16 it distributed more than 100% of its earnings to shareholders (excluding the share buyback effect). Some concerns for the drug pricing raised after the election of Trump, these concerns have already been lifted by now as no significant actions were undertaken by the President so far. We believe that the company will be able to keep up with the pace of the industry in terms of sales’ growth. Its diversified product line should allow it to manage the upcoming patent expirations without a materially negative effect on earnings. Although Pfizer's shares are currently having a high P/E multiple (about 29x) the dividend yield offered by such large and stable company seems fair even now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.