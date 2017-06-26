3 Reasons Why I Have Sold Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares have been on a wild ride lately. After the company guided for weaker-than-expected gross margins last quarter, shares dropped precipitously. However, AMD has rebounded quickly and powerfully, and I think now is a good opportunity to sell the chip maker into the current strength.

Advanced Micro Devices' shares tumbled 25 percent in a single day after it disappointed investors with its 2nd quarter gross margin guidance that came in below analysts' expectations at the beginning of May. I said at the time that investors overreacted to the company's margin guidance, which was still quite good: Advanced Micro Devices said that it expected its adjusted gross margin to be 33 percent in the 2nd quarter which compares to a gross margin of 34 percent in the 1st quarter. Margin disappointments are a big deal for investors, and shareholders rushed to sell AMD into the weakness.

That said, though, there was a good opportunity in Advanced Micro Devices since the sell-off contained a huge emotional element, and shares were wildly oversold. As a result, I opened a long position in Advanced Micro Devices in the low $10s, suggesting that shares had significant rebound potential. In a follow-up article, entitled "Advanced Micro Devices: New Short-Term Price Target $13", I suggested more upside for AMD's shares over the short haul.

Fast forward seven weeks, and Advanced Micro Devices’ shares are selling for a much higher price, $14.17 at the time of writing this article. Since my initial price target has been exceeded, I decided to take my chips off the table, and close my AMD position with a lucrative profit. Normally I am all for letting profits run, but there are reasons to sell Advanced Micro Devices into the strength:

1. Investor sentiment has changed profoundly. While investors (irrationally) feared AMD's gross margins to decline and shaved off a quarter of the chip maker's valuation in a single day, tech investors today are much more bullish on the prospects of margin expansion. As a result, optimism has returned to the AMD trade, and uncertainty has vanished.

As a result, AMD's shares are now at risk of being overbought. The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 68.41, suggesting that investors may have indeed become too bullish too fast on Advanced Micro Devices.

Source: StockCharts.com

2. There is nothing wrong with taking profits after shares have had a good run. Taking profits in the AMD trade is a good idea in my opinion because the chip maker's shares have become rather expensive again, selling for approximately 49x next year's estimated earnings. Additional price gains will be much harder to come by at this valuation level.

3. AMD now sells for a price that is above consensus fair value. According to Marketbeat, a website that consolidates analyst research and their target prices, ten analysts rate AMD a 'Buy', fourteen analysts rate it a 'Hold', and three analysts think investors should sell AMD. Interestingly, the consensus price target sits at $12.85, implying a 9.3 percent downside.

Your Takeaway

AMD was a lucrative trade for me, but there comes a time when selling makes more sense than holding on to an investment. Since AMD has benefited from a profound reversal in investor sentiment in the last two months, has gained 38 percent since the May 2, 2017 low, shares are rather expensive again on a forward P/E basis, and sell above consensus fair value, I think it is a good time to sell into the current strength and take profits off the table.

