Sirius XM Smartly Refinancing Debt

Many investors tend to think that debt is bad. Savvy investors understand that some debt is smart, and carrying debt at low interest rates can allow a company a wide range of opportunity. Sirius XM (SIRI) announced today that the company intends to refinance some of its existing debt with new offerings and in addition pay down some of its credit facility.

Sirius XM intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 to pay down $500 million on the existing 4.25% senior notes that are due in 2020. This move will essentially extend that debt out for two additional years.

Sirius XM intends to offer $1 billion of senior notes due 2027. These new notes will replace the 5.75% notes that currently carry $600 million and are due in 2021. This move leaves approximately $400 million to pay down the credit facility.

Prior to this move, Sirius XM's debt picture looked like this:

Chart Source - Sirius XM Quarterly filing

Sirius XM has been quite savvy at debt structure over the recent years. Prior to this, the company had over $1 billion due in the next 4 years. After this move, the company will not have any debt due util 2023, a full 6 years from now. As of March 31st of 2017, the company had approximately $6 billion in debt. Sirius XM uses a ratio of debt vs. EBITDA to keep itself in a sweet spot in terms of the amount of debt carried. At the end of last quarter, that ratio was 3.1. Depending on how much the company uses to pay down the credit facility, there will likely not be a material change in the leverage ratio. It is smart leveraging that allows Sirius XM to use cash flow smartly for things like share buybacks, dividends, acquisitions and strategic investments like the Pandora (NYSE:P) move a few weeks ago.

As stated, once this financing goes through, the company will have no major debt due for at least 6 years. This move allows investors to breathe easier over the next few years. When a company waits until the last moment to address debt, there can be caution exhibited by the street. Even though $6 billion in debt seems massive, consider that this company brings in well over $1 billion per quarter in revenue.

One concern some on the street may have is a slowdown in car sales. By moving all debt past the timeline of a typical auto cycle, the company has essentially eased any such concern. In my opinion, Sirius XM is strategically making moves that allow it to maximize valuation while at the same time maximizing buying power for any initiative it chooses. I also believe that moving some debt out by a number of years will begin to unlock additional equity value and allow the recent run up in stock price to hold much more strongly.

The bottom line is that Sirius XM has the ability to fire on all cylinders without the overhang of looming debt maturity in the three-year look-ahead. Sirius XM now has room to run and that should be music to the ears of its investors. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.