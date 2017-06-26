I Own 2 Of The Remaining Green: 8.46%, 7.66%, And 8.42%

40% of my portfolio is made up of preferred shares and baby bonds.

There are only three left

Will you capture any gains before the three opportunities go down?

One month ago I gave subscribers several calls on which preferred shares in mortgage REITs looked particularly attractive.

This is a weekly column I publish, so there is a constant record of my calls. Let’s start with the current prices (notice only three in the green):

This doesn’t show my target entry prices, but it shows which shares I have in the buy range (light green), the sell range (light red), the hold range (no color / white), and the strong buy range (dark green, none available).

The preferred share space has been rallying nicely as investors begin to look for alternative ways to invest in the high-yield space without taking on as much risk. Preferred shares are by far the largest weight in my portfolio. Prior to execution of my most recent trade, buying preferred shares from Dynex Capital (DX), I had 40.3% of my actively managed portfolio (excludes only mutual funds) in preferred shares.

Let’s talk about the trades I made to get there.

This is a chart of the prices from 05/22/2017 with edits to show the price movement for each share I had rated as a buy:

Let’s take a look at preferred shares coming from CYS investments (CYS), Aworth Mortgage (ANH), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO), and MTGE investment Corp. (MTGE):

So far we’ve seen some pretty solid rallies. The biggest rally went to CYS-B. I pounded home the point on the valuation for CYS-B in a public article about the same time. I argued CYS-B was very materially undervalued relative to the preferred shares of ARR and at least moderately undervalued relative to CYS-A. Since then, CYS-B rallied up by $1.54 and I have since closed my position to harvest the gain and reinvest into another undervalued security.

ANH-C was floating in the strong buy range for weeks prior to a public article explaining why ANH-C was the best deal available. The piece resonated with investors. ANH-C moved higher on extremely heavy volume and is now only in the light buy range. I waited to submit this article until Monday afternoon. During that time, I needed to pull some capital for a new investment. ANH-C had rallied even further and was nearly out of the buy range for the first time in several months. I pulled capital out of ANH-C, but kept the positions in ARI-A and DX-A.

Why did I pick CMO-E? The common stock was getting quite highly valued and the spread between CMO’s common and preferred shares was getting too low. Further, the shares had adequate call protection and the stripped price (subtracting out dividend accrual) was more than a quarter under the $25.00 call value.

I went hunting for MTGEP’s solid 8% yield a couple times, but didn’t land execution. With the execution of MTGEP, each share shown in green made its way into my portfolio.

In my last piece covering the preferred shares for Anworth Mortgage and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI), I noted that ARI-A at the time had rallied out of the buy range by a rounding error. Since my model calculates out the target entry prices down to several decimal points, it is possible to outside the target by less than half a penny. I still like ARI-A, though the call-risk is rising due to the larger premium.

Actionable Plays

ANH-C, ARI-A, and DX-A are all still within their buy ranges as of afternoon on 06/23/2017. ANH-C has several years of call protection. ARI-A and DX-A both have very little call protection and larger premiums to par. Therefore, investors need to be comfortable with these risks in exchange for a higher yield. Remember the shares go ex-dividend within the next week, so investors are getting back a significant chunk of that premium right away.

How Did I Highlight These Plays a Month Ago?

Subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum had access to this original article, shown below, on 5/22/2017.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation preferred shares, CMO-E, opened up about where they closed last week. Treasury rates are relatively flat on Monday. I liked this investment option over the weekend and seeing shares open up at about the same price is enough for me to open up a position (or attempt to). The “asking price” as of writing this was running around $24.88 to $24.89. I’m comfortable with that price.

Here are the latest prices from the preferred share model:

After so many weeks of nothing but ANH-C being able to capture a light green, we have a few things in that range.

I’ll either be long CMO-E or bidding on it.

This is going out as an article and there will be a quick SMS alert at the same time.

SMS Alert:

CMO-E looks good. Opening limit buy around $24.88 to $24.90.

Extra Note

MTGEP finally crept back into the buy territory. Liquidity on it is terrible right now. Investors hunting for a position may want to fish with orders in the low $25.60s. If interest rates go up, this could get a nice little bump.

I’m also seeing CYS-B remaining very attractive. I have a significant position and will be bidding on getting a little more. Hoping to get in around $25.59 to $25.62. For whatever reason, CYS-B is trading at a discount to similar securities and I see precisely no fundamental justification for that.

This is the kind of opportunity I was waiting for the last few weeks while watching the preferred shares with a huge chunk of my capital on the sidelines.

Other half of my portfolio

Besides preferred shares, the individual companies I’m currently holding are: Altria Group (MO), Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), Philip Morris International (PM), Washington Prime Group (WPG), Sprouts (SFM), and Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM).

I’m also watching the companies below:

Ticker Name of Fund (XOM) Exxon Mobil (FCX) Freeport-McMoRan (NNN) National Retail Properties (STOR) STORE Capital (O) Realty Income Corp. (EPR) EPR Properties (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management

For the REITs listed, I follow all the preferred shares and have been in and out of investing in them depending on where the price is at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, GPMT, SFM.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. I am also long CMO-E, ARI-A, CBL-D, and GBLIL

