The Cheesecake Factory Is A Value Stock Now

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) fell nearly 7% after their announcement that they expected FQ2 comparable sales to be down by 1%. Per the company:



We have seen heightened volatility in week to week sales trends, indicative of uncertainty on the part of many consumers. Specifically, we have seen pockets of softness as we moved through the quarter, notably in the East and Midwest where we also faced unfavorable weather that reduced patio usage.

The stock is now down 16% year-to-date.

Is the Cheesecake Factory worthy of inclusion in a long-term portfolio?



Company Overview

Founded in 1978 by David M. Overton, the Cheesecake Factory, Inc. is a restaurant operator and cheesecake distributor. It operates 208 restaurants - 194 under the Cheesecake Factory brand, 13 under the Grand Lux Café brand, and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen brand. All 208 restaurants are directly owned by the company.

The company also owns and operates two bakery facilities, which produces over seventy varieties of cheesecake and other baked products for sale at the restaurants. All 250 items on the menu are made fresh by the company in-house.

The Cheesecake Factory is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California, has a workforce of 38,800 employees, and has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion.

Competitive Advantage

The Cheesecake Factory is an in-house operation - it is not reliant on third-party suppliers or delivery services that eat into its bottom line. This means that the returns on the total capital deployed are significantly higher than would be the case for many other restaurant chains, which benefits shareholders significantly.

Another factor which benefits shareholders is the financial management of the company. The profitability of the company is underlined by its revenue and net income figures.

Year

Revenue ($)

Net Income ($)

2012

1.81 billion

98.42 million

2013

1.88 billion

114.36 million

2014

1.98 billion

101.28 million

2015

2.10 billion

116.52 million

2016

2.28 billion

139.49 million

The financial management of these profits is noteworthy also. The Cheesecake Factory has $53.84 million worth of cash on hand, and has $1.29 billion worth of assets against - no debt! Small wonder that the Cheesecake Factory has been able to reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividends since it began paying them to shareholders since 2012.



Valuation

Currently, the Cheesecake Factory is trading around the $50 mark at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a forward P/E ratio of 15.73, and offers a dividend yield of 1.93% with a payout ratio of 31.30%. Both the P/E ratio and forward P/E ratio were both lower than the five-year average P/E ratio of 21.7, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average yield of 1.21%. The stock is thus trading at a discount to its own five-year averages.

Final Thoughts

The Cheesecake Factory's FQ2 guidance has spooked Mr. Market, but a long-term investor should have faith in this small-cap restaurant company. It has plenty of room for growth, excellent capital allocation, and the competitive advantage of its in-house baking facilities. And now that it is trading at a significant discount to its own five-year averages, and to the S&P 500's (SPY) P/E ratio of 25.74, it can only be a serious candidate for a long-term portfolio. If you are looking for exposure to the restaurant sector, and find McDonald's (MCD) too expensive at present, The Cheesecake Factory is not only a fine alternative, but worth considering on its own merits.



DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.