Is The India Story Exaggerated?

On the face of it, a country could not have asked for a better macroeconomic picture. India (INDA) (INDY) (EEM) (EPI) has a GDP growth projection of around 7% - 8% for the next couple of years. The twin deficits – current account and fiscal deficit are reasonably in control at 0.6% and 3.5% of GDP respectively. Foreign exchange reserves are at a record high. Inflation which was a huge problem for the country for a decade until 2014 is at a 5-year low of 2.2%. The Indian Rupee has not only been the strongest but also been the most stable emerging market currency in the last two years. All fine, you might presume. The recent farmer’s unrest though, gives away the serious problem lurking in its underbelly. In this piece I look at this other side of India and how it takes away the sheen of it being an attractive investment destination.

Recent unrest among farmers

Agriculture employs roughly 50% of India’s population and is responsible for 14% of its national income. Despite record production, farmers have found it difficult to sell their produce at a profit. The ruling party (known as the BJP) had stormed into power in many states promising debt waivers and a higher price for their produce. The ruling party had ignored one important detail though, the treasury was empty. When the farmers saw that the government was tentative, they decided to strike. And when one state government buckled under the burden of this promise, the protests gradually spread to other states with those governments giving in to the demands of the farmers as well. Based on the figures predicted by BofA Merrill Lynch these loan waivers are expected to drain state treasuries by $40 billion. In addition to the stress on financial resources, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India had exactly this to say about the loan waiving culture.

“Waivers undermine an honest credit culture... It leads to crowding-out of private borrowers as high government borrowing tend to (impose) an increasing cost of borrowing for others. I think we need to create a consensus such that loan waiver promises, otherwise sub-sovereign fiscal challenges in this context could eventually affect national balance sheet.”

Demographic dividend or demographic disaster?

By 2020, India will be the youngest large country in the world with an average age of 29. This fact has often been touted as a major factor contributor towards India’s potential GDP in the future. But we live in totally different times today. Automation is set to neutralize the argument for outsourcing manufacturing to countries with cheap labor. And by extension it also neutralizes the argument of linear extrapolation of the Chinese manufacturing and job creation experience to India. According to this report compiled by the UNDP, only 140 million out of 300 million working age population managed to secure employment in India between 1991 and 2013. The same report mentions that over 280 million additional people are expected to enter the workforce by 2050. If recent reports are anything to go by, even the hallowed Indian IT service sector has been culling jobs. Shrinking jobs could easily turn this demographic dividend into a demographic nightmare.

Indian Government: Strong on majority, weak-kneed on policy

The strong majority of the ruling dispensation lends it a degree of stability not seen in the previous 30 years in India. This should have become enough reason to pursue some difficult and unpopular reforms. The current government though is only interested in playing to the gallery. Apart from the botched operation of demonetization, it has not shown any spine in passing reforms in the more difficult areas of labor, land or privatization of state controlled entities. With the national election looming in 2019, future reform actions are highly unlikely.

Disconnect between stock market and ground realities

The Indian equities however, are on a record high with the benchmark S&P BSE SENSEX up 17% this year. But this isn’t a trading idea. The benchmark may even go for higher highs this year. As Mr. Kaushik Basu, the former Chief Economist of the World Bank, said in this tweet of his, unemployment-related discontent is slow to accumulate but the social strife resulting from it is catastrophic.

I clearly don’t have a crystal ball in front of me and cannot predict India’s year of discontent. But if recent events are an indication, I’d be very cautious of maintaining a long term holding of the equities of this country.

