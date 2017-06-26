Fabrinet: Time To Take Profits?

I think now might be the time to take profits on calls, though I'm keeping my stock position unchanged.

Fabrinet (FN), among other optical stocks such as Oclaro (OCLR), Acacia Communications (ACIA), Lumentum (LITE), Finisar (FNSR), NeoPhotonics (NPTN), Inphi (IPHI), and others got a big boost in Friday trading to the tune of nearly 6% on a day the entire sector was deep in the green.

News is sparse at the moment, but I'd guess the gains on Friday are due to investors realigning near-term growth expectations for the sector. Whether this be for the market as a whole or specifically for the Chinese market, which has seen a bit of a slowdown, sentiment appears to be turning more optimistic. Fabrinet specifically, which is my top optical play, is up 14% from monthly lows and above $40 per share for the first time since April. I thought now might be the appropriate time to re-evaluate my current holdings in Fabrinet and determine a plan going forward.

I currently own Fabrinet call options expiring July 21st with a strike of $35 per share, which I bought when they were at the money and have a substantial stock position, in fact the largest position in my portfolio, as well. I continue to see the company earnings around $3.34 per share in earnings for fiscal year 2017, and in my last article, I plotted out a path to $4 per share in FY2018. This path assumed a conservative case of 27% year-over-year ("YoY") annual growth and non-GAAP profit margin of 8.5%, which I think is still easily attainable.

Since my article, we received an earnings report from Finisar, which received a positive reception from the market due to optimistic guidance for the company's fiscal second quarter and for the rest of its fiscal year. This again reaffirmed the bull thesis for the optical sector as a whole as the expansion of 100G technology continues to plow ahead in the metro and datacenter markets.

I've gone over this many times, but I think it's worth it to re-iterate just how much potential growth 100G applications have over the next few years:

100G is the near-term future of optical communications and there is still a massive amount of capacity for these transceivers yet to be filled. This is a rising tide that is currently lifting all boats. However, Fabrinet is my top play from a valuation and revenue growth standpoint for the time being (though this could change as the landscape develops).

As the chart shows, while Fabrinet had the third-lowest revenue growth numbers of the peers I included, it has the second-highest trailing 12-month revenue of these companies, behind only Finisar, which only had YoY growth of 12% last quarter. In my opinion, Fabrinet's revenue growth, in context of its revenue base, makes it the most attractive of the bunch. But there's more reason to like Fabrinet than just top line data.

From a valuation standpoint, Fabrinet appears to be underpriced relative to its peers, especially when one considers the revenue growth data from the previous charts:

Despite the strong revenue growth relative to its peers, Fabrinet has the lowest forward P/E ratio of any of them. This is the basis for my bull thesis and why I think the stock is the top optical play at the moment.

With this in mind, I cannot deny the short-term volatility of Fabrinet stock and the sector as a whole. Despite another month before the expiration of my call options and my expectation that FN has significant upside potential from current prices, I am leaning towards selling the options and banking the profits.

For my stock position, I am thinking about trimming it down simply to balance my portfolio after I've been buying in the mid $30s but will be holding on to the bulk of my shares in order to play the upside I expect in the quarters ahead. For now, Fabrinet continues to be my favorite optical communications play, and I expect the stock to move higher as 100G shipments continue to ramp worldwide.

