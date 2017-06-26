UPS: What To Do

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has made investors a ton of money over the years. Surprisingly, despite the national recognition of this brand and the returns this stock has generated, articles on this name are not read widely here at Seeking Alpha and I continue to think that is a mistake. Why? Simply because you are missing out on profits. The stock has pulled back about 10 points from its all-time highs, but when I initiated coverage on the stock with a buy I encouraged you to stick with the name and to add on pullbacks because the move to online shopping was perhaps the greatest catalyst for the company in recent memory. This proved to be a solid call. However, the name has pulled back from its highs given a stretched valuation, stiff competition, news of a recent fine over cigarette shipping, and questions regarding shipping times and charges for the holidays. Still, results get better and better each year, although any economic slowdown could weigh. I have been pleased to see the company having reduced costs thanks to reduced oil prices, and this is likely going to remain a positive catalyst. But even with this recent pullback is there more downside ahead? To answer this we need to examine the company’s recent performance.

UPS recently announced Q1 earnings which continue to be strong and they outperformed expectations. Now, like many other companies with business overseas, revenues have been pressured thanks to a very strong dollar. The currency issue has simply plagued domestic companies with international exposure. However, the impact of currency fluctuations has diminished over the last two years. That said, currency exchange rates and lower fuel surcharges pressured total revenue slightly which came in at $15.31 billion. Revenue was up 6.2% year-over-year on an absolute basis and beat estimates by $150 million. However, if we look at revenues on a constant dollar basis, revenues actually grew 7.5%. What is key here is that all segments contributed to the top line, with sales higher in all segments. I maintain that the company is growing reliably.

To increase revenue, the company has to of course control its pricing, but also really needs shipping volume. Shipping rates constantly are being adjusted and the company has full control here. Of course, volumes depend on the economy. Both volume and pricing drive revenue higher (or lower), but of course volumes are what matter most. On that note, U.S. domestic shipments drove revenues up 5% to $9.5 billion. There was a strong 3% increase in daily volumes, with revenue per piece up across all products. However, expenses were an issue thanks to facility construction and the focus on Saturdays, which weighed. As such operating profit domestically fell to $1.08 billion from $1.1 billion.

Internationally, shipments were even stronger, and on an absolute basis, revenues were up 5%. Currency issues weighed significantly. They hit for a $119 million drag, but controlling for these issues revenues were up 11%. This was driven by an 14% spike in daily export shipments. What I think the even bigger take-home internationally, however, was cost controls which led to operating profit (on a currency neutral basis) jumping $648 million and Finally, the company's supply chain and freighting revenue was positive, as it was up slightly to $2.72 billion from $2.42 billion. Revenue was up thanks to improved market conditions and increased tonnage moved.

How about the actual earnings? Well, it was another good, solid quarter. Earnings came in at $1.32, a 3.9% increase over the same period last year. This was above expectations, beating consensus by $0.03. Further, the company continues to be incredibly shareholder-friendly. In the quarter, the company paid dividends of $774 million. Further, it has repurchased 4.2 million shares for approximately $450 million. But what matters is the outlook. The company remains optimistic and is investing heavily in its future growth. It expects to see diluted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.10, an increase of 1% to 7% over adjusted 2016 results. The company believes currency will hit for about $0.30 on earnings. This stock is a winner, but even at $6.10 in earnings the valuation is pretty high at 18 times forward earnings, which growth in earnings is only 7%. I'm a buyer under $100.

