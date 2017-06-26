Are These 3 Things Enough To Drive Apple Forward?

Where Apple is starting to do well, but needs help in.

The one thing that must happen to ensure Apple's growth over the next two years.

Source: iDrop News

There are three major catalysts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) needs in order to propel it into a much stronger performance over the next couple of years. They include two it has control over - the iPhone 8 cycle and services - while the other is out of its hands, but is likely to happen, which is a cut in corporate and repatriation tax rates.

We'll look at all three and see how they fit into the future of Apple as it looks to prove to the market it still has plenty of growth left in it.

Services

For a smaller company, the services growth of Apple would be impressive, but for Apple, while growing nicely, it isn't having the impact it would have on a lesser company. How I see it is services is a good start to building up ancillary revenue streams to support iPhone sales, which are without a doubt close to a ceiling.

In all of 2016, Apple's Services sales came in at close to $24.3 billion. While that pales in comparison to the $136.7 billion in iPhone sales for 2016, it's not a small number. It also appears to have momentum as well, with FactSet pointing out it has enjoyed double-digit growth over the last two years.

In the last two quarters, Services revenue has exceeded $7 billion, which, if it continues to perform at similar levels through the remainder of 2017, could bring total Services revenue to around $28 billion for the year.

If the iPhone 8 does well, it won't have much impact on 2017 Services results, but it could be a significant catalyst for 2018 for its Services business.

Tax break for businesses and repatriation

Although not a guarantee, it's increasingly likely that there will be meaningful corporate tax reform under the Trump administration within the next year or so. Apple, more than any other company, is probably going to be the main beneficiary of those changes.

Citi analysts wrote this:

"Our analysis shows a reduction in the U.S. tax rate will drive a 6% benefit to [Apple's] EPS while a cash repatriation holiday and share buyback could drive an incremental 10% EPS benefit (assuming 25% of repatriated cash used for stock buyback)."

The 6 percent benefit from a cut in corporate tax rate in the U.S. assumes slashing it from 35 percent to 15 percent. It's possible it may not drop to that level, with cuts being more modest.

There's nothing at this time to suggest the rates above aren't achievable, but in Washington you never know what's going to emerge until it's agreed and voted upon.

Whatever emerges as a tax cut, it will be very positive for Apple. Since this is out of Apple's control, investors can only monitor the probability of meaningful tax cuts and include it in their models.

One interesting thing is if this does occur in about a year and Apple is highly successful with its iPhone 8 launch, it could be an enormous catalyst for the company.

iPhone supercycle?

Research from Morgan Stanley implies current owners of iPhones are looking to upgrade to iPhone 8 over the next year. When combining those "extremely likely" and "somewhat likely" to upgrade, the total was 92 percent. That's above the 86 percent results from last year in regard to loyalty.

It's a little suspect to me that the reasons given were unconfirmed rumors of some of the next features that will be included with the iPhone 8. Among them are getting rid of the home button, wireless charging and an edge-to-edge screen. Those things don't get me too excited, but we'll have to wait and see for market reaction, assuming those features are included in the new model.

If Apple is able to garner that type of loyalty response and it can attract some new customers in the domestic market, it does have a chance to potentially exceed expectations. To me, it's 50/50 as to whether or not that is how it plays out.

Conclusion

If a perfect storm of these potential catalysts plays out, the share price of Apple would without a doubt soar. But let's face it, investors don't bid up Apple because of Services, and there is no guarantee President Trump will get what he wants with taxes.

In the end, Apple's performance over the next two years will primarily be determined by the sales of iPhone 8. If it does at least decent with that, then a much more favorable tax environment would be a strong supportive element that would cause the share price to skyrocket in my view.

Services is a nice addition, but it will take more than $1 billion growth per quarter to move the share price needle much for Apple. If its other business segments start to sustainably and meaningfully grow, it could, over the long term, push the share price of Apple up on a consistent basis.

For now, and for better or worse, Apple's share price will be rewarded or punished by the success or disappointment of iPhone 8 sales. To me, it could go either way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.