I Own This 12.33% Dividend Yield - Take A Closer Look

After taking a look at the capitalization rate and net operating income, I consider WPG to be a strong buy.

I couldn’t resist

I generally advocate against volatility, but…

There just happens to be an opportunity to buy in cheap, and I couldn’t resist.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) sees some fairly massive volatility from day to day. While I don’t believe it is appropriate as a cornerstone for most portfolios, I do see small allocations here making sense as long as the price is right. In my view, that is still the case. I think allocations around 2% can work for conservative investors and up to as high as 5% for more aggressive investors. My personal allocation can be even larger than that, because I tend to buy more when shares decline. I’m maintaining my bullish stance on the premise that the malls are still undervalued. This argument doesn’t rely on a revival of medium tier malls across the country; it relies on the dramatic decline in share price. Where some analysts see manure, I see fertilizer. This is similar to what I saw in valuation when I purchased Wal-Mart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Sprouts (SFM).

Finding Other Competent Analysts

I keep an eye on some of the new research that comes out on Seeking Alpha and watch for analysts that understand how to analyze a sector. I was planning to put together a piece on WPG handling capitalization rates and enterprise value, but it turns out another author already jumped on that. From the title, I was expecting a weak piece primarily on using options, but Trapping Value delivered a great piece. There will be some overlap in the strategies we use, but I’ll be running a few different numbers because we have different perspectives on handling the JV (joint venture) deals. You won’t need to read his piece to understand mine, but it is a quality piece and worthy of a click.

Net Operating Income and Capitalization Rates

I want to step back from REITs for a moment and discuss physical real estate. When I’ve assisted investors looking at physical real estate, the experienced ones want to look at capitalization rates as one of the first metrics. The capitalization rate is simply another yield metric. Instead of looking at dividend yields or interest rates, it looks at NOI (Net Operating Income). Since the investor in physical real estate can decide how they want to finance the property (how much debt to use), we are comparing net operating income with the total value of the property. For instance:

Say you have a tiny apartment building generating net operating income of $50,000 per year and the seller wants $1,000,000. The capitalization rate is $50,000/$1,000,000 for 5%. Since the entire apartment building is on the asking block for $1,000,000, you’re probably looking at being a slumlord. Those properties tend to command higher capitalization rates, so you’re going to pass on this deal or write a conditional offer with a dramatically lower price. If they are willing to sell the property at $500,000, then the investment could make sense. A 10% capitalization rate could make it worthwhile.

This same premise can be applied to evaluating REITs. The investor doesn’t get to choose the amount of leverage the REIT will use, but they can still evaluate the portfolio of properties on the basis of capitalization rates. This is why REITs tend to show some correlation with Treasuries. The simple theory is that a lower Treasury yield implies lower capitalization rates for real estate. Remember that in our example, the movement between a 10% capitalization rate and a 5% capitalization rate moves the price between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

Comparable Valuations

While these values are still useful in isolation, they are much more useful in comparison with alternative investments. I diligently worked through the numbers on WPG, and then I ran some quicker estimates on Simon Property Group (SPG) and DDR Corp. (DDR), so I would have some comparisons.

Intense Debt Leverage

Several of the REITs in this space are running with higher than optimal debt loads. That is why you’ll hear the executives talking about reducing the debt in their portfolio. They are not running malls that are unprofitable, but in some cases, they are running malls that won’t be worth enough to cover refinancing the property.

Allow me to stress that point. On a cash basis, most of these malls should be just fine if there was zero debt involved. However, some debt leverage is useful for enhancing the returns to shareholders.

Strategy for Valuing WPG

WPG is one of the more difficult REITs to value because it has a material amount of NOI coming from joint ventures. There is nothing wrong with this ownership structure, but it is more complex for analysis. Consequently, I’m going to perform two separate valuations by breaking WPG into two parts. One is its portfolio with 100% interest and the other is its unconsolidated JVs. This matters because it is all too easy to use the asset value from the balance sheet.

I’ll strip that part out and value the rest of the company. Since management guided for roughly flat NOI, I’ll simply use the 2016 values.

WPG NOI from Core Portfolio Fiscal 2016 Total $580,223 Pro-Rate Share From Unconsolidated $56,976 Without unconsolidated $523,247

Nice and easy so far. We can simply divide that by each hypothetical capitalization rate to establish the total value of the portfolio. Then, we add the other assets and subtract off the other liabilities. That gives us the value of the equity position.

That looks pretty good. If the relevant capitalization rate is 9%, the shares should be worth around $10.24. However, if it was 10%, the shares would only be worth $7.62.

However, we still need to add the unconsolidated JV positions. I’m expanding the image to include those positions.

I’ve highlighted that towards the upper end of the capitalization rates, it appears as if the value of the JV positions is negative. Since these JVs generally have non-recourse debt, that negative value wouldn’t be possible.

As of the close of trading on 2017/06/02, shares were $7.83. That implies that the relevant capitalization rate on NOI for valuing the portfolio would be a little over 10%. Ideally, we would break out the different assets individually. However, I don’t believe that is necessary. Higher quality malls certainly do trade at much lower capitalization rates, but anything around 10% just seems too high.

For comparison, I ran some quick figures on SPG and DDR. In those cases, the capitalization rate came out close to 8.5%. I’ll grant that SPG deserves a higher capitalization rate on its malls, but I’m not convinced the difference is 1.5%.

What About the Difference in Dividend Yields?

WPG has a vastly higher dividend yield. It is due to a couple factors. One major factor is the higher leverage in WPG’s portfolio. More debt leverage means the returns to the investor are amplified, for better or worse.

I believe the second issue is simply reflecting that WPG has been sold off the point where the capitalization rates are getting a little absurd. If WPG were trading around an 8.5% capitalization rate, it would mean around $12.68 per share. That would push the dividend yield down to 7.89% and make the investment significantly less attractive.

For a safer dividend yield, I’d suggest investors look into the preferred shares of Annaly Capital (NLY), Anworth Mortgage (ANH), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI), Capstead Mortgage (CMO), or Dynex Capital (DX). The preferred shares offer a smaller dividend yield, but it comes with drastically less volatility and risk.

What Capitalization Rates Could Be Used?

When management discussed the Mesa Mall transaction, it indicated the mall wasn’t worth owning at a 9% yield, but after negotiating with the lender, it was able to revalue the property around a 13% yield. At that value, it was happy to own it.

However, that rate shouldn’t be applied across the rest of the portfolio. It was a single transaction for a distressed asset. We can get a feel for what levels of return management thinks a project needs to offer by looking at what it is investing in.

From those project yields, it would seem like something around 9% might be reasonable for their portfolio. The ones with the lowest yields are in Pearlridge Center and Scottsdale Quarter, both are properties where they have a partial ownership through a joint venture.

One of the comparable companies for WPG is CBL & Associates (CBL). Fortunately, CBL offers a similar slide:

The weighted average initial unleveraged yield runs 9% on the improvements management has either completed or has underway. The deals that are expected to run upwards of 12% make sense in pretty much any scenario, but the rest are suggesting that buying additional malls would be less attractive than further investments within their own portfolio. To maintain a similar capitalization structure, these mall REITs could pay off debt and buy back a small amount of common stock rather than buying new properties.

Conclusion

After evaluating WPG on the basis of net operating income and capitalization rates to value the portfolio, I am sticking by my view that WPG is within the buy territory. Based on the weakness in the sector, I keep it as a strong buy under $8.25 and a buy under $9.00. At an 8.50% capitalization rate across the entire portfolio, it would be running $12.68. I would have no interest in owning in at that price.

From recent prices, it would appear that execution around $7.40 to $7.80 is entirely reasonable for an entry price.

Update: Limit-Buy orders set in this range would have executed. The target price range was delivered to subscribers 06/04/2017. Current share price is just over $8.30.

Reasonable allocations run up to 2% for conservative investors and up to 5% more aggressive investors. Be advised that exposure to CBL or another highly volatile mall REIT should be seen as an extension of the same risk. Running 5% in each of 3 or more mall REITs is taking on very high levels of risk. The correlation among the assets is too high.

WPG is a great source for a dividend yield at its current valuation. However, it is much more volatile compared to stronger long-term companies like Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO), Procter & Gamble (PG), or Costco (COST).

Ultra Concise Conclusion

WPG’s net operating income divided by total enterprise value implies a capitalization rate of roughly 10% on the portfolio. I wouldn’t want to own it at an 8.5% capitalization rate, which is closer to where SPG and DDR are trading. At 10%, I’m still comfortable with it.

WPG remains strong buy under $8.25, regular buy under $9.00. Recent prices (from original publication 06/04/2017) suggest $7.40 to $7.80 is reasonable range for execution. Suggested allocation ranges up to 2% for conservative or up to 5% for aggressive investors. Remember that malls are heavily correlated.

