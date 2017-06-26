Dillard's Will Not Stay This Cheap Forever

Dillard's is trading below book value, providing the margin of safety value investors are looking for.

While the market keeps punishing the stock, the company keeps increasing its book value per share

Dillard's is far from the perfect business, but its low valuation makes it a compelling buy

The retail crisis and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are doing their best to put pressure on traditional retailers. And while some of them, like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), might have to fight for survival due to mounting losses and huge debt loads, others seem to be in a more favorable position. The rumors of retail's death have been greatly exaggerated. Dillard's Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is not going anywhere and its low valuation should be seen as an investment opportunity.

A little over two years ago, Dillard's stock climbed to an all-time high of $144.21. Last month, it fell to as low as $45.51 per share. The great Benjamin Graham taught investors that the wreckage of a bear market is the best place to look for bargains. In my humble opinion, Dillard's is one. Let me explain why by starting with the company's ten-year earnings and revenue record.

Information Source: Dillard's SEC Filings

While the company's bottom line is taking most of the damage recently, Dillard's still makes more than $6.4 billion in annual revenues, which means it has been able to preserve its market share even in such an unfriendly environment. Besides, the department store chain has been profitable in 9 of the past 10 years, registering an annual net loss only in the crisis-hit 2008. In fact, most of that $241 million loss was due to a huge $197 million non-cash impairment charge. In reality, the 2008 loss is much smaller.

Dillard's is profitable, so far so good. But in order for a stock to qualify as a bargain, the underlying company has to be conservatively financed. As per Graham, this meant a current ratio of at least 1.5, preferably higher than 2.0, and long-term debt lower than the company's working capital.

Dillard's last reported current ratio is 1.69, which means the company has good liquidity since its current assets largely exceed the amount of current liabilities. In fact, the difference between the two is $850 million, enough to cover Dillard's $730 million long-term debt 1.16 times.

Graham insisted that each company's main priority should be increasing its shareholders' fortunes. Therefore, he sought for dividend-paying businesses, whose regular payments could, to a degree, compensate for the stock market's inherent uncertainty. Warren Buffett, on the other hand, thinks buying back shares is the better way to utilize stockholders' money, as long as the management is not squandering it.

Fortunately, Dillard's is still a family-controlled business. This means the interests of the management are perfectly aligned with the interests of the shareholders. So, there is no surprise Dillard's uses both dividend payments and stock repurchases in its strategy to deliver money to investors.

Thanks largely to its efforts to decrease the number of shares outstanding, Dillard's has been able to achieve a ten-year earnings per share growth of 230%, which easily passes Graham's 33% required minimum. The table below sums up the analysis so far.

Calculations Based on Information by MarketWatch and Yahoo

Dillard's is profitable, conservatively financed and shareholder-friendly. The good news is Mr. Market seems to be overreacting again. While DDS is trading roughly $90 below its all-time high, it is also trading at a 5% discount to book value. This means Dillard's is now selling for less than its net tangible asset value. It gets even better when we take a look at the chart below and realize the company's book value is actually increasing each year.



Information Source: Dillard's SEC Filings

In just ten years' time, Dillard's book value per common share has risen by 60%, from $33.45 in 2007 to $53.41 in 2016.

On top of that, the market is totally ignoring the fact that the company is successfully using these assets to make money. Dillard's has a single-digit three-year average price to earnings ratio, which is another indication of just how undervalued the stock is right now.

Conclusion

The stock is cheap. Investors have the opportunity to buy Dillard's at a discount to book value. While the current retail crisis surely poses a lot of threats, Dillard's financial statements suggest the company is well positioned to survive and take advantage of some of its competitors' struggles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DDS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.