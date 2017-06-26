Dan Loeb's Biggest Investment Ever

Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb and his activist hedge fund, Third Point LLC, have made their biggest investment ever. And it’s in an overseas company - in Europe to be exact. Third Point owns 1.3% of the world’s largest foods company - Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), which is the Switzerland-based company known for brands like Tollhouse, Butterfinger, and Kit-Kat.

In Third Point’s letter to investors about Nestle, the fund lays out a plan to grow Nestle's earnings per share by 50% before 2020, which includes monetizing its L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) stake, optimizing its balance sheet, and realigning its core business/brand portfolio. Loeb’s interest in Nestle comes as Nestle has been a gross under-performer, relative to its peers, for years.



Catalysts all around.



At 30 times earnings, Nestle might seem expensive. But even for a $262 billion market cap company, there’s a lot of levers to pull that may unlock value.

Monetizing the L’Oreal stake. One big move may involve monetizing its 23% stake in the cosmetics maker L’Oreal. The L’Oreal stake is worth some $25 billion, which is about 10% of Nestle’s market cap - a lot of "cash" (or value) that can be put to better use. The key is divesting it in a non-tax way, which can be done via an exchange offer - which would effectively act as a major buyback for Nestle shareholders.



Buybacks. The money from a L’Oreal monetization would act as a buyback, but there's also the fact that Nestle’s balance sheet is underleveraged. The company could more than double its debt load and do some serious buybacks. Nestle has a net debt-to-EBITDA of just 1x, while most of its peers operate in the 2x-4x range. At this point using its balance sheet for M&A doesn’t make sense (in part given the high multiples in the industry but also given the size of Nestle, it can be hard to 'move the earnings needle' with just a bolt-on acquisition), while buybacks look to be a great way for Nestle to ‘invest in itself’ before margins start to expand over the next few years.



Back to the core. Look for Nestle is to take a closer look at its entire portfolio. With over 2,000 brands, its focus has been spread thin. Not all of those brands are key for growth going forward, and some are in underperforming areas of the market. The fact that it’s already looking to offload its U.S. chocolate business is a positive, as it hopes to exit a slow-growth market, where it’s losing market share. As well, its margins in the U.S. trail the rest of the world businesses. All this is a move to get into more healthier foods. Moves like this free up resources (including time and money) for Nestle to redeploy in faster-growing areas.



What’s intriguing to me.

Part of what makes Nestle interesting is that it has a new leader. Mark Schneider took over in January as the first outside Nestle CEO in nearly 100 years. Schneider is making the move toward healthier foods and more growing businesses. However, Loeb has recognized that Nestle has been slow to respond to market changes in the past, and he’s hoping that to prevent Schneider from falling into that trap. Loeb did much the same with Baxter (BAX), taking a large stake as the company was undergoing a high-profile change in management. Since Loeb went activist at Baxter in 2015, shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by three-fold. Don’t underestimate the ‘uplift’ that’s possible with new leadership, and the new thinking around capital allocation and portfolio optimization that this brings.



The other thing that’s really nice about Nestle is that it has a stronghold in emerging markets, which could be an underappreciated growth opportunity in the next 3-10 years, especially as these markets start to ‘trade up’ to premium goods and foods. Nestle's low-debt is likely seen as a positive for some investors, but maintaining just 1x net debt-to-EBITDA seems to be poor capital allocation at this point, especially for a non-cynical, stable, business like Nestle. So, while I generally am not a fan of taking on debt to do buybacks, for a company like Nestle, it could be the best use of an under-levered balance sheet.

In the end, Loeb thinks that buybacks and margin improvement will push earnings up more than 50% by 2020. As well, Loeb thinks Nestle could trade at a premium valuation given a newly focused portfolio and optimal capital structure. With Nestle doing $6 in earnings per share by 2020, and trading at 30x, you’re looking at upside to $180 a share. That’s more than doubling the stock price in less than 30 months. I think something along the lines of $5 per share and trading at 25x by 2020 is more realistic, which still puts Nestle at $125 in 30 months and makes it worth a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.