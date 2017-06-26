Repligen: Spectrum Purchase Makes Sense, But Leaves Shares More Than Fully Valued

While I see no appeal at these elevated levels, Repligen is a great business and could be a target for strategic buyers.

Repligen (RGEN) is a small, but interesting company which for a long time has been operating under the radar. The company plays a crucial role in the emergence of biologics-based drugs. The growth in this industry supports solid and impressive organic growth, as the company has had a lucky hand in dealmaking as well.

These operational and capital allocation decisions have not gone unnoticed, as shares have risen by a factor of 10 over the past five years. This move has taken away all the potential appeal in my eyes, as I estimate realistic GAAP earnings power at $1 per share by 2020. Given the great positioning, I would be a buyer in the twenties, as the growth prospects and great positioning warrant a premium valuation.

Even if shares have risen to a fresh high at $44 per share, Repligen is not an automatic short candidate, as the manageable valuation in dollar terms might make it an acquisition target for cash-rich producers of biologics drugs.

What Is The Business About?

Repligen produces products which allow the production of biologics to become more efficient. The company surpassed the $100 million revenue mark in 2016 and is organized under three segments. Proteins makes up little over half of sales, while the remainder of revenues are generated from filtration and chromatography products.

These products are used by biopharmaceutical companies in order to purify monoclonal antibodies. These antibodies are used in biologic drugs, used in popular combos as well. Some key biologic drugs include Humira, Remicade, Enbrel and Rituxan, among others. As sales of these drugs have increased over time, the products supplied by Repligen are in great demand. Between 2012 and today, Repligen has grown its sales from $42 million to $105 million. This growth is truly impressive, although it should be mentioned that some bolt-on deals aided the growth in topline sales as well.

The company bought Refine for $21 million in 2014, and purchased TangenX and Atoll for a combined sum of $45 million last year. That said, those deals were just responsible for a minor portion of the big increase in sales since 2012, having taken place at a 5-6 times forward sales multiple.

Between 2012 and 2016, Repligen has diversified the business by adding filtration activities, as gross margins jumped from 40% to 55% over this 4-year time period. The company has set ambitious goals for the future, targeting sales of $200-$250 million for the year 2020. With the addition of the filtration business, Repligen has operations in each step of the process from a cell bank to cell culture, purification, formulation and at last the fill and finishing step. The combined addressable market for these three segments amounts to nearly a billion.

Not only is the entire market growing, Repligen is able and continues to target market share gains within the business.

A Major Deal

Repligen has announced a major deal to buy privately-held Spectrum for $359 million. Repligen will pay $120 million in cash and issue 6.15 million shares to Spectrum's owners. The acquired activities generated $40.2 million in sales in 2016, of which the vast majority from its filtration business.

This deal will more than double Repligen's filtration business and expand its leadership in this area. Spectrum's filtration business is used to filtrate, isolate, purify and concentrate monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, proteins and cell therapies. Repligen will benefit from the added scale, Spectrum's leadership in hollow fiber technology, and fills in the consumable gap which Repligen itself had in its filtration portfolio. As a matter of fact, Spectrum is actually a key supplier to Repligen at this moment in time.

The 9 times sales multiple paid for the business is not cheap, but the business has grown sales at a compounded annual growth rate of 15% between 2014 and 2016. After adjusting for intercompany sales of Spectrum to Repligen, the deal is anticipated to boost sales in 2018 to the tune of $47-$50 million, as gross margins are higher than the 56% posted by Repligen.

The real kicker has to come from synergies, seen at $15-$20 million in the coming three years in total, as costs synergies for the three-year period are projected at around $5 million.

As Repligen posts EBITDA margins of 25%, it seems fair to say that Spectrum's margins are similar or higher. Based on a $40 million revenue number, these margins and $20 million in synergies over a three-year period, suggest a roughly $15-$17 million contribution to EBITDA per annum once synergies are realized, and $10 million before that. That suggests that the deal is expensive at 9 times sales, 22 times EBITDA after taking into account synergies and 36 times standalone EBITDA.

The Pro-Forma Impact

Repligen started 2017 on a strong note as sales were up by 22% to $30.6 million, with operating earnings amounting to $5.7 million and adjusted earnings being even $1.1 million higher. Reported GAAP earnings came in at $3.1 million as adjusted earnings came in at $5.1 million, with the discrepancy largely driven by one-time charges as well as non-cash amortization charges.

The company ended Q1 with $142 million in cash and $96 million in debt. The $120 million cash component of the deal implies that net debt will come in at $75 million. The number of shares will increase from 34.4 million to 40.5 million as a result of the shares issued to investors in Spectrum.

This furthermore reveals that at $40 per share, the business was valued at $1.33 billion ahead of the deal announcement. That shows that Repligen was trading at even more elevated multiples, given the projection for revenues of $121-$126 million this year, for a 10.5-11 times sales multiple. Based on adjusted earnings guidance of $20 million, earnings multiples are sky high, as adjusted EBITDA is seen roughly $10 million higher.

The $30 million EBITDA number for the standalone business and the $10 million contribution from Spectrum, or close to $16 million if synergies are taken into account, make the net debt load of $70 million rather manageable. This is certainly the case given the strong growth and profitability of the business.

Long Term Goals

This latest deal marks a major step to achieve the 2020 goals which calls for sales of $200-$250 million, accompanied by operating margins of 25%. The combination will post pro-forma sales of roughly $170 million this year which places the company well on track to meet its goals, at least in terms of sales.

Let's assume that the company might hit the upper end of the range, with sales hitting $250 million in 2020. If margins do indeed hit 25%, real GAAP operating margins come in at $62 million. While the business will operate with a modest amount of debt ($70 million at this point in time), interest expenses come in at just a few million. After taking a 30% tax rate into account, GAAP earnings might hit $40 million, for earnings of a dollar per share.

While the business has great prospects and might even exceed the goals, the reality is that shares have already risen to current levels at $44, which means that the business trades at 44 times forward earnings on a GAAP basis, as I project those kind of earnings only by 2020.

It seems safe to say that the market likes the deal with Spectrum. The vertical integration, somewhat lower revenue multiples than its own valuation, and prospects for synergies make that investors like the deal. The 10% jump in the share price adds roughly $160 million in value to the company on the back of a $359 million deal.

Final Thoughts

Repligen is a very interesting business, certainly given the demand for biologic drugs development. Yet investors need to understand the context which is that of a very steep valuation based on a rosy 2020 scenario after shares have undergone a multi-year momentum run in recent years. The company is not alone, German-based competitor Sartorius has seen a huge run-up in its share price as well. Other competitors include GE Healthcare and MilliporeSigma, which is part of Sigma Aldrich, and now of Merck.

The transformation and growth acceleration since 2012 has pushed up the share price from $5 in 2012 to $40 at this moment in time, as this transformation brought growth and structural profitability to the business.

While a $1.8 billion valuation remains a manageable amount for any strategic buyer, given the technology and full suite of offerings, especially in this low interest rate environment, I cannot rationalize the valuation based on the operating performance alone.

Shares actually hit a high of $40 in 2015 already before pulling back to $20 last summer, and now having doubled again. If shares fall towards levels in the twenties again, I will reconsider my neutral stance, but for now remain on the sidelines.

